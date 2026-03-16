Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defence technology solutions, today announced it has been awarded a prime contract by Belgian Defence to build and deliver the country's first national security satellite that will provide secure, resilient, and independent access to critical space-based services aimed at and in support of national defence priorities. The mission-known as MATTEO-is commissioned by the Belgian Federal Government and is fully funded by Belgian Defence. MATTEO will be built in-country leveraging and supporting Belgium's National Defence Industrial Technology Base strategy. Redwire and Aerospacelab will jointly develop MATTEO. The mission combines Redwire's space mission heritage and proven track record of mission assurance with Aerospacelab's satellite manufacturing expertise. MATTEO will enhance Belgium's ability to monitor, protect, and respond to evolving regional and global security challenges.

"MATTEO represents a significant advancement for Belgium's technological sovereignty and national security, and Redwire is honored to be trusted to deliver on a mission of such strategic importance," said Marc Dielissen, Executive Vice President of Redwire Europe.

"This in-orbit demonstrator (IOD) will allow Belgian Defence, in close cooperation with national industry, to benefit from cutting-edge technology for the next steps of its capability development in the Space domain," said Belgian Defence spokesperson. "We are delighted to rely on a strong and promising partnership, able to strengthen the national Defence Industrial and Technology Base for the space segment. In these times of global tensions and of a new European awareness, it is a strong and univocal signal. It is necessary to arm ourselves to face the increased challenges in terms of defence, and MATTEO will fully contribute to this necessary shift."

Redwire's facility in Belgium has more than 50 years of heritage successfully developing spacecraft platforms and delivering innovative technology for game-changing European programs. Most notably, every spacecraft used for ESA's Proba-1, Proba-2, Proba-V, and Proba-3 missions have been designed, developed and/or integrated at Redwire's Belgium facility. Redwire is also taking full advantage of its European heritage as the prime contractor for ESA's Skimsat mission, a technology demonstrator satellite that will fly in Very Low Earth Orbit with primary support from the Belgian government and its Ministry of Defence.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defence company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire's approximately 1,400 employees located throughout Europe and North America are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

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