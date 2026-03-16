Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the La Plata Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Colorado, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF)(FSE:9MM1)("Metallic" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, further to its January 26, 2026 news release, it has filed on SEDAR+ the National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Allard Cu-Ag-PGE-Au Porphyry Deposit, La Plata Project, Southwestern Colorado, USA". The Technical Report was prepared by SLR USA Advisory Inc., with an effective date of January 23, 2026.

Greg Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Metallic Minerals, stated, "The recently filed 2026 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the La Plata project marks a major milestone for the Company. The updated estimate expands the Inferred resource tonnage by approximately 23% to 181.4 Mt at 0.36% copper equivalent, containing 1,307 Mlbs of copper and 17.0 Moz of silver (1,455 Mlbs CuEq). Importantly, this updated estimate incorporates platinum, palladium and gold for the first time, with a 45.4 Mt subset now reporting 91,000 oz Pt, 121,000 oz Pd and 60,000 oz Au totaling ~272,000 oz of platinum group elements plus gold, which enhances the overall value and metal diversity of the deposit.

The La Plata project represents a rare large-scale U.S. based mineral system hosting many critical minerals identified as strategically important to U.S. supply chains. Located in southwest Colorado, the project is an alkalic porphyry copper-silver-PGE-gold system hosting a broad suite of critical minerals within accessory phases including magnetite, fluorapatite, titanite, and zircon. These minerals collectively host light and heavy rare earth elements along with six additional priority critical minerals including gallium, scandium, vanadium, titanium, zirconium and hafnium-many of which face severe U.S. supply vulnerabilities or 100% import dependence."

In collaboration with Columbia University, ongoing metallurgical work has demonstrated electrochemical recovery of 99.9% pure copper from La Plata mineralization. These results support evaluation of alternative processing technologies that may complement conventional mineral processing methods with additional results from continued work pending.

Highlights from the January 2026 La Plata MRE News Release:

The 2026 MRE consists of two continuous, adjoining mineralized shells: (i) a copper-silver shell based largely on 1950 to 1970s-era drill holes; and (ii) a copper-silver-platinum-palladium-gold shell supported by Metallic's multi-element drill core sampling.

Metallic-era drill results of 8,240 m from the 2021 to 2023 drill and underground sampling programs support the estimation of a Cu-Ag-PGE+Au bearing subset that represents 25% of the total resource tonnage.

The inclusion of co-occurring precious metals (Pt, Pd, and Au) results in a 17% higher copper-equivalent grade for the 45.4 Mt subset (0.41% CuEq vs 0.35% CuEq) relative to a copper-and-silver-only equivalent of the same subset.

Significant upside exists for further increases in equivalent grade and precious metal content across the broader deposit with additional drilling, due to limited historic assaying for gold, platinum and palladium.

The Allard resource is one of only three PGE-bearing development-stage resources in the USA and remains open to expansion at depth and along strike.

Sixteen (16) untested potential porphyry centers have been identified on the greater La Plata project area, as well as target areas with potential for significant high-grade epithermal silver, gold and telluride mineralization.

With the Allard deposit remaining open at depth and along strike and numerous untested porphyry centers across the district, there are very clear opportunities to grow this resource efficiently with additional drilling, while continuing to advance early-stage targets to new discoveries. The project team is currently working to finalize the next phases of exploration to include additional resource expansion and drilling of new priority targets in 2026.

The Technical Report was authored by Brian Hartman, M.S., P. Geo of SLR USA Advisory Inc. ("SLR") an independent Qualified Person and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The report is available under the Company's profile at sedarplus.ca and will also be available on the Company's website at metallic-minerals.com.

About SLR USA Advisory Inc.

SLR USA Advisory Inc. is an independent global consultancy providing environmental, engineering, and technical advisory services to the mining industry across the full project lifecycle, from early exploration through development, operations, and closure. SLR's mining team has extensive experience in mineral resource estimation, geological modeling, technical reporting, and project evaluation for a wide range of deposit types worldwide. The firm's multidisciplinary team of Qualified Persons has completed hundreds of resource estimates and technical assessments and has significant expertise in the preparation of reports compliant with National Instrument 43-101, the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014), and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a resource-stage exploration and development company advancing copper, silver, gold, platinum group elements, and other critical minerals at the La Plata project in southwestern Colorado, and high-grade silver exploration at the Keno Silver project in the Yukon Territory, adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver operations. The Company is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business through partnerships with experienced mining operators.

Metallic is led by a team with a strong track record of discovery and exploration success across multiple precious and base metal deposits in North America and is backed by strategic investment by Newmont Corporation and Eric Sprott. The Company integrates advanced data analytics into its exploration process to support target generation, accelerate discovery, and unlock value across its portfolio.

Metallic's project districts have a history of significant mineral production and benefit from existing infrastructure, including road access and nearby power. The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, engaging and collaborating with Canadian First Nations, U.S. Tribal and Native Corporations, and local communities to support long-term project advancement.

Upcoming Events

Metallic's management team will be attending several upcoming key industry events over the coming months and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors and stakeholders:

Swiss Mining Institute Conference - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18-19, 2026. SAFE Summit 2026 - Washington, D.C., USA, April 27-28, 2026. Top Shelf Partners - Washington, D.C., USA, May 17-19, 2026. Top Shelf Partners - Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA, May 20-22, 2026.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Website: metallic-minerals.com Phone: 604-629-7800

Email: info@metallic-minerals.com Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the La Plata Project mineral resource estimate and the associated NI 43-101 technical report has been reviewed and approved by Scott Petsel, M.S., CPG, P.Geo., President of Metallic Minerals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Petsel is not independent of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting timelines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position and future dividends as well as financial position, prospects, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, unsuccessful operations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration, development of mines and mining operations is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Metallic Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/metallic-minerals-announces-filing-of-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-the-la-plata-1147971