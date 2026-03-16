AlphaPepe Presale Crosses $600K Milestone as Over 400 Rewards Claimed on Newly Launched AlphaPalace Platform

AlphaPalace activity, holder growth and AlphaGems participation add live ecosystem signals as the presale passes 6.7K holders.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / AlphaPepe has introduced a broader set of live ecosystem features alongside continued presale growth, with the project reporting more than $600,000 raised and over 6,700 holders. The latest update also points to early user activity inside AlphaPalace, the project's rewards marketplace, where more than 400 rewards have reportedly already been claimed. AlphaPepe's website presents AlphaPalace as a live marketplace tied to its AlphaGems system rather than a post-launch roadmap item.

AlphaPalace Activity Becomes a New Operational Milestone

The most significant part of the update is not only the fundraising figure, but the shift toward measurable platform usage. Meme token presales often lean heavily on community narrative and future plans. By contrast, AlphaPepe is now emphasizing a live rewards environment with visible user participation through AlphaPalace.

On its website, the project says users earn AlphaGems through token purchases, referrals and community competitions, then redeem those Gems for in-platform benefits and marketplace rewards. That gives the presale a more operational layer than a standard buy and wait token sale. In practical terms, the reported 400 plus claims matter because they suggest users are already interacting with the reward mechanics rather than simply holding tokens passively.

AlphaGems Continue to Drive Participation

The AlphaPalace rollout is closely linked to AlphaGems, the project's internal reward unit. AlphaPepe says participants receive 10 AlphaGems for every $1 spent on ALPE tokens, with an additional 3 AlphaGems per $1 generated through referrals and community competitions. That structure gives users multiple ways to accumulate rewards and creates a direct link between participation and redeemable benefits.

This matters from an operational proof perspective because it turns engagement into something more measurable. Rather than relying solely on social traction, the project is building a system in which purchases, referrals and campaign activity feed into a usable internal rewards layer. That is a different proposition from a typical meme token presale that asks users to wait until exchange listing for the first meaningful utility signal. This assessment is based on AlphaPepe's published platform design and live feature set.

Reward Marketplace Adds Tangible User Utility

AlphaPepe positions AlphaPalace as the place where AlphaGems convert into user-facing rewards. The website says users can spend Gems on rank boosts, referral power-ups, exclusive merchandise and other marketplace items, while earlier March coverage of the rollout described both digital and physical rewards as part of the ecosystem expansion.

Holder Growth Supports the Broader Participation Story

The project's holder count is now at more than 6,700 holders and over $600,000 raised, this suggests continued growth after the initial AlphaGems and AlphaPalace rollout. That progression is relevant because it indicates the ecosystem additions may be arriving alongside rising participation rather than in isolation.

For a presale-stage token, holder growth on its own does not prove long-term viability. But paired with live reward claims and a functioning marketplace layer, it gives the team a more concrete case to make around user activity. In a market where many early stage projects focus on future plans, AlphaPepe is trying to show that at least part of its engagement model is already operating during the presale period. This is an inference based on the project's reported metrics and live platform features.

Tiered Participation Extends the Utility Framework

AlphaPepe also uses a rank based progression model to structure access inside AlphaPalace. According to the project's website, users rise through five tiers: Beta, Gamma, Sigma, Omega and Alpha, unlocking additional benefits as they accumulate and use AlphaGems. The team frames this as a way to deepen engagement by connecting participation, progression and reward access.

Exchange Speculation Remains Unconfirmed

As the presale has grown, online speculation has circulated around possible higher-profile exchange developments. However, AlphaPepe's public roadmap refers more generally to future CEX listings and market expansion, and the team has not publicly confirmed any tier-1 exchange listing. No official statement visible in the project's published materials verifies that rumor at this stage.

Expanding Beyond a Standard Presale Model

Taken together, the AlphaGems system, AlphaPalace marketplace, holder growth and reward claim activity mark an evolution in how AlphaPepe is presenting itself during the presale phase. The project continues to operate on BNB Chain and says it provides instant token delivery, while its website also references a BlockSafu audit and a roadmap that includes liquidity lock and later exchange expansion milestones.

That does not eliminate execution risk, and the project remains an early stage crypto presale. But from a utility and operational proof standpoint, AlphaPepe's latest update gives it a more concrete narrative than a typical meme token sale built only on branding. The central claim the team can now make is not just that funds are being raised, but that users are already engaging with live reward mechanics inside the ecosystem.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a BNB Chain-based token project focused on transparent token delivery, community participation and reward-led engagement during its presale phase. Its ecosystem currently includes AlphaGems, Zealy-linked participation mechanics and the AlphaPalace rewards marketplace, alongside a public roadmap that references exchange expansion and broader ecosystem development.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

SOURCE: AlphaPepe

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/alphapepe-presale-crosses-600k-milestone-as-over-400-rewards-claimed-1147979