Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) (the "Company" or "Gold Hart Copper") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 71,590,822 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.26 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,613,613.72 (the "Financing"). As disclosed in its March 5, 2026 news release, the Company has issued solely Units with proceeds immediately available to Gold Hart Copper, and not subscription receipts contingent upon the Proposed Acquisition (as defined herein).

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing to advance its mineral resource programs in Chile, including accelerated drilling, trenching, geochem and geophysics at its Tolita, Toro, Cachitos, Casale Sur and Zelma concessions in the Vicuña District, and the Nessa Complex of assets (Nessa, Ringo, Manto Carolina, and Rebecca properties) along the Domeyko Fault System; and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Additional details regarding the Financing may be found below and in the Company's prior press releases dated February 17, 2026 and March 5, 2026.

Robert Cudney, CEO of Northfield Capital Corporation, a significant investor in Gold Hart Copper, commented: "The overwhelming response to this financing speaks for itself. Northfield invested in Gold Hart Copper because its quality assets and geological team are first-rate, and the Vicuña District and Domeyko Fault System are rapidly emerging as two of the most important copper and gold belts on the planet. We look forward to the drilling."

Isaac B. Maresky, CEO of Gold Hart Copper, commented: "For years we focused on rolling-up prime historic assets in the renowned Vicuña and Domeyko gold & copper belts of Chile. Even though we struck disciplined partnership-based deals with land owners, limited budgets generally forced us to focus the lion's share of exploration and development singularly on our flagship asset - the Tolita gold-copper-moly-silver porphyry target in the Vicuña. Finally, we can accelerate exploration with dedicated budgets for all of our top properties and develop multiple high-potential assets simultaneously."

Gold Hart Copper's Tolita - Flagship Gold Copper Moly Silver Porphyry Target in Vicuña District

On February 23, 2026, Gold Hart announced completion of the drill hole DDHTOL01, which reached a depth of approximately 1,053m. Interestingly, the core continued to display encouraging characteristics, with multiple intervals showing strong hydrothermal alterations and mineralization consistent with a fertile porphyry-style environment. Gold Hart geologists observed multiple generations of veinlets and stockworks with varying intensities over intervals up to several hundred meters, banded veinlets with thicknesses of several cm, and locally chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization has been recognized in several of these veinlets. HART geologists do not believe the drill intercepted the same fault which caused a sterile zone in the middle of the initial 2 diamond holes.

In terms of next steps for the Company's flagship Tolita Gold-Copper-Moly-Silver Asset in the Vicuña District of Chile, Gold Hart has already launched the next diamond drill hole - DDHTOL04 - which has now exceeded 500m. Gold Hart will provide an update upon completion of this diamond drill hole.

In addition the ongoing diamond drill campaign, Gold Hart anticipates launch of RC drilling at its high-grade trench - with up to 52g/t gold equivalent including 3.99% copper on surface. The objective of the RC campaign is to demonstrate higher grade pockets close to surface, beyond the larger porphyry target. The Company has added a video regarding this high-grade trench: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/s_tbILO1Gqk

Gold Hart recently hosted a site visit which included tours of the Tolita & Nessa assets. Gold Hart board and advisory board members including the honourable John R. Baird, Mark Kucher, and Aleta Shiff were also in attendance. In this 360-degree immersive video - which allows you to interactively toggle views - Gold Hart co-founder Jonathan Warner explains the diamond drilling process

https://cloud-va.insta360.com/share/va/374Q7q0e1K66213G4421719040 also accessible on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lw3fGWwQH2Q

Portfolio of Assets in Vicuna and Domeyko

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Tolita High Grade Gold Copper Trench on Large IP Anomaly

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Nessa Copper-Gold-Silver Complex - Domeyko Fault System- High Grade Copper Up To 4.7% on Surface

Gold Hart recently announced that its geochemical survey at the Nessa Complex just west of Kinross' La Coipa Gold Mine returned high-grade gold, copper, and silver results. In total, 12 samples returned gold values in excess of 1g/t (samples of 1-5kg ranging from 1.11g/t to 9.74g/t), while 13 samples returned copper values in excess of 0.3% (samples of 0.6-4.2kg ranging from 0.379% to 4.725%)

In addition to high grades on surface, the Nessa Complex was historically home to 13 artisanal gold and copper mining pits, where it is reported that high-grade minerals were mined using mules. Gold Hart has been planning a more comprehensive geochemical survey at the Nessa Complex, with a target of 500-1,000 geochemical samples gridding the property. Gold Hart will provide an update once this exploration campaign commences. Please refer to the notes regarding quality assurance and quality control measures applied during the execution of the work being reported on, at the end of this disclosure.

