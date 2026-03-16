Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic Applied BioSolutions Announces Commercial Distribution Partnership with IBT Bioservices

JUPITER, Fla., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic Applied BioSolutions ("Dyadic", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for life science, food and nutrition, and bioindustrial applications today announced that it has entered into an original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") distribution agreement with Integrated Biotherapeutics, LLC, d/b/a IBT Bioservices ("IBT"), a life sciences reagent manufacturer and distributor serving global research markets. Through this collaboration, Dyadic-produced recombinant protein products will be commercialized through IBT's established sales channels, expanding market access and supporting Dyadic's objective of generating ongoing, product-based revenues.

The initial products expected to be offered under the agreement include recombinant DNase I and recombinant transferrin, with a focus on research-use-only ("RUO") applications. Dyadic expects to offer both human and bovine transferrin, along with additional cell culture-relevant recombinant proteins, as part of a broader and expanding product portfolio.

This relationship complements Dyadic's recent portfolio and manufacturing expansion initiatives and supports the Company's ability to commercialize a broader range of recombinant protein products across multiple end markets. By leveraging IBT's established commercial infrastructure, Dyadic can efficiently place products into the market while continuing to scale manufacturing capabilities and broaden its offerings over time.

"This agreement is a meaningful milestone for Dyadic," said Joe Hazelton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dyadic. "It represents an important step in our transition from R&D-driven revenue toward commercial product sales, enabling Dyadic-produced products to reach the market through established global distribution channels. Agreements like this are central to our strategy as we focus on direct sales, OEM relationships, and other commercialization pathways to drive growth and build durable revenue streams over time."

In addition to OEM distribution, the collaboration provides flexibility for potential future expansion, which could include Dyadic supplying market-ready products for distribution or licensing production strains to support partner-led manufacturing, consistent with Dyadic's multi-channel commercialization approach.

Dyadic believes this agreement reflects continued progress in advancing from platform development to commercial execution and supports the Company's long-term objective of translating its technology and manufacturing capabilities into scalable revenue opportunities.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's C1 and Dapibus expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com.

About IBT Bioservices

IBT Bioservices (Integrated BioTherapeutics, LLC d/b/a IBT Bioservices) is a premier provider of specialized life sciences reagents and preclinical contract research services supporting global research in infectious disease, biodefense, and immunology. In addition to manufacturing a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality biological reagents, IBT offers expert CRO services, including custom in vitro assays and in vivo efficacy models designed to accelerate the development of vaccines and therapeutics. Through a robust internal sales organization and an extensive network of authorized distributors, the company ensures the global research community has access to both the critical tools and the technical expertise needed to combat emerging health threats.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of Dyadic's clinical trial and interest in its protein production platforms, Dyadic's research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Dyadic's history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of Dyadic's microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize Dyadic's microbial protein production platforms or its other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) Dyadic's capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) Dyadic's reliance on information technology; (ix) Dyadic's dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) Dyadic's ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause Dyadic's actual results to differ from its current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Dyadic's expectations.

Media contacts:

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions:

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com

IBT Bioservices:

Siddharth Rohankhedkar

Senior Manager, Business Development

Phone:(240) 454-8934 x 1003

Email: srohan@integratedbiotherapeutics.com