Largest Production Order to Date: Approximately 3.5 million stick production run (~225,000 units) initiated to support increasing retail and e-commerce demand, with product expected to reach market starting in April.

Approximately 3.5 million stick production run (~225,000 units) initiated to support increasing retail and e-commerce demand, with product expected to reach market starting in April. Proprietary Formula with Planned Patent Filing: First large-scale run utilizing the Company's new proprietary formulation; patent filing expected in Q2 2026.

First large-scale run utilizing the Company's new proprietary formulation; patent filing expected in Q2 2026. Rejuvenate Channel Expansion: In addition to retail and Amazon demand, the Company is introducing TikTok Shop USA and stronger direct-to-consumer efforts in North America.

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") announces it has initiated production of approximately 3.5 million sticks (servings) of Rejuvenate Muscle Health ("Rejuvenate"), representing the largest single production run in the Company's history.

The production is expected to yield approximately 225,000 consumer units across multiple count sizes and flavors, including Raspberry Burst, Citrus Blast, and two new flavor additions, Tropical Mango Pineapple and Harvest Grape. Finished goods from this run are expected to reach the market starting in April 2026.

Current demand for Rejuvenate is primarily driven by national retail distribution and Amazon. The Company is introducing a TikTok Shop USA launch in May 2026.

This production run is the first to utilize the Company's new proprietary, enhanced formulation. Promino expects to file for patent protection in the United States in Q2 2026, with additional jurisdictions to be considered thereafter. There can be no assurance that patent protection will be granted.

Rejuvenate Muscle Health was named WINNER - BEST DRINK 2025 at the September 2025 ECRM session, based on voting by attending retail buyers.

The Company notes that increasing consumer adoption of GLP-1 weight management medications is contributing to broader awareness around muscle preservation during weight loss1. Rejuvenate's 5-calorie, sugar-free, dairy-free amino acid format provides a low-calorie alternative to conventional whey-based protein products, which may be less suitable for some consumers due to volume and density.

"We are encouraged by ongoing demand across retail and e-commerce channels," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "This production run supports our existing distribution and positions the Company to service anticipated growth initiatives in 2026."

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those regarding production timing, anticipated patent filings, TikTok Shop launch, revenue growth, margin improvements, and market trends including GLP-1-related demand. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

1 National Library of Medicine July 17, 2025 article

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288553

Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.