Nessa Gold Copper Complex Expansion 3.3x

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Tolita - High Grades Nessa

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Additional RC Drill Rig at Tolita to Target High Grade Trench Up to 52g/t Gold Equivalent with 3.99% Copper

In addition to Gold Hart's primary diamond drilling at Tolita, the Company is planning to add a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig in order to target certain higher grade opportunities closer to surface at Tolita. Specifically, Gold Hart intends to target its highest grade trench, which grades 8.61g/t gold equivalent over 10m, including 8m at 10.41g/t gold equivalent and including 2m at 10.40g/t gold, 20g/t silver, and 2.88% copper, and including grabs of 45.75g/t gold, 28g/t silver, and 3.99% copper (approximately 52g/t gold equivalent).

Gold Hart recently opened up this high-grade trench with a bulldozer and exposed visible green and turquoise staining typical of copper minerals malachite and chrysocolla. Interestingly, the larger geophysical anomaly at Tolita appears to reach surface at or near this high-grade trench.

Gold Hart Vice President Rodrigo Díaz Tillería (P.Geo) commented, "Our focus remains the large-scale porphyry potential of Tolita. But Tolita also offers the rare opportunity to target and hopefully prove a high-grade shallower component of the asset. In the Vicuña District where 1g/t gold on surface is rare, we have 52g/t gold and simply put we need to test it. RC drilling is significantly faster and cheaper, does not require water to operate, and is well suited to the characteristics of this target. Our current geological model assumes that this high-grade trench at Tolita may only be a fraction of the size of the larger system, but we do believe it hosts potential for generating higher grade intercepts close to surface and therefore potential to add high grade ounces, thereby demonstrating another facet to the Tolita asset." HART originally anticipated launching its RC drill campaign at this high-grade trench in early March, but the drill rig put forth by contractors did not meet the Company's requirements. The Company has located an alternative drill rig and will update as soon as this campaign commences in the very near future. The Company has added a video regarding this high-grade trench: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/s_tbILO1Gqk

Tolita - 76pc Expansion of Anomaly to 4.5km sq

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Nessa Expansion - Historic Mines

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About Gold Hart Copper's Nessa Gold-Copper-Silver Assets

Gold Hart's Nessa properties sit on the renowned Domeyko Fault of Chile, most famous for hosting the Escondida Copper Mine - now the largest copper mine in the world - which was first staked by Gold Hart co-founder Dr. Jose Frutos in the 1970s. Dr. Frutos recognized and personally staked some of the Nessa claims nearly two decades ago, due to the unique surface alteration - visible from satellite imagery - with high grades on surface and several historic mines which exploited gold, copper and silver at or near surface via pits and shallow tunnels. The historic mines coincide with a pervasive yet intense hydrothermal alteration (silicic-argillic to quartz-sericitic with abundant kaolin in the central part) with a halo of propilitic alteration in the periphery, with disseminated gold-copper-silver mineralization throughout.

Gold Hart recently expanded the Nessa property by 330% (3.3X) from an initial property size of 4,100Ha up to a current land position of 13,500Ha (135km2). The Nessa Complex is just south of the massive Codelco El Salvador - Portrerillos copper mining and smelting complex, one of the oldest copper smelting facilities in the country. Nessa is also surrounded by major miners Newmont, Solaris, JX Nippon, and Anglo American, and sits just northwest of Rio2's Fenix gold deposit and just west of Kinross' La Coipa gold mine.

The Nessa properties were known to host 13 historic artisanal high-grade gold & copper pits, which were mined using mules due to lack of access. Additionally, historic geochemical surveys discovered high grades on surface for gold, copper, and silver, with samples up to 25g/t gold, 3.25% copper, 958g/t silver. However, the Company has now discovered additional copper showings on surface and historic mining pits, and now believes there may be other unknown targets on these assets. Gold Hart recently completed a follow-on geochemical survey and obtained additional high grade samples, including up to 9.7g/t gold, 968g/t silver, and 4.7% copper on surface.

