

EQS Newswire / 16/03/2026 / 19:20 UTC+8

Chia Tai Enterprises International Proposes Name Change to CPBIO Biotech is the Core Growth Engine: Innovation Fuels Diversified Portfolio (16 March 2026 - Hong Kong) Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited (Stock Code: 03839.HK) is pleased to announce today that it proposes to change its name to "CPBIO Holding Company Limited" (hereinafter referred to as "CPBIO" or the "Company"). The proposed name change aims to accurately reflect the Company's current principal business and future strategic direction, further reinforcing its vision of becoming a world-leading biotechnology company. Under the new name "CPBIO", the Company will continue to collaborate with global partners to advance the sustainable development of the biotechnology industry. The proposed change of company name is subject to approval by the shareholders at the general meeting and by the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda. Business Focus: Biotech Contributes All Revenue, Continue to be the Core Growth Engine This renaming marks a significant milestone in the Company's history, accurately reflecting that the biotech business (including animal health products and chlortetracycline) now contributes all revenue. As the Company continues to focus and deepen its business operations, future efforts will be concentrated on fields such as synthetic biology and biological products. The new name, "CPBIO", provides a more intuitive representation of the Company's core direction - driving future growth through biotechnology and underscores its firm commitment to safeguarding life and health while promoting sustainable industry practices. Core Strategy: Research, Innovation & Globalization to Capture Livestock Industry Upgrade & Biosecurity Trends Positioned at the forefront of life sciences, CPBIO has successfully transitioned from a premier supplier of animal health products to a global provider of biotechnology solutions. As the global livestock industry accelerates toward large-scale, intensive operations and enhanced biosecurity, market demand for efficient and safe animal health products continues to rise. Leveraging this opportunity, the Company will consistently strengthen product R&D and technical innovation. While expanding its presence in the international market, CPBIO will deepen cooperation with global industry partners to build a robust business foundation based on solid biotechnological capabilities. Corporate Mission: Championing Leadership as a World-Leading Biotech Firm As CPBIO embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to upholding and promoting its deeply rooted corporate spirit. The Company consistently adheres to its grand vision of "Becoming a World-class Biotechnology Company" and employs it to steer the high-quality development of every aspect of the business. Under this vision, CPBIO is committed to its corporate mission: With innovative biotechnology, advance animal health, protect the earth, and benefiting mankind. This original aspiration is not only the cornerstone of past success but also the core driving force for future biotech innovation and application. Future Outlook: Innovative and Synthetic Biologics + AI Powers Through-Cycle Growth Engine CPBIO will activate a new core growth engine: Building on a strengthened life sciences foundation, enhanced global resource synergies, and expanded market networks, the Company will aggressively advance cutting-edge biologics innovation and strategically target the high-growth pet health sector. At the same time, it will leverage advanced synthetic biology across its value chain while building an AI- and data-driven intelligent ecosystem. These engines will work synergistically to create a diversified biotech portfolio with strong through-cycle resilience, delivering comprehensive industry solutions and creating sustainable, long-term value for shareholders, customers, and partners. - END - About Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited Listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2015, Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited ("CTEI") (Stock Code: 03839.HK) is engaged in biotech business and investment business. We have established a strong presence and leadership position in the biotech industry in China. CTEI is a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (Stock Code: CPF.TB, hereinafter referred as "CPF"). CPF is one of the world's leading agri-food companies and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited. For enquiries, please contact, DLK Advisory ???? pr@dlkadvisory.com Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 16/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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