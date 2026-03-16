Los Angeles-based fund manager, Mike Alves' concentrated strategy delivers rapid validation, with 45% of the portfolio heading to public markets within first yearLOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIDA Vision Fund I today announced the close of its offering to outside investors, with two of its five portfolio companies, SpaceX and xAI, now combined and pursuing a $1.75 trillion IPO. The fund deployed capital into five concentrated positions across space technology, artificial intelligence, and next-generation technology platforms, and within the first year, 45% of the portfolio is positioned for public market exit, provided that the IPO is successful."We don't invest in 50 companies hoping to become unicorns," said Mike Alves, Founder and Fund Manager of VIDA Vision Fund I. "We concentrate capital in a small number of proven companies that have already demonstrated billion-dollar revenue and market leadership. When you pick the right winners, this is what should happen, significant portions of your portfolio exit early and generate outsized returns."A Concentrated Portfolio of the World's Top InnovatorsVIDA Vision Fund I deployed capital into just five carefully selected positions: SpaceX, xAI, Lightmatter, Figure AI, and Polymarket. Unlike traditional venture funds that spread investments across dozens of early-stage companies, VIDA Vision Fund I focuses on investing in disruptive, innovative technology companies, particularly in AI, robotics, and space infrastructure, backing businesses with proven technology and durable competitive moats."Most fund managers take 12 to 18 months to deploy capital," Alves noted. "We closed and deployed in a fraction of that time because we were highly selective and concentrated our strategy around a small number of transformative opportunities. We invested in real disruptors that have already proven themselves, companies doing things that have never been done before, with cost efficiency that changes entire industries."A Track Record of ConvictionPrior to launching VIDA Vision Fund I, Alves built a track record as an investor in transformative companies, including OpenAI, Anduril, XTEND, Lightmatter, Decart AI. These investments reflect a strategy centered on conviction and long-term technological impact. "We're not interested in incrementally better solutions to well-understood problems," Alves explains.Looking Ahead: VIDA Vision Fund IIMike Alves is preparing to launch Fund II with an expanded pipeline of breakthrough technology opportunities in AI, robotics, defense technology, and space infrastructure. "We built Fund I with a select group of family office investors," said Alves. "With 45% of our portfolio headed to public markets in year one, we've demonstrated that concentration in proven innovators, not diversification across speculative bets, is how you generate meaningful returns. Fund II will scale that approach." The fund targets projected returns exceeding 30% for investors, with a portfolio strategy focused on 8-10 highly concentrated positions in disruptive late-stage companies, including innovators such as Neuralink, Shield AI, Anduril, Figure AI and 1X Technologies.About VIDA Vision FundVIDA Vision Fund represents a series of Los Angeles-based venture funds focused on mid-to-late stage investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, space technology, and next-generation financial infrastructure. Led by Mike Alves, the fund targets innovative companies building technologies that reshape entire industries, each selected for leadership potential. For more information, visit vidavf.com.About Mike AlvesMike Alves is a leading fund manager and investor with a track record of identifying breakthrough technology companies at pivotal moments of growth. He has invested in some of the most influential private technology companies shaping the global economy, including OpenAI, SpaceX, xAI and Anduril among others. His investment approach focuses on identifying breakthrough technologies with durable competitive moats and supporting their transition from advanced innovation to real-world deployment at global scale.ContactsMedia Contact:Society22Rachel Moore929-367-8993vidapw@society22pr.com

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