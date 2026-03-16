American Rebel Holdings: Burglars Attacked for Hours. The Champion Safe Never Opened.

Relentless Break-In Attempts Put Champion Safe to the Ultimate Real-World Test

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors, and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, is proud to report another story of success when the unthinkable happened to a Phoenix homeowner.

In the middle of an ordinary day, the homeowner returned to something no one expects to see - a house violated, possessions scattered, and clear signs that intruders had spent significant time searching for valuables.

But what the burglars found - and could not defeat - was a Champion Safe.

What followed was not a quick attempt or a smash-and-grab. It was a sustained effort to force entry using multiple methods, escalating tools, and repeated attempts to break into the safe. Marks left behind tell the story: prying pressure applied at the door edge and targeted attacks aimed at defeating the lock and door structure.

They tried to force it.

They tried to break it.

They tried to pry it open.

They failed.

Despite determined efforts to breach the safe, the door never opened and the contents inside remained fully protected.

The full story behind this real-world burglary attempt is a powerful demonstration of what happens when engineered security meets real criminal intent.

Watch the Full Video:



A Break-In That Didn't Go as Planned

According to the homeowner, intruders gained access to the residence and spent extended time inside the home. Evidence suggests the burglars deliberately targeted high-value items, ultimately focusing their attention on the safe.

The damage left behind reveals a methodical escalation.

Initial pry attempts focused on the door seam - a common attack point for lower-quality safes. When that failed, attackers shifted tactics, attempting to compromise the locking system and door structure. Exterior damage shows concentrated efforts designed to exploit perceived weak points. They even broke the winch on the homeowners vehicle trying to displace the anchored safe.

Each attempt ended the same way: resistance.

The safe absorbed the attack exactly as it was designed to do - distributing force, maintaining door alignment, and preventing access to internal locking components.

Unable to open the safe, the burglars eventually abandoned their efforts and fled the scene. Everything they came for remained secured inside.

Security Is Proven Under Pressure

Testing establishes possible expectations. Real life proves them to be real.

Burglary attempts rarely follow predictable patterns. Attackers improvise, change tools, and exploit whatever opportunities they believe exist. True security depends on layered construction designed to withstand evolving attacks long enough to stop criminals in their tracks.

Champion safes are engineered with this reality in mind - combining reinforced steel construction, precision door tolerances, and multiple internal security features that continue protecting contents even under sustained assault.

In this case, those layers worked together exactly as intended.

The door held.

The lock system remained protected.

Access was denied.

What remained afterward was visible evidence of effort - and undeniable proof of performance.

More Than Theft Protection

For homeowners, a burglary is more than property loss. It is a violation of personal space and security - a moment that changes how safe a home feels overnight.

While some lost items can be replaced and repairs can be made, certain losses cannot be undone: family heirlooms, important documents, personal collections, and irreplaceable memories.

That reality is why safe construction matters long before an emergency occurs.

A safe is not tested when it is purchased. It is tested when everything goes wrong.

In this case, when criminals met resistance they could not overcome, the outcome changed entirely. Instead of loss, the homeowner opened the safe to find everything exactly where it belonged.

Protected. Untouched. Secure.

Leadership Perspective

Champion Safe CEO Tom Mihalek emphasized that stories like this demonstrate the difference between perceived security and proven protection.

"Burglars don't test safes gently," said Mihalek. "They attack them with urgency and determination because they know time matters. What this incident shows is exactly why engineering, materials, and construction standards matter. When someone trusts a safe with the things that matter most to them, it has to perform when the pressure is real - not just in a showroom or a lab."

Mihalek added that real-world incidents continue to reinforce a consistent lesson across the industry: security is defined by outcomes. "In situations like this, success is simple," he said. "If the safe stays closed, it did its job."

Why Real-World Stories Matter

Burglary statistics often focus on entry points, alarms, or response times, but one critical factor is frequently overlooked - resistance.

Most residential burglaries are time-limited events. When criminals encounter obstacles that require excessive effort, noise, or time, they often abandon the attempt altogether.

A properly built safe changes the equation.

Instead of becoming the easiest target in the home, protected valuables become the hardest - shifting risk, increasing uncertainty for intruders, and ultimately preventing loss.

This incident stands as a clear example: when security holds long enough, crime fails.

Watch the Full Story

The full video documenting the aftermath of the burglary, the damage left behind, and the homeowner's experience shows firsthand what determined attackers could not accomplish.

Find the Right Safe for Your Needs

In this case, the safe was a model that is no longer available. The current equivalent is the Champion Triumph Series: https://www.championsafe.com/champion-series/triumph

Every home, family, and collection is different. Choosing the right safe involves more than size or appearance - it requires understanding risk, contents, and long-term protection needs.

Champion Safe recommends working with an authorized dealer to evaluate options and select the right level of security and fire protection for individual circumstances.

Find an authorized Champion Safe dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory





About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes and vault doors engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, strategies, and projections about future events or performance. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: anticipated benefits from dealer partnerships and retail expansion initiatives; expected revenue growth for fiscal year 2025 and beyond; consumer demand for Champion Safe and American Rebel products; adoption by distributors and retailers; our ability to scale production and strengthen supply chain capabilities; the effectiveness of our sales, marketing, and brand-building strategies. Certain performance metrics, including year-to-date growth percentages and other financial or operating data referenced herein, are based on internal, unaudited information and are subject to change upon completion of the Company's standard financial closing and review procedures.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (a) the final accounting treatment of transactions and arrangements described in the Company's SEC filings under U.S. GAAP, including valuation determinations, classification between liabilities and equity, and related presentation and disclosure requirements; (b) the possibility that the SEC may review, comment on, delay, or not declare effective any registration statement or other filing (including any contemplated registration statement on Form S-1), or that the Company may be unable to timely file or maintain the effectiveness of registration statements or periodic reports for any reason; (c) the risk that the Company may not be able to meet Nasdaq continued listing requirements in the future (including due to changes in stockholders' equity, market value, minimum bid price, corporate governance requirements, or other factors), and the risk of additional compliance actions, trading suspension, or delisting; (d) if applicable, the risk that conversions of the Company's Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock may not occur as anticipated, may be delayed, may be limited by contractual provisions (including beneficial ownership limitations), regulatory considerations, market conditions, or other factors, and/or may result in greater-than-anticipated dilution; (e) the availability of sufficient authorized and unissued shares of common stock, including the application of equity plan limits, share reservation mechanics, and other corporate, legal, or exchange requirements affecting issuance capacity; (f) the Company's ability to perform its obligations under commercial agreements described in its SEC filings (including any sponsorship arrangements and related registration rights), and the impact of any disputes, enforcement actions, penalties, or additional consideration provisions triggered by non-performance or alleged non-performance; (g) the Company's ability to rely on exemptions from registration for securities issuances described in its SEC filings and the risk of differing interpretations by regulators or third parties; (h) adverse developments in the Company's operating results, liquidity, or access to capital; (i) volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company's securities; and (j) general economic, market, regulatory, and competitive conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/burglars-attacked-for-hours.-the-champion-safe-never-opened.-1146171