Bunker Hill Mining Corp.: Bunker Hill on Track for June 2026 US Mine Restart Launches Exploration Program and Provides Project Update

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL), is pleased to provide an update on our progress toward the H1 2026 restart of the Bunker Hill Zinc-Silver-Lead Mine located in the prolific Silver Valley, Idaho, USA.

HIGHLIGHTS

Safety First: the project has achieved 40 months with no lost time injuries

the project has achieved 40 months with no lost time injuries Project Progress: construction and commissioning is now 85% complete, and on track for the restart of operations and first concentrate production in June 2026

construction and commissioning is now 85% complete, and on track for the restart of operations and first concentrate production in June 2026 Processing Plant: the mills are turning, with commissioning advancing ahead of plan, complemented by the hiring of new team members

the mills are turning, with commissioning advancing ahead of plan, complemented by the hiring of new team members Filter Plant: 100% of all mechanical installation completed, with contractors advancing the installation of piping and electrical ahead of schedule

100% of all mechanical installation completed, with contractors advancing the installation of piping and electrical ahead of schedule Underground Preparation: stockpiles are now sufficient to support the first three months of operations, with development advancing rapidly to encompass all stopes included in the first six months of the mine plan. Plans continue to be optimized, focused on maximizing early cash flow, enhanced by the arrival of the new underground fleet from Caterpillar Inc.

stockpiles are now sufficient to support the first three months of operations, with development advancing rapidly to encompass all stopes included in the first six months of the mine plan. Plans continue to be optimized, focused on maximizing early cash flow, enhanced by the arrival of the new underground fleet from Caterpillar Inc. Exploration Restart: Timberline Drilling has been contracted to conduct 25,000 feet of drilling on higher-grade silver targets at Bunker Hill and Ranger Page from April 2026. This is the first phase of a multi-phase drilling campaign to run through 2026





"As the first signs of spring are seen in the Silver Valley, the Bunker Hill project advances at pace towards its June operational restart. Our team is expanding in size daily, with each new member slotting seamlessly into positions in accordance with our operational readiness schedule," says Sam Ash, President and CEO.

"Even more exciting is the contracting of Timberline Drilling, who will support our exploration team by drilling several high-grade silver targets within both the Bunker Hill and Ranger Page properties beginning in April. This is the initial phase of a multi-phase campaign that will continue through 2026 and represents the start of the largest drilling campaign conducted at Bunker Hill since the mine closed in 1981."

PROJECT PROGRESS PHOTOGRAPHS





Mechanical installation in the Tailings Filter Press is 100% complete, with the focus now on installing electrical connections and piping. All installations are on track for the restart.

The underground mining team continues to prepare the stopes for mining and extend the underground ramp down to the 9 Level, opening new areas for mining.

The mining team has received the first in a batch of new vehicles from Caterpillar, Inc., which will support full-time mining operations starting in June 2026.













Bunker Hill's Processing Yard, Maintenance and Supply facilities and Offices, Kellogg

EXPLORATION



The Bunker Hill exploration team and its contractors will begin work in April on >25,000 feet of drilling targeting exploration targets on both the Bunker Hill and Ranger Page properties. Focused primarily on higher-grade silver, this follows nearly six months of work with VRIFY AI, a recent land acquisition and marks the start of a multi-phase drilling campaign, the largest and most extensive at Bunker Hill since the mine closed in 1981.













UPDATE ON LIFE OFFERING

In connection with the recently completed LIFE offering, the Company wishes to clarify that the units issued under the offering comprised one pre-consolidation common share and one-half of a warrant.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Sam Bourque, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of Bunker Hill, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.



OUTLOOK

The Company remains focused on advancing construction and development activities in support of a planned restart of operations. Bunker Hill will continue to provide updates as key milestones are achieved.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing our historic mining asset: the renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene mining district (the "Bunker Hill Mine"). This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich region. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. aims to maximize shareholder value while responsibly harnessing the mineral wealth of the Silver Valley mining district by concentrating our efforts on this single, high-potential asset. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com - or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan" or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's objectives, goals, priorities or future plans, including the timing of the restart and development of the Bunker Hill Mine; the achievement of future short-term, medium-term and long-term operational strategies; degree and extent of progress towards realizing the Company's objectives, goals, priorities or future plans; the Company's ability to recruit employees; whether indicated grade and other qualities of certain minerals remain open at depth and along strike; timing of operations at the Bunker Hill Mine; potential for future production at the Bunker Hill Mine; any enhancements to upside optionality for future resource expansion and mill feed sources; the nature and anticipated benefits of the Company's collaboration with VRIFY; anticipated recovery rates; the nature and anticipated benefits of the Company's programs; the availability and adequacy of the Company's existing financing; and benefits to the local community including job creation and stimulation of procurement from regional suppliers.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the SEC and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and the following: the Company's ability to raise additional capital for project activities on acceptable terms or at all; Bunker Hill's ability to operate as a going concern and its history of losses; the fluctuating price of commodities; capital market conditions; restrictions on labor and its effects on international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company's ability to restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, resulting in increased uncertainty due to multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with this production decision including, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, with no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved; failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations; failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine complex; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all, including as to whether or when the Company will achieve its project finance initiatives, or as to the actual size or terms of those financing initiatives. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's annual information form or annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or through EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov), respectively.

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