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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Orqa signs teaming agreement with Red River Army Depot to boost UAS Manufacturing

OSIJEK, Croatia, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orqa has entered into a groundbreaking teaming agreement with Red River Army Depot in Texarkana, Texas, representing a significant step in advancing the U.S. Army's rapidly expanding organic small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) manufacturing capacity.

Red River Army Depot, Texas, US.

The agreement also strengthens Orqa's recently announced Global Manufacturing Program.

This agreement builds on Orqa's longstanding engagement with the Department of War and reflects a shared commitment to supporting the Army's broader modernization efforts.

The recently signed National Defense Authorization Act represents a national effort to expand unmanned systems production capacity within existing Army depots. Orqa's role in this initiative builds on the company's established record of delivering advanced sUAS technologies and supporting operational requirements across multiple theaters.

The teaming agreement marks a significant step in Orqa's continued partnership with the U.S. military. It reinforces Orqa's position as a trusted provider of unmanned systems and components, including recent authorizations that enable the company to support Army programs in Europe.

Through this collaboration, Orqa plans to contribute to strengthening domestic production of unmanned systems. As Orqa expands its role in U.S. manufacturing, the increased production activity may also support growth within the company's operations. "Made in America" Orqa platforms will be available to U.S. military customers and may also support allied nations through established security cooperation channels.

Srdjan Kovacevic, co-founder and CEO of Orqa, said, "We're thankful for the opportunity to contribute to the increase of U.S. drone manufacturing capability. The resulting boost in capacity will add to the production we can already achieve at our headquarters, a figure that will grow significantly as our Global Manufacturing Partnership Program comes online throughout the year. This agreement is a clear vote of confidence in Orqa, our capabilities, and our products."

About Orqa

Orqa is Europe's leading drone technology company, designing and manufacturing advanced FPV and unmanned aerial systems in Croatia. Our fully vertically integrated operations, from design to production, enable complete supply chain independence and performance optimization competitors cannot match. With 100,000 products delivered in 2024 and customers across 50+ countries, we're redefining aerial robotics for defense and enterprise clients worldwide.

About Red River Army Depot

Established in August 1941, Red River Army Depot provides manufacturing, remanufacturing, and repair services for a wide range of joint service military vehicles and components. The depot sustains readiness, supports America's warfighters, strengthens partnerships with allied nations, and deploys expeditionary teams worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934414/Orqa_Red_River_Army_Depot.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934415/Orqa_Red_river_Army_Depot_Base.jpg

Red River Army Depot base will manufacture Orqa drones for the US military.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orqa-signs-teaming-agreement-with-red-river-army-depot-to-boost-uas-manufacturing-302714468.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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