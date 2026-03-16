SoloTruth Inc.: VirtuSpect Rebrands as SoloTruth, Expanding to Deliver Comprehensive Evidence-Based Asset Management Solutions for Enterprises

The industry's first evidence-based Asset Relationship Management (ARM) platform collects, verifies, and orchestrates data to satisfy financial, IT, and compliance requirements

SANDY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / VirtuSpect Inc., an award-winning provider of virtual inspection management solutions, announced it is rebranding as SoloTruth Inc. to reflect its expansion to satisfy the growing demand among enterprises for defensible fixed asset verification. Under the SoloTruth brand, the company is building upon VirtuSpect's success in virtual inspection solutions by offering a market-leading platform that helps enterprises adhere to auditing and financial reporting mandates through a comprehensive platform that collects, documents, and orchestrates data on equipment, fleets, office fixtures, and other assets.

SoloTruth's Asset Management Relationship (ARM) platform leverages evidence gathered from RFID, GPS, and mobile inspections to verify the existence, location, and condition of physical assets. It utilizes AI-based intelligent document processing to extract structured asset attributes from bills of materials, invoices, and related documents, reconciles the data, and orchestrates the verified results into a company's ERP system. The information creates a durable audit trail that documents the company's assets while reducing manual reconciliation tasks.

"SoloTruth is built on a simple reality: systems of record describe what should be true about a company's fixed assets, but don't consistently prove what is true," said Tim Harris, chief executive officer of SoloTruth. "Asset data inevitably drifts after purchase, relocation, refurbishment, and handoffs across teams and vendors. Our technology eliminates this gap by linking verifiable evidence directly to every asset record. This will be a tremendous benefit to companies that are required to comply with auditing, risk management, and other financial compliance mandates."

SoloTruth serves regulated and asset-intensive industries where evidence and auditability are prioritized, such as financial services, manufacturing, insurance, and logistics. The company will maintain continuity for existing VirtuSpect customers, partners, and deployments. Product access, support, and contractual commitments remain unchanged, with the SoloTruth brand rolling out across customer-facing materials and the company's web presence.

About SoloTruth

SoloTruth, formerly VirtuSpect, is an evidence-based asset management platform that helps enterprises reconcile asset truth across systems. SoloTruth orchestrates inspection evidence, smart tag location signals, and document-derived asset attributes to create a real-time control layer above ERP, compliance, and other enterprise platforms. The result is a verifiable system of truth for fixed assets, with an audit-ready evidence trail that scales across sites, teams, and third parties. For more information, visit https://www.solotruth.com.

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SOURCE: SoloTruth Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/virtuspect-rebrands-as-solotruth-expanding-to-deliver-comprehens-1147960