Please refer to the notes regarding quality assurance and quality control measures applied during the execution of the work being reported on, at the end of this disclosure. Please visit the Gold Hart Copper YouTube channel for footage of the road construction and copper oxides at Nessa: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ax6fOStX72c

Nessa - High Grades Copper Gold Surface

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Nessa Expansion - High Grades on Surface

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Nessa Expansion - Copper Chunks

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Nessa Expansion - Visible Copper Manto

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Tolita - Flagship Gold Copper Moly Silver Porphyry Target in Vicuña District - Diamond Drilling Program

Gold Hart geologists - including senior geologists Professor Dr. Jose Frutos, Enrique Viteri, Jonathan Warner, and Rodrigo Diaz Tillería - carefully designed a 10-hole drill plan in order to optimally test Tolita as a potential gold-copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry target. As prior announced, Gold Hart first attempted to drill target #1 known as DDHTOL01 in March of 2025, but after difficulties were encountered under tight time constraints, the team instead elected to drill DDHTOL02 and DDHTOL05. These holes were approximately 600m each and encountered approximately 360m and 230m of gold, copper, and moly porphyry mineralization, respectively. Most recently, Gold Hart returned to target #1 DDHTOL01 with a more powerful drill rig and completed a 1.053km drill hole. Gold Hart is now in the process of drilling DDHTOL04 which has recently exceeded a depth of 500m.

Consequently, there await at least another 6-7 highly attractive diamond drill targets identified across the asset area. These targets are supported by a combination of geophysical characteristics, including chargeability and conductivity, strong geological and structural controls as well as coincident geochemical anomalies.

Tolita is a very large target, with an original 2.5km2 geophysical anomaly recently expanded by 76% to 4.3km2 - 4.8km2. The Tolita gold soil sample geochemical surface halo (an approximation of gold on surface above 0.1g/t) alone is nearly 28Ha and the Tolita property is 3,476Ha equal to approximately 34.8km2.

Furthermore, as recently confirmed in a follow-up geophysical survey, the Tolita geophysical anomaly expands in both size and intensity at depth, which could translate into an enlarging system at depth. Per the third party geophysicist who conducted the survey, ""The vertical extent of the steeply dipping conductor that is likely related to a fault is better defined on the two new deep lines (2600N and 452200E). This surprised me, as I had expected resolution similar to the first lines. This would indicate to me, that the probable structure extends very deeply and has a strong contrast in resistivity with the host rock. Because it is conductive, it should act as good conduit for hydrothermal water flow, which should be good news for mineralization. There is confirmation that the alteration system extends to greater depth and may increase in intensity at depth as it is more conductive. Hopefully, the copper and gold grades would increase correspondingly as well."

Porphyry systems in Chile, and in the Vicuña District specifically, can prove larger and richer as they progress deeper. For example, in Chile, Atex Resources announced one of their most significant drill holes ever (ATXD25C) which graded 2.72% copper equivalent, beginning at 1,558m and ending at a depth of 1,722m. In the Vicuña District, NGEX published "DPDH028, the best hole drilled to date as Lunahuasi, which was drilled deeper and to the west of all previous holes", which included multiple highly compelling intercept including the deepest 53.5m (1,219.5m - 1,273.0m) grading 7.79% copper equivalent.

About Gold Hart Copper's Tolita Gold-Copper-Molybdenum-Silver Target

The Tolita property is a historically significant gold-copper asset which was first recognized and staked in 1993 - by one of the pioneering geologists of the Maricunga-Vicuña district - for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface3. Geochemical surveys revealed gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum anomalies, which led to trenching. Tolita has had significant trenching (5,600m / 5.6km) with the highest grade trench returning grades up to 52g/t gold equivalent including 4% copper. Tolita has undergone helicopter mag surveys which identified 4 unique anomalies as well3.

In 1996, a third party company optioned the property and drilled 3 short 200m RC holes, without any geophysics, and yet still hit gold and copper in all 3 holes, including long intercepts of gold and copper (150m and 164m, respectively) close to surface in 2 of the 3 holes. At the time, gold was approximately $300/oz and copper traded below $1.00/lb, and large scale sulphide porphyry deposits with both gold and copper were often considered less favorable than smaller scale gold-only oxide deposits. As a result, and due to general market sentiment for junior exploration companies in 1997-1998, Tolita was only drilled to a depth of 200m with 3 short RC holes (out of a planned 8 hole campaign)3.

