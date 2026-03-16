Black Book Research Releases United Kingdom State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Healthcare 2026 Market Report

New 50-page market briefing finds the UK acute care IT market is being reshaped by four distinct NHS buying environments, near-universal EPR adoption pressure, NHS App scale, interoperability demands, and rising transformation risk scrutiny through 2030

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced the release of United Kingdom: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Healthcare 2026, a Q1 2026 fifty-page market report examining how acute care digital transformation is unfolding across the four operationally distinct NHS environments of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The report concludes that the United Kingdom should no longer be viewed as a single digital health buyer archetype. Instead, it is four related but materially different procurement and delivery markets, each shaped by its own governance model, implementation structure, digital architecture, interoperability priorities, and vendor fit requirements.

Black Book Research finds that the UK enters 2026 with digital health no longer treated as a future-state ambition, but as an operational, procurement, and governance imperative. In England, accelerated frontline digitization, a push toward near-universal EPR coverage, and the growing role of the NHS App as the national digital front door are redefining what acute care buyers now expect from core platforms and surrounding digital infrastructure. At the same time, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland continue to follow distinct delivery models that materially affect buying behavior, deployment strategy, shared-care priorities, and supplier positioning.

The report highlights several market indicators underscoring the scale and direction of UK digital healthcare modernization:

91% of secondary care trusts in England already have an EPR in place, representing 187 of 206 trusts, with the national program forecasting 96% coverage by March 2026

The NHS App now has more than 39 million registered users, with 67.8 million repeat prescriptions ordered in the prior 12 months and 62.3 million logins in November 2025 alone

England's care delivery architecture now spans 42 Integrated Care Systems

NHS Scotland is organized around 14 territorial NHS Boards

In Wales, WelshPAS handles more than 2.6 billion transactions annually

In Northern Ireland, the national Encompass rollout has created one of Europe's most centralized digital care record environments

According to Black Book, those indicators are not simply signs of digitization progress. They are also clear signals that modernization in UK acute care is now being evaluated on a broader set of criteria than traditional EPR functionality alone. Buyers are increasingly judging digital healthcare strategies on patient access integration, operational productivity, interoperability maturity, migration readiness, cybersecurity posture, infrastructure resilience, and measurable delivery assurance.

The report evaluates the competitive landscape across enterprise acute EPR platforms, workflow-led systems, interoperability layers, analytics, and adjacent ecosystem categories. Representative vendors and market-shaping suppliers examined in the report include Epic, Oracle Health, System C, Nervecentre, Dedalus, InterSystems, MEDITECH, and Altera.

Black Book finds that supplier positioning now varies significantly depending on whether buyers prioritize enterprise consolidation, phased modernization, workflow orchestration, board-level alignment, patient engagement, national-scale interoperability, or post-go-live operational performance. In this environment, the report notes that competitive advantage is increasingly determined not only by product capability, but by implementation realism, governance strength, migration discipline, and the ability to deliver measurable operational impact after deployment.

The study identifiesseven forces reshaping UK acute care digital procurement from 2026 through 2030:

EPR coverage deadlines are accelerating the final wave of trust modernization

The NHS App is becoming a strategic integration requirement, not just a citizen-facing accessory

Devolved operating models are increasing the importance of market-specific positioning

Buyers are separating software acquisition cost from the true cost of transformation, including migration, data remediation, training, and adoption

Interoperability is shifting from interface delivery to an operational capability

Cyber resilience and infrastructure readiness remain embedded in business-case scrutiny

Competitive advantage is increasingly determined by delivery realism, governance strength, and post-go-live operational impact

The report is designed as a practical market briefing for healthcare technology vendors, investors, provider executives, strategists, and transformation leaders assessing where UK acute care IT demand is strengthening, how devolved market structures change competitive positioning, and which capabilities are becoming essential to win and deliver successfully in the next phase of NHS modernization.

Qualified industry stakeholders may download the full report at no cost at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-health-care-united-kingdom-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book is an independent healthcare competitive intelligence and market research firm that has surveyed and reported on healthcare IT, digital health, managed services, vendor performance, and industry trends since 2003. Vendor agnostic and mission driven, Black Book conducts transparent, methodologically rigorous research with no vendor interference, paid participation, subscriptions, conference sponsorship influence, or commercial fees tied to findings. Its work is designed to improve healthcare delivery, strengthen provider satisfaction with IT and services, and support better patient and healthcare consumer outcomes at the lowest responsible cost. Black Book evaluates the full spectrum of healthcare software and services, including EHR/EPR platforms, interoperability, analytics, cybersecurity, patient engagement, consulting, outsourcing, implementation, managed services, and performance optimization. In the United Kingdom, Black Book Research covers the full digital healthcare landscape across software and services, from consulting and transformation support to enterprise systems, interoperability, analytics, and operational enablement, providing buyers and stakeholders with clear, Trusted, unbiased insight into market performance and modernization readiness. Media Contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com +01.800.863.7590 https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-releases-united-kingdom-state-of-acute-care-ehr-a-1147993