nCino, Inc.: nCino Launches Doc VOI to Help Lenders Automate Document-based Income Verification

New nCino Mortgage Solution feature reduces manual paystub and W-2 review, helping lenders qualify borrower income earlier at lower cost

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced the launch of nCino Doc VOI powered by Argyle , a new feature within the nCino Mortgage Solution designed to help banks, credit unions and independent mortgage lenders verify borrower income more efficiently.

Lenders increasingly automate verification of income (VOI), a critical requirement in mortgage underwriting, using direct-source, consumer-permissioned connections to payroll and bank account data. These real-time connections can satisfy income verification requirements in a majority of loan files. When they are unavailable, lenders traditionally rely on time-consuming manual review of borrower-provided paystubs and W-2s. nCino Doc VOI replaces that manual process with automated data extraction and analysis, enabling fast, cost-effective income verification across the mortgage pipeline.

nCino Doc VOI integrates with Freddie Mac AIM Check API, allowing lenders to submit document-derived income data to the API for automated income assessment early in the underwriting process, prior to a full Loan Product Advisor (LPA) submission. This document-based income verification can also support assessment of representation and warranty relief eligibility related to the income calculation when submitted to LPA.

"Income verification remains one of the most operationally intensive steps in mortgage lending," said Casey Williams, general manager of Global Mortgage at nCino. "nCino Doc VOI lets lenders extend automation across more of their pipeline, qualify borrowers earlier and reduce manual touchpoints without introducing new systems or added complexity."

"No single verification method covers every borrower scenario," said John Hardesty, senior vice president of revenue at Argyle. "By bringing Argyle-powered Doc VOI directly into nCino, lenders can extend automation across a much larger share of their pipeline, qualify more borrowers and significantly reduce the manual reviews that slow down operations."

nCino Mortgage customers can activate nCino Doc VOI directly within the nCino Mortgage Solution without the need to contract separately with Argyle. For more information on the nCino Mortgage Solution, visit https://www.ncino.com/solutions/mortgage .

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

Media Contacts

Riley Keyzer

press@ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

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