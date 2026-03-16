CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA and Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Commission Inserma Rare Earth Magnet Pre-Processing System in South Carolina

Commissioning of Inserma hard disk drive magnet pre-processing system at the ILS facility in Williston, South Carolina

Operational milestone advances U.S. rare earth magnet recycling platform and supports domestic supply chains for advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure

The Williston site houses two automated Inserma pre-processing units that separate magnet assemblies from end-of-life hard disk drives in approximately three seconds per drive, with combined capacity exceeding 60,000 drives per week.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note Friday's press release by HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA hosted a commissioning event for the Inserma hard disk drive magnet separation system installed at the ILS facility in Williston, South Carolina ("Williston Site") on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The commissioning marks an operational milestone in HyProMag USA's growing U.S. rare earth magnet recycling platform and represents the first stage of feedstock preparation supporting the Company's broader "hub-and-spoke" manufacturing strategy. Under this model, magnet-bearing materials are recovered and pre-processed at regional facilities such as the Williston Site before being supplied to HyProMag USA's planned rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing hub in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

The commissioning event was attended by federal, state and regional leaders who highlighted the importance of expanding domestic capabilities in critical materials and advanced manufacturing.

"This investment demonstrates how South Carolina continues to attract innovative companies to build the technologies that will power the next generation of American manufacturing - creating jobs," said Congressman Joe Wilson. "Rare earth minerals are critical to our national security, and we must take control of our domestic manufacturing and supply chains to protect American interests."

"We're grateful to Congressman Wilson and the many state and local South Carolina leaders who joined us to mark this important milestone," said Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec Holdings Corp. "Partnership and community support are essential as we work to establish a new domestic platform for rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing in the United States. Through collaborations with companies like ILS and strong engagement with local stakeholders, HyProMag USA is building the feedstock supply chains and operational capabilities needed to support large-scale magnet production in the years ahead."

For more information on this announcement, please visit https://hypromagusa.com/hypromag-usa-and-intelligent-lifecycle-solutions-commission-inserma-rare-earth-magnet-pre-processing-system-in-south-carolina/

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) ("CoTec") and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100% owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4%/20.6% basis by Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) and CoTec.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH, OTCQB: CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker, CFO at +1 604 992 5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments and projects which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company's interest in HyProMag USA, the potential future value of HyProMag USA, the potential future benefits of the Inserma machines and management's expectations with respect to the Company's current and potential future investments and projects, including HyProMag USA, and the benefits to the Company which may be obtained from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to the Company's public disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-notes-portfolio-company-hypromag-usa-and-intelligent-lifecycle-solutions-co-1147959