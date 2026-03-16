Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a property wide 3D-Magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical survey at its Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") in Montana.

The survey, to be conducted by Moombarriga Geoscience (M-Geo US Inc.), will consist of approximately 100 MT stations deployed across the property on a combination of 250-metre and 500-metre grid spacing (see Figure 1). The program is designed to image subsurface resistivity contrasts to depths of approximately 1-2 kilometres, targeting additional concealed skarn clusters and porphyry centres believed to be the potential source of both the copper-gold skarn mineralization historically mined at Madison, which produced nearly 2.7 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 25% and 7,570 ounces of gold at 16.1 grams per tonne1 and the Broadway Mine which produced 144, 000 ounces of gold at 9.9 grams per tonne1.

Historical drilling at the Madison Project has largely focused on shallow targets associated with near-surface skarn mineralization. The average historical drill depth is approximately 300-400 metres, leaving the deeper portions of the mineral system largely untested. As a result, significant portions of the underlying mineralized system remain unexplored.

The planned magnetotelluric (MT) survey is designed to directly address this data gap by imaging structures and potential intrusive bodies at depth that may be responsible for driving the known gold-copper mineralization. By mapping these deeper features, the survey will help refine drill targeting beneath historically explored levels and provide critical insights into the broader scale and architecture of the Madison mineral system.

The survey results will be used to refine drill targeting for the Company's upcoming drill program, which is expected to include a minimum of four drill holes specifically designed to test the mineral system at depths below previous drilling.

Program Highlights:

Approximately 100 broadband MT stations covering core and regional target areas

High-resolution grid (250-metre spacing) over the Madison-Broadway Mines corridor

Expanded 500-metre grid providing deep structural context

Imaging capability to 1-2 kilometres depth

Integration with existing geological, geochemical, geophysical and drilling datasets

Delivery of a full 3D resistivity inversion model

Figure 1: 3D Magnetotelluric Survey Layout

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10322/288424_f3e3bad1542549e4_001full.jpg

"Historical exploration at Madison has focused primarily on near-surface skarn mineralization, including the Madison Mine area," commented Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "While drilling to date has successfully delineated high-grade copper-gold mineralization within the skarn system, the deeper magmatic source that likely drove this mineralization has not yet been systematically imaged or tested. The MT surveys will allow us to identify potential concealed porphyry centres at depth and connect them to known mineralization at surface as we commence our 2026 drill program at Madison in Q2. The survey represents a logical next step in evolving Madison from a single-skarn system toward a broader multi-skarn system with significant copper-gold porphyry opportunities at depth."

The MT survey is specifically designed to:

Identify conductive or resistive anomalies consistent with porphyry intrusive centers

Map deep structural controls and feeder systems

Refine drill targeting beneath and adjacent to known skarn mineralization

Provide district-scale context for exploration expansion

Building a Unified Geological Model

The MT survey forms part of the Company's broader strategy to consolidate historical datasets into a unified 3D geological framework for the Madison Project. By integrating MT data with existing drill data, surface geology and alteration mapping, structural interpretation and geochemical datasets.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. Also, in American Pacific's portfolio are several high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada, some on which the Company intends to transact. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

American Pacific is incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia and its head office is located at Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the transaction, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the transaction and receipt of all necessary approvals therefor. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update for the Madison Project, Madison County, Montana, USA", effective date February 21, 2022, prepared for American Pacific Mining Corp. by Childs Geoscience Inc. with John F. Childs, Ph.D., Registered Geologist as Qualified Person, available on the American Pacific Mining Corp. website (https://americanpacificmining.com) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288424

Source: American Pacific Mining Corp.