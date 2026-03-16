Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) (the "Company"), a leading provider of human biospecimens for research, is proud to announce recent milestones that demonstrate the responsiveness and capabilities of its site network. Over the past several months, iSpecimen has been actively supporting customer research by sourcing high-quality respiratory samples, with a particular focus on influenza. Most recently, iSpecimen successfully collected approximately 500 influenza swab samples over a period of several weeks to support a customer research project-demonstrating its ability to respond quickly to time-sensitive research needs. The rapid turnaround and quality of the specimens have led to continued engagement with the customer in future respiratory sampling needs.

In addition to respiratory specimens, iSpecimen continues to consistently maintain supply of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to support ongoing customer studies. The company is also experiencing increased interest from clients seeking support across a broader range of specimen types, including Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) and fresh frozen (FF) tissue, reflecting growing demand for reliable and diverse biospecimen sourcing.

Customer feedback continues to reinforce iSpecimen's commitment to quality and transparency. One recent customer commented:

"We were very excited upon receiving the urine specimens from iSpecimen and have begun to review all the information we received about the 20 samples. I must say that we are very impressed with their quality, and their extensive documentation."

The customer also indicated their intent to mention iSpecimen as the sample source in public discussions and publications, underscoring confidence in both specimen quality and accompanying documentation.

These accomplishments highlight iSpecimen's ongoing commitment to providing timely access to well-documented biospecimens that support critical research and scientific advancement.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen is a technology-driven marketplace that connects life science researchers with a global network of biospecimen suppliers. The Company's platform simplifies and accelerates access to human biological samples, enabling researchers to find the specimens they need to advance medical science and improve patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties describes in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

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For more information, visit www.ispecimen.com

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Source: iSpecimen Inc.