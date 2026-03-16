Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Intersects 235.5m at 0.42% Cu and 0.042 g/t Au including 32.75m at 1.31% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au and Discovers New Bornite-Covellite Zone

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining assay results from its expanded and completed 2025 drilling program at the Soo Copper Project ("Soo Copper" or the "Project") located near Batchewana Bay, Ontario. Results from five additional drill holes continued to expand the copper mineralized footprint, while further defining and extending the high-grade bornite zone discovered in September 2025, revealing a new bornite-covellite zone to the northwest (Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights:

Drillhole MEPS-25-20 returned 235.5m at 0.5% CuEq from a depth of 85.5m within a broader interval of 346.5m grading 0.39% CuEq from a depth of 1.5m, Including: 56m at 1.0% CuEq from a depth of 194m 32.75m at 1.5% CuEq from a depth of 194m 11.35m at 2.01% CuEq from a depth of 198.65m

Holes in this release highlight a transition to bornite-covellite mineralization with increasing gold grades hosted by stronger quartz veining in the northwest part of the MEPS Discovery area. Robust quartz veining containing bornite and covellite was discovered 120m from the core of the original discovery bornite zone, where the final 11.95m of MEPS-25-22 graded 1.51% CuEq ending at 364m downhole within a broader interval of 176.95m of 0.4% CuEq from 188m downhole.

These results indicate that many of the final holes of the 2025 drill program tagged the edge of a newly identified, very high copper tenor style of quartz-sulphide veining and will be a primary focus for follow up drilling in 2026.

The recent discovery of a Cu-Mo mineralized porphyry stock 1.5km away from MEPS, reported in the press release dated March 1, 2026 , provides important evidence that a large porphyry intrusive complex does indeed underlie this central part of our license area. The focus of exploration is now on discovering the most mineralized upper part of this porphyry complex which may underlie the MEPS Discovery area.

The MEPS Discovery area continues to demonstrate strong lateral continuity with multiple holes intersecting broad zones of copper mineralization across a growing footprint of the system but also important near-surface, high-grade intervals that are now also showing continuity and, in some cases, downward development.

Drilling is now advancing along the 8km long regional copper corridor with a second drill rig scheduled to mobilize in June as Sterling rapidly expands its testing of this district-scale discovery opportunity.

Core photos from today's announcement are now available on Sterling's website, click here to view.

Jeremy Niemi, SVP Exploration and Development, commented, "These latest drill results continue to strengthen the story emerging at MEPS. We are seeing broad zones of copper mineralization with increasingly higher-grade intervals, including bornite and covellite mineralization that indicate a strengthening copper system. As we continue to step out and fill in the discovery area, the consistency of mineralization and the evolving mineralogy suggest we are vectoring toward the core of a large copper system. With drilling now advancing along the broader corridor, our focus remains on expanding the footprint of this discovery and unlocking the full scale of the opportunity at Soo Copper."

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented, "Throughout our first 8 months of drilling we have yet to drill a hole that contains zero copper. Our cost advantages, year-round access, partnerships with local communities and First Nations, and clear tier 1 jurisdiction and infrastructure are all elements that will enable us to rapidly move this project ahead as we look to contribute to supplying the clear demand to find, make and use more copper in Canada."

High-Grade Copper Zone Expands and Points to Depth at Northwest

Hole MEPS-25-19 was drilled toward the northwest part of the MEPS Discovery area and intersected a broad zone of continuous copper mineralization with multiple higher-grade intervals (see Table 1). A high-grade interval at approximately 120m depth was followed by a second interval at 261m depth, representing an approximately 35m step-out northwest of the high-grade bornite zone intersected in hole MEPS-25-02. The hole confirms strong continuity of mineralization toward the northwest while demonstrating the presence of multiple higher-grade zones within the overall mineralized zone.

Hole MEPS-25-20 intersected a wide zone of copper mineralization including a high-grade interval located approximately 45m from MEPS-25-19 and 25m west of MEPS-25-02 (see Table 1). This hole confirms the continuity of the high-grade MEPS Discovery area, returning some of the strongest continuous grades observed to date, including intervals of bornite-rich mineralization associated with elevated copper and gold values.

Hole MEPS-25-21, drilled 25m west of MEPS-25-20, intersected a broad interval of copper mineralization and encountered covellite-bornite mineralization near the bottom of the hole (see Table 1). The presence of covellite suggests that a process of hydrothermal upgrading of copper mineralization occurred as a result of multiple copper-mineralizing pulses. This very high tenor copper mineralization appears to be developing with depth towards the underlying ZTEM resistivity anomaly.

Hole MEPS-25-22 intersected the high-grade zone approximately 60m above and northwest of MEPS-25-21, confirming vertical continuity of the high-grade mineralization (see Table 1). Covellite mineralization was again encountered toward the bottom of the hole, further supporting the interpretation of a strengthening copper system with depth.

Hole MEPS-25-23 was drilled toward the east and intersected a broad zone of copper mineralization, demonstrating that the system remains open in that direction. The results expand the footprint of the discovery and support the interpretation of a large and laterally continuous copper system along the emerging MEPS corridor.

Figure 1. Plan Map of newly released holes from 2025 drilling of the MEPS Zone

Figure 2. Leapfrog model of the MEPS zone demonstrating broad and continuous copper mineralization surrounding higher grade core

Figure 3. Close up of selected core from hole MEPS-25-20 showing relationship between GFP porphyry dyke (right), massive magnetite (centre) and chalcopyrite mineralization in the mafic volcanic (left). Interval shown is within 4.34m from 200.07m downhole depth grading 1.6% Cu, 0.19g/t Au, 5.77 g/t Ag.