When Gold Hart acquired the property, a full geophysical survey was conducted by a recognized geophysics firm, and a large high-chargeability and conductive anomaly was discovered that is near surface and almost 2.5km2 in size and "interpreted as a copper-gold or gold-copper porphyry system that certainly warrants additional exploration and drilling4". Gold Hart Copper has therefore launched diamond drilling and is fully funded for this planned campaign.

Most recently (April-May 2025), the Company completed two holes of approximately 600m each, confirming that Tolita indeed hosts a fertile porphyry system. Gold Hart geologists observed early stage veining near surface, providing the first clear evidence of a porphyry related system within zones of moderate chargeability. The mineral intercepts occur within a multi-generation stockwork vein system hosted by a series of multi-phase porphyry intrusions. Multiple alteration types have been identified, overprinting the original potassic alteration of the porphyry system. At greater depth, the potassic alteration becomes increasingly dominant, accompanied by more intense and continuous veining across locally moderate to stronger chargeability amplitudes. The newly acquired geophysical data indicates that the system may even extend several hundred meters further at depth. Effectively, the Company, and various visiting geologists have all concluded the presence of a porphyry, and Gold Hart is now focused on exploration to find the richer grades and potential limits of the system. Please visit the Gold Hart Copper YouTube channel for footage regarding the mobilization and drill pad expansion: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/M5ovBFOgQTU

Additional Details Regarding the Financing

The Company does not intend to use any of the proceeds from the Financing on its proposed all-stock acquisition (the "Proposed Acquisition") of Rhyolite Resources Ltd. ("RYE"), nor on the advancement of RYE's mineral resource assets in the event that the Proposed Acquisition is completed. The Proposed Acquisition is expected to close in late Q2 2026, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including: (i) negotiation and execution of definitive agreements; (ii) RYE shareholder approval; (iii) receipt of applicable court and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"); and (iv) RYE meeting minimum working capital requirements. In connection with the Financing, the Company paid participating investment dealers aggregate cash finder's fees of $741,055, and granted an aggregate of 2,859,013 non-transferable finder warrants (each, a "Finder Warrant"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.26 until March 12, 2028. Certain directors and advisors of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of approximately 3% of the Units sold in the Financing. Their participation in the Financing is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves insiders, is less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The securities issued in the Financing are subject to a hold period expiring on July 12, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Financing remains subject to the completion of customary post-close filings with the TSXV. Additional details regarding the Financing may be found in the Company's prior press releases dated February 17, 2026 and March 5, 2026.

About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists3 in 1993. Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former Geological Survey National Deputy Manager Dr. Professor José Frutos. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world1 controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Norte Abierto / Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile2 acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with reserves and resources of 50.6-million ounces of gold (0.53g/t), 13.4-billion pounds of copper (0.20%) and 218-million ounces of silver (2.3g/t).

In addition to its large land position in the Vicuña District, Gold Hart recently acquired the Nessa properties just northwest on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Fault System, which is home to some of Chile's largest gold, copper, and silver assets including Escondida, Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The Nessa properties host several historic gold and copper artisanal mines with high grades of gold, copper, and silver on surface, with a large alteration and magnetic anomaly extending approximately 6km. Kinross' La Coipa Gold Mine sits just east of Nessa, as does the Rio2 Fenix Gold Mine.

HART | Gold Hart Copper Corporation - Social Media Channels

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Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Notes on quality assurance and control regarding geochemical survey published

Hermetic sealed individual bags for every sample (ii) Unique sample ID for tracking (iii) Coordinate location and picture of outcrop (iv) Basic geology notes on control points with samples (v) Consistent sample size between 2-3kg (vi) Certified lab conducting assays. Gold Hart utilized AAA Labs in Chile to conduct the assays, an independent laboratory with no relationship to Gold Hart.

References & Notes:

Escondida is the largest copper mine globally, as defined by producing the greatest number of copper tonnes per annum. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings. Norte Abierto is considered the largest undeveloped gold asset in Chile as defined by hosting the largest number of total gold ounces. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings. Please refer to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar for information pertaining to Gold Hart Copper's properties including historical exploration at Tolita, including but not limited to, the history of the asset and its original staking, geochemical surveys, trenching surveys, helicopter magnetic surveys, and historical RC drilling. Geophysical survey is summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical report available on Sedar. Such geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's listing statement dated March 14, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Gold Hart Copper Corp.