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WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250 | Ticker-Symbol: NE9
Stuttgart
16.03.26 | 13:02
34,200 Euro
+0,29 % +0,100
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,10034,30013:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 12:10 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: Declaration of transactions on treasury shares (March 9 to 13, 2026)

Nanterre, March 16, 2026

Declaration of transactions on treasury shares
(period from 9 to 13 March 2026)

As part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of June 5, 2025 and entrusted to CIC, NEURONES made the following purchases between March 9 and 13, 2026 (ISIN code FR0004050250):

DayTotal daily volume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average price
(unit daily)
03/12/202625,669€36.10
03/13/20266,734€34.96
Total32,403

As of March 13, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 42,892 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 0.18%).

All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.

About NEURONES

With over 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, embrace AI, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment

  • neurones-weekly-declaration-transactions-treasury-shares-march-9-13-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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