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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 12:42 Uhr
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SKE E-CIGS UK Ltd: The Easiest Ways to Go Green This St. Patrick's Day

LONDON, MANCHESTER and BIRMINGHAM, England, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year on March 17th, cities across Europe turn green in honour of Saint Patrick.

The St. Patrick's Day

What was once a religious and national observance rooted in Ireland is increasingly becoming something else: a modern expression of identity, social connection, and a lifestyle choice.

Celebration as Self-Expression

Traditionally, St. Patrick's Day celebrates Irish heritage and the shared cultural identity of Irish communities around the world. Now, it increasingly functions as a form of personal expression.

Across European urban centres, celebrations are less about ancestry and more about belonging-to a city, a community, or a lifestyle. Participation has become a statement of mood and mindset rather than origin.

Today, many of those wearing green have no direct cultural ties to Ireland at all. They are engaging in a shared cultural moment-with small, visible gestures, individuals can signal belonging without requiring commitment to large-scale events.

SKE, which operates an expanding network of vape stores across the UK, introduced a simple yet symbolic gesture: distributing green hats or glasses to visitors in selected locations during the festive window. Customers need not purchase to participate.

The New Meaning of Green

What was once a cultural marker is gradually becoming a flexible symbol of outlook.

Green is no longer just about where you come from, but how you choose to show up. Which is just like the value concepts of SKE products:

Every single SKE product is a stage for us to show our philosophy and beliefs to the world; We hope SKE can bring you inspiration and innovation, all while seizing every joyful moment, and enjoying life!

A Celebration Reimagined

St. Patrick's Day remains rooted in history.

But its future appears to lie not in preserving the past unchanged, but in adapting to the ways modern societies celebrate-consciously, socially, and expressively.

What began as a tribute to a national patron is evolving into something broader:

A shared cultural moment for expressing how we choose to celebrate today. Let's celebrate this St. Patrick's Day with SKE together!

Cities involved : London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh.

(Quantity is limited, available while stocks last)

SKE's official customer service channels: support@skevape.com

For more information, please visit SKE's official website at https://www.skevape.com, or connect with SKE on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skevapeofficial/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skevapeofficial
X: https://x.com/skevapeofficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934276/poster.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-easiest-ways-to-go-green-this-st-patricks-day-302714574.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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