Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with Richard Loney and Terri-Lynn Henry (the "Optionors") to acquire 100% of the mineral rights to seven patented mineral claims (the Swell Bay Property) located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances in the Rainy River District of Ontario just a few kms from Highway 11.

The earliest recorded work on this property dates back to the 1890's, when initial developments included the sinking of a shaft along with several pits and trenches. Visible gold was reported and observed historically, and confirmed by other geologists years later and also recently. Gold mineralization is hosted not only within quartz veins but also throughout the shear zones, suggesting the potential for a broader and more structurally controlled gold-bearing system.

More recent exploration has further demonstrated the property's potential, with sampling completed by King's Bay Gold in 2001 returning exceptionally strong assay results, including grades of up to 718.06 g/t Au and 535.93 g/t Au.

Source: Property information, data, and historical results referenced in this news release are derived from the NI 43-101 Technical Report - Swell Bay Property, prepared for Kings Bay Gold Corp. by Consulting Geologist Desmond Cullen and J. Garry Clark, H.B.Sc., Geology, F.G.A.C., dated October 2001. The full report is available on https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/ and will soon be posted on the Company's website.

Property geology highlights from the report:

At the most eastern part of the property, the shear zone is 300 feet wide, it trends southwest, widens to approximately 1,500 feet , and includes all of the rock of the peninsula between the two creeks at the eastern end of Swell Bay. Most of the gold-bearing quartz veins are within this shear zone.

One thousand feet east-northeast of the shaft, on claim FF3998, a shear zone in the gabbro has partly been replaced by quartz. The quartz zone, which trends N80EE, was traced 600 feet along strike. A 15-foot-long trench at the western end of this vein exposed a 12-foot long zone of chlorite schist, which contains three parallel quartz veins, 2 to 3 feet wide. The host rock on either side of the shear zone ranges from 5 to 25 feet wide and contains massive quartz up to 20 feet wide.

The vein material one thousand feet east of the shaft on claim FF4004 is limonite-stained quartz, which contains numerous vugs. In some samples, a fine-grained grey sugary quartz was cut by more coarse-grained glassy quartz. In order of decreasing abundance, the quartz contains minor amounts of disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and galena, along with streaks of chlorite. Small grains of gold were observed in the limonite-stained vugs with the sulphide minerals and in the sugary quartz.

Considerable visible gold was also observed on claim FF4000 from a 3ft wide vein that can be followed for 100 ft, where it dips vertically into low ground at the bottom of a ridge.

Option Agreement Term

Golden Rapture will acquire a 100% interest in the Swell Bay property by completing the cash and share payments below to the optionors:

$5,000 and 150,000 shares on signing on or before March 10, 2026.

$10,000 and 500,000 shares on 1st anniversary on or before March 10, 2027.

$20,000 and 750,000 shares on 2nd anniversary on or before March 10, 2028.

$30,000 and 1,000,000 shares on 3rd anniversary on or before March 10, 2029.

The Optionors will retain a 2% NSR on all gold or mineable products.

The Option Agreement is subject to the review of the CSE.

Updates

We are making plans to get boots on the ground at this underexplored Swell Bay property very shortly, so please stay tuned for updates.

We are also pleased to report the completion of two high-resolution UAV airborne magnetic surveys at our 100% owned Northern Queen Mine property in the Dryden area, and the second at our 50% owned Bully Boy Mine patented claims in the Rainy River District.

The surveys were conducted by Rosor Exploration of Burlington, Ontario and were flown with a MagArrow magnetometer by Geometrics suspended from a Matrice 300 RTK drone along 50-meter spaced lines at a height of 50 meters for a total of 342.1 line-kilometers covering an area of approximately 14.7 square kilometers. The survey results are expected in approximately two weeks, depending on how long it takes the geophysicist to process and image the data and provide us with a report.

Northern Queen Mine Property : This newly acquired 77 claim unit property hosts 1 historical mine shaft and is comprised of roughly 3500 acres covering roughly 9 kms of strike length of highly prospective geology. The property lies along the southern boundary of the NexGold Goliath Gold Deposit, and the eastern part of the property is also situated on the Northwestern border of the Dryden Gold claims. It produced gold and silver from 1897 to 1899. Ownership 100%

More details can be seen at: https://www.goldenrapturemining.com/Projects/Northern-Queen-Mine

Bully Boy Mine Property : Includes four patented mineral claims hosting 2 historical mine shafts. The historical records of the Bully Boy Mine are limited; however, archival Ontario Ministry of Mines files indicate that high-grade gold was first discovered in 1885 and that it was mined intermittently from 1898 to 1906, employing up to 30 men at one time. Ownership 50%.

More detailed info can be seen at https://www.goldenrapturemining.com/Projects/Bully-Boy-Mine

Richard Rivet commented, "Both properties benefit from excellent infrastructure and strong accessibility. Golden Rapture Mining is a unique company in that it has the luxury of having its own in-house portable hydraulic diamond drill, giving us a significant exploration cost advantage and the flexibility to mobilize our drilling operations to any site at a moment's notice.

We look forward to reviewing both survey results and pursuing the targets they reveal. With gold prices hitting record highs this year, we're excited to explore our highly-promising properties in what continues to be a very favourable market environment for gold explorers."

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, independent P. Geo., Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. We are proud to have assembled a portfolio of five (5) exceptional gold projects, encompassing a total of 25 historical, underexplored mine shafts, which are also located near established gold producers. Golden Rapture became listed on March 14 of 2024, and presently has 52,389,390 shares issued.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288637

Source: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation