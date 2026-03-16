Counsel Financial Appoints Two Directors to Support Portfolio Growth and Capital Provider Solutions

Strategic hires enhance Counsel Financial's continued growth in plaintiff law firm financing and capital provider servicing.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Counsel Financial, a leading provider of specialized financial solutions for plaintiff law firms and litigation finance stakeholders, today announced the addition of Adam Mosher as Director of Client Development for loan originations and Amanda Orzalek as Director of Client Solutions for the company's capital provider clients.

Adam Mosher joins Counsel Financial as Director of Client Development, where he originates and advances new loan opportunities across the company's core portfolio and participations. His focus will include facilities ranging from $1 million to more than $100 million, supporting plaintiff firms with flexible, responsive financing solutions.

Adam brings experience at the intersection of litigation finance, mass tort operations, and business development. He previously served in a senior business development role at a legal technology and settlement administration firm, where he worked closely with leadership to drive growth and expand strategic relationships across the mass tort and class action ecosystem.

Adam has also provided consulting services within the mass tort industry, including financial underwriting and market analysis for plaintiff law firms. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Louisiana State University and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Amanda Orzalek joins Counsel Financial as Director of Client Solutions, serving as the primary delivery lead for the firm's capital provider clients. In this role, she will oversee high-quality service execution across underwriting, servicing, collateral management, and valuation engagements, while coordinating closely with internal teams and supporting the advancement of the company's technology-enabled tools.

Amanda brings extensive experience in product strategy, operations, and client service leadership within the litigation technology and claims administration space. Most recently, she served as a senior product leader at a legal technology firm, partnering with executive leadership on product vision and roadmap development, collaborating with sales on contracts and proposals, and leading internal AI initiatives.

Earlier in her career, she spent nearly a decade supervising teams responsible for administering and processing complex medical claims within large-scale asbestos trust programs.

Amanda holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Crime, Law & Justice from Penn State University and has completed product management coursework through General Assembly. She is based in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

"These additions reflect our commitment to building a best-in-class platform for both plaintiff law firms and the capital providers who support them," said Megan Payne, Chief Operating Officer. "Adam and Amanda bring operational expertise, strong industry knowledge, and a shared focus on delivering high-quality outcomes for our clients."

Counsel Financial continues to expand its team and capabilities in response to growing demand for flexible capital solutions for law firms, and sophisticated underwriting, servicing, and valuation support for capital providers.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is the leading provider of financial and servicing solutions for contingent-fee law firms and institutional investors engaged in litigation finance. With more than 25 years of experience and over $2 billion deployed, the Company combines legal insight with disciplined underwriting and servicing to support access to capital across the plaintiffs' bar.

Contact Information

Kim Zimmermann

VP, Marketing

kim@counselfinancial.com

7165680070

SOURCE: Counsel Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/counsel-financial-appoints-two-directors-to-support-portfolio-growth-1147465