Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Continues to Build its EXPLORATION TEAM for the 2026 Season

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the addition of three industry-wide renowned experts to the Eskay Team.

Mr. Ken Konkin has agreed to become a Technical Advisor to the Eskay Exploration Team. He will be joined by Steve Cook, P. Geo. and Todd Ballantyne, P. Geo. as consultants to the Company.

Mr. Konkin, P. Geo., was instrumental in the discovery of Eskay's neighbouring Valley of the Kings 8-million-ounce gold deposit now owned by Newmont. He has over 40 years of geological experience throughout North and South America as well as Russia. Mr. Konkin worked for Silver Standard for 19 years and managed advanced exploration programs at Manantial Espejo (Argentina), San Luis and Berenguela (Peru) as well as Snowfields (Canada) in the Golden Triangle, BC. Ken is a co-recipient of the prestigious H.H. 'Spud' Huestis Award for 'excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration in B.C. and/or Yukon'.

Currently, Mr. Konkin is the Senior Vice President, Exploration for Tudor Gold Corp. At Treaty Creek, within the heart of the Golden Triangle, Ken also led the exploration team to the discovery of one of the worlds' largest gold-copper deposits in the past 30 years. He is also the President and CEO of Goldstorm Metals Corp, a spin-off from Tudor Gold. Goldstorm Metals Corp is the 100% owner of the adjacent property on trend south of Seabridge Gold's KSM Project and Newmont's Brucejack Mine.

Mr. Konkin graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology. He is a Professional Geologist in mineral exploration registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Mac Balkam, President & C.E.O. of Eskay explained "Having Ken on the team at this important stage of exploration at the Vermillion - TM trend, will be a game changer."

Clinton Smyth, Chief Geologist for Eskay further commented "I am very excited to work closely with Ken, a world-class geologist, on Eskay's world-class property. Leveraging on Ken's deep knowledge of our area will be invaluable to Eskay." He went on to say "Importantly, Steve Cook and Todd Ballantyne, two additional experts from the field of geochemistry and geophysics have joined our team".

Steve Cook, P. Geo., will provide his deep geochemistry expertise to the Eskay team as a consultant. Steve was formally Chief Geochemist at Teck Resources and previous to that held technical roles at Anglo America Exploration Canada and the British Columbia Geological Survey. Mr. Cook holds a M.Sc. from the University of British Columbia. Todd Ballantyne, P. Geo, and a consulting geophysicist with 38 years of global experience will also join as a consultant. Todd holds a B.Sc. in Geophysics from the University of British Columbia and he will work alongside Tom Weis, P. Geo., company director and previous Chief Geophysicist at Newmont Mining (worldwide) to capitalise on the abundance of geophysics data that has been collected property-wide over the past thirty years.

Qualified Person

Clinton Smyth, P. Geo., Chief Geologist for the Company, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4020

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eskay-continues-to-build-its-exploration-team-for-the-2026-season-1147846