Figure 4. 4.29%Cu, 0.373g/t Au, 20.4g/t Ag from 208.63-209 highlighting high tenor veining and small presence of covellite as beginning to move west from high grade discovery in MEPS-25-02.

Figure 5. Examples of covellite mineralization with bornite and covellite (left) within robust quartz veining (right) in hole MEPS-25-22 at 359m depth. 1m interval grades 1.71% Cu 0.21g/t Au, 14g/t Ag and 88ppm Molybdenum within the final 11.95m of 1.51% CuEq.

Table 1. Significant Assay Intervals

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) MEPS-25-19 2.0 342 340.0 0.23 41.01 0.040 1.61 0.30 Including 95.0 275.75 180.75 0.30 43.11 0.064 2.05 0.40 Including 120.97 140.0 19.03 0.77 31.49 0.17 5.66 1.00 Including 133.0 138.0 5.0 1.34 104.27 0.55 11.66 2.02 Including 135.58 135.9 0.32 5.73 35.00 1.35 56.4 7.57 Including 209.0 275.75 66.75 0.35 48.03 0.11 2.41 0.50 Including 261.0 273.65 12.65 0.76 128.25 0.16 5.06 1.03 MEPS-25-20 1.5 348.0 346.5 0.33 21.76 0.033 2.1 0.39 Including 85.5 321.0 235.5 0.42 24.92 0.042 2.58 0.50 Including 132.0 132.41 0.41 6.17 4.00 1.01 34.5 7.46 Including 194.0 250.0 56.0 0.87 44.61 0.070 4.4 1.00 Including 194.0 226.75 32.75 1.31 39.36 0.11 6.48 1.50 Including 198.65 210.0 11.35 1.76 53.84 0.16 6.98 2.01 MEPS-25-21 2.0 357.0 355.0 0.27 14.95 0.027 1.53 0.32 Including 110.0 347.0 237.0 0.34 19.57 0.036 1.81 0.40 Including 129.0 144.8 15.8 0.83 13.41 0.052 4.22 0.93 Including 229.97 357.0 127.03 0.42 26.44 0.052 2.18 0.50 Including 313.86 342.0 28.14 0.80 77.98 0.14 4.48 1.01 Including 330.6 342.0 11.4 1.60 180.87 0.30 8.66 2.06 MEPS-25-22 2.2 364.95 362.75 0.26 24.09 0.023 1.54 0.31 Including 188.0 364.95 176.95 0.33 38.69 0.032 1.97 0.40 Including 273.0 364.95 91.95 0.41 39.55 0.043 2.56 0.50 Including 296.72 297.0 0.28 8.26 1.00 1.15 91.1 10.27 Including 346.0 364.95 18.95 0.90 10.74 0.088 5.69 1.04 Including 353.0 364.95 11.95 1.29 15.56 0.13 8.44 1.51 MEPS-25-23 3.2 456.0 452.8 0.16 56.20 0.021 1.02 0.22 Including 142.0 259.0 117 0.23 44.80 0.038 1.41 0.30 Including 162.45 163.95 1.5 1.18 52.33 0.20 10 1.50 Including 199.93 244.0 44.07 0.31 39.49 0.06 1.93 0.40 Including 199.93 223.0 23.07 0.40 67.91 0.042 2.58 0.50 Including 206.0 209.85 3.85 0.85 4.10 0.10 5.68 1.00

Intervals may not represent true widths which are not yet known and capping has not been applied to grades. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on a three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025) which equates to US$ 4.18/lb Cu, US$ 2,600/oz Au, US$ 30.54/oz Ag and US$ 21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 x Au g/t) + (0.0107 x Ag g/t) + (0.00051 x Mo ppm).

Table 2. Hole locations, directions and final depths.

Hole number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth MEPS-25-19 681072.00 5212432.00 449.00 342.00 -55.00 336.00 MEPS-25-20 681072.00 5212432.00 449.00 348.00 -59.00 323.00 MEPS-25-21 681072.00 5212432.00 449.00 357.00 -59.00 310.00 MEPS-25-22 681072.00 5212432.00 449.00 364.95 -51.00 313.00 MEPS-25-23 681072.00 5212432.00 449.00 456.00 -45.00 45.00

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. Drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Thunder Bay lab by commercial transport. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Selected sample pulps were then analyzed for gold using a 30 g aliquot mixed with fire assay fluxes and Ag as a collector, placed in a fire clay crucible, gradually heated to 1060ºC for 60 min, and followed with an AA finish.

Laboratory QA/QC for the ICP analysis was 14% for each batch, including 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. Laboratory quality control for the gold fire assay included two blanks per 42 samples, three sample duplicates and 2 certified reference materials, one high and one low (QC 7 out of 42 samples). In-house QA/QC included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials (CRM).

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper-one of the most critical of all critical metals-alongside gold, and with the project now demonstrating both scale and grade, Sterling sees the potential for Soo Copper to become a nationally significant asset as Canada accelerates its efforts to secure strategic copper resources. Prime Minister Carney's recent designation of copper as one of Canada's first five strategic assets underscores the importance of this discovery and its potential to emerge as a key project of national interest.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director

Tel: (416) 643-3887

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sterling-metals-intersects-235.5m-at-0.42-cu-and-0.042-g%2ft-au-including-32.75m-at-1147592