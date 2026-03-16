Newly-implemented rules governing Ukraine's energy market introduce solar-plus-storage systems as a separate auction category, ease regulatory barriers governing standalone storage projects and establish processes for renewable energy facilities located in Ukraine's occupied territories.Ukraine has adopted Law No. 4777-IX encompassing amendments to legislative acts concerning energy markets, the production of electricity and strengthening energy resilience. The law, which formally entered into force last week, covers 15 legislative acts in total across the electricity market. Vladyslav Sokolovskyi, ...

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