New to The Street Broadcasts Episode Featuring FreeCast, KLED.AI, PetVivo, EmpowerLit, and BlackBarn NYC on Bloomberg Television - March 21 at 6:30 PM EST

The nationally syndicated program is sponsored by featured television commercials from CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO), Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN), Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST), DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH).

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / New to The Street, the long-running national business television series, announces its upcoming Bloomberg Television broadcast scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2026, at 6:30 PM EST across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The program will feature interviews and company profiles highlighting innovative companies and emerging growth stories across multiple sectors.

The March 21 broadcast will showcase the following featured companies and segments:

FreeCast Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST) - A leading digital streaming platform providing consumers access to aggregated streaming television services and content through a unified interface.

KLED.AI - An artificial intelligence platform focused on next-generation AI infrastructure and advanced data intelligence tools designed to enhance enterprise analytics and digital transformation.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV) - A biomedical device company focused on medical therapeutics for animals, including its proprietary SPRYNG osteoarthritis treatment used by veterinarians nationwide.

EmpowerLit - A platform dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through literacy, education, and digital learning initiatives.

BlackBarn NYC Restaurant - A celebrated New York dining destination known for its farm-to-table culinary experience and vibrant hospitality concept.

Sponsored television commercials featured during the broadcast include:

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) - A global leader in cybersecurity and enterprise security solutions.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) - An AI-powered insurance and mobility technology company transforming the auto insurance ecosystem.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) - A lithium refinery developer focused on strengthening domestic battery supply chains in the United States.

DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) - A data monetization and artificial intelligence platform specializing in structured data management and tokenized digital assets.

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) - A technology platform connecting businesses with flexible workforce solutions and digital services.

The program airs weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and the FOX Business Network, while interviews are distributed across the powerful digital ecosystem of New to The Street, including its rapidly growing YouTube platform and social media channels.

Companies interested in appearing on New to The Street can inquire about upcoming broadcast opportunities. John@NewtoTheStreet.com

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

NewsOut Press Release Programs:

Shota Bagaturia

Shota@NewtoTheStreet.com

Watch New to The Street: Combined Platform over 5M subscribers.

New to The Street TV - https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

NewsOut Digital Channel - https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running business television brands, broadcasting nationwide since 2009 and featuring innovative public and private companies across major networks including Bloomberg Television and FOX Business. The platform combines national television exposure, digital media distribution, predictable earned media, and powerful social media reach to highlight emerging growth companies and industry leaders to a global audience.

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-episode-featuring-freecast-nasdaq-cast-kled.ai-pe-1147969