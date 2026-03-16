Matillion Ltd: Matillion Appoints Tim O'Neil as Chief Revenue Officer

Data industry veteran joins to scale enterprise go-to-market as AI Data Automation drives growing demand

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, builders of the AI Data Automation platform 'Maia', today announced the appointment of Tim O'Neil as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). O'Neil brings deep expertise in enterprise data software from leadership roles at Alation and ThoughtSpot, and joins Matillion to accelerate its enterprise go-to-market as adoption of Maia, its AI Data Automation platform, continues to explode.

The appointment comes as Matillion sees AI-native acceleration with Maia. Organizations including Merck, EDF, and GE Healthcare are using Maia to automate data workflows that previously demanded significant manual effort - freeing their teams to focus on building data products rather than managing pipeline complexity. Maia works natively within ecosystem platforms, integrating tightly with Snowflake, AWS, and Databricks, and leveraging AI labs models, like Anthropic, to deliver automation where enterprises already operate.

"What drew me to Matillion is what Maia is already doing for enterprises like St James Place and Precision for Medicine. Their data leaders aren't just running pipelines - they're delivering data outcomes. That's the shift. And with the ecosystem Matillion has built with Snowflake, AWS, and Databricks combined with the AI innovation coming from Anthropic and other labs, there's a real opportunity to help data leaders stop worrying about manual data work and start delivering at the pace their businesses actually need."

- Tim O'Neil, Chief Revenue Officer, Matillion

"Tim shares the same vision for Maia and how Revenue teams drive data outcomes for enterprise customers using AI. His experience scaling sales, partnerships, and field engineering at Alation and ThoughtSpot means he understands the market, the buyer, and what it takes to build a field organization that wins. We're excited about Maia's impact- and Tim is the right person to help accelerate that."

- Matthew Scullion, CEO and Co-founder, Matillion

Matillion's Maia, gives enterprise data teams an agentic data team, context engine and foundation that designs, builds, and maintains pipelines autonomously. The company was minted as a unicorn in 2021 and serves thousands of enterprises globally, including Cisco, London Stock Exchange Group, and ServiceNow.

Media contact: press@matillion.com

About Matillion

Matillion is a challenger in enterprise data & AI infrastructure and is building Maia.

Maia is an AI Data Automation platform powered by autonomous AI agents that build, maintain, and evolve data products, thus eliminating manual data work.

Maia empowers CDAOs and enterprise data teams to deliver data products at machine scale while maintaining governance. Its integrated platform combines autonomous AI agents in Maia Team, grounded in the enterprise knowledge of the Maia Context Engine and executed through the governed data tools of Maia Foundation.

Organizations using Maia automate data work at scale and accelerate AI roadmaps without expanding headcount.

See Maia for yourself.

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