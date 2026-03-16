Austrian researchers conducted a techno-economic analysis of agrivoltaic systems and found that 5%-16% of the country's cropland would be required to meet its solar electricity targets.A research group led by Austria's University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna conducted a techno-economic analysis of the potential of the country's agrivoltaic installations, combining profitability assessments for both solar PV generation and agricultural production. "Our paper presents, to our knowledge, the first integrated framework combining the simulation of both PV electricity generation ...

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