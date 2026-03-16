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WKN: A41NPB | ISIN: US95758L3050 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.03.26 | 20:57
1,650 US-Dollar
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CYCURION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Cycurion, Inc.: Cycurion Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal Cybersecurity Firm and Reports Record Contracted Backlog Exceeding $150 Million

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq:CYCU), a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a premier Washington D.C.-based cybersecurity firm specializing in Department of Defense (DoD) compliance and cloud security.

Strategic Acquisition & Synergy

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Cycurion's earnings per share (EPS). The integration of this new entity will add approximately $18 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and expands Cycurion's footprint within the federal sector. This move aligns with the Company's 2026 growth strategy to consolidate high-margin cybersecurity assets under its proprietary ARx platform.

Unprecedented Backlog Growth

Concurrent with the acquisition announcement, Cycurion is pleased to report that its total contracted backlog has reached a record high of $112.4 million. This growth is driven by recent multi-year contract awards from three major federal agencies and significant renewals from existing enterprise clients.

"This morning represents a transformative milestone for Cycurion," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion. "By merging our advanced AI threat-detection capabilities with a deep-rooted federal service provider, we are creating a powerhouse in the sovereign cloud security space. Our $112 million backlog provides us with long-term revenue visibility that far exceeds our current market valuation. We remain committed to closing the gap between our fundamental performance and our shareholder value."

Shareholder Meeting & Future Outlook

Management will provide a comprehensive financial update and a multi-year growth roadmap during the Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The company expects to provide updated 2026 revenue guidance that reflects the full-year impact of this acquisition.

About Cycurion, Inc. Cycurion is a pioneer in AI-powered cybersecurity, offering an end-to-end platform for protecting critical infrastructure, federal agencies, and enterprise-level networks from evolving digital threats.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Mackenzie Vance Lowell and Finch
Phone: +34 952 01 04 55
Email: fillings@lowellandfinch.com

SOURCE: Cycurion, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cycurion-nasdaq-cycu-announces-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-fe-1146804

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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