AnyTech365 helps spearhead first global online anti-fraud platform

MARBELLA, Spain, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading AI-powered cybersecurity company AnyTech365 has teamed up with a host of similar international companies to take on online fraudsters, who are estimated to cost individuals and businesses around $442 billion USD per year.

The Spain-based company has teamed up with global tech powerhouses to launch Scam.org , a platform leading a new fightback against online scammers.

The initiative is being launched under the umbrella of The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), recently joined by AnyTech365 as a founding member, alongside Amazon, Google, McAfee, Meta and Microsoft, plus many others.

The new platform - which uses the latest in high-tech AI chatbot - offers scam education, prevention, detection, reporting, and victim support to "over 97% of the world's internet users" via an incredible 50 different languages.

Until now, victims have faced a maze of websites and other places to report online fraud, each with their own support hotlines. GASA aims to unify these efforts into one global hub.

Scam.org will cover five critical areas:

Education : Providing free learning material and continuous anti-scam education to spot scams

: Providing free learning material and continuous anti-scam education to spot scams Verification : Instant AI analysis paired with threat intelligence expertise of suspicious messages, websites, calls, or offers to determine legitimacy

: Instant AI analysis paired with threat intelligence expertise of suspicious messages, websites, calls, or offers to determine legitimacy Prevention : Immediate access to protective tools and best practices tailored to individual risk profiles

: Immediate access to protective tools and best practices tailored to individual risk profiles Reporting : Streamlined scam reporting (to be rolled out in the coming months) that will feed into a 'Global signal exchange' enabling faster global disruption of criminal operations

: Streamlined scam reporting (to be rolled out in the coming months) that will feed into a 'Global signal exchange' enabling faster global disruption of criminal operations Victim Support: Directly connect victims to verified assistance organizations in the user's country and language





Scam.org is powered by partnerships with OpenAI and alongside similar cybersecurity organizations to AnyTech365 including Netcraft, Cube AI, Falkin and Cube3.

For personal victim support, the website collaborates with other victim support organizations and expects many more to join. It aims to build a broad coalition, creating a world where people are safer from the financial and emotional trauma caused by online scams.



The launch comes a week before the UN's annual Fraud Summit in Vienna, in Austria (March 16-17, 2026).

"Our anti-fraud tools alone have stopped 1.5 million attempts on our members' devices in Spain," explained Janus Nielsen, founder and CEO of AnyTech365.



"Joining the board of GASA I will be taking the role seriously and doing my bit to lead the fight against global online fraud. We hope to better protect people from the bad guys," he continued.



"It's why we set up and exactly what we do."

Scam.org is creating a 'collaborative defense system' where reported scam data strengthens protection for users globally.



General Manager of GASA, Jorji Abraham, added: "We've spent years tracking scam trends across continents, and the data is clear: this is getting worse, not better. Every report we publish shows rising numbers, new tactics, more victims. As an alliance, we stand for more than just documenting and connecting. Our partners are committed to acting, that's what Scam.org stands for."

About the Global Anti-Scam Alliance

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) is an international organization dedicated to protecting consumers worldwide from scams and online fraud. By uniting governments, law enforcement, consumer protection agencies, financial institutions, technology companies, cybersecurity firms, and victim support organizations, GASA works to reduce the global impact of scams worldwide.



About AnyTech365

AnyTech365 is a leading European cybersecurity company, leveraging the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create cutting-edge security products and services, enhance device security, and elevate the way people experience technology.

Contacts: Media Contacts Email: media@anytech365.com