Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") announces results from a drill program funded by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), as per the March 2023 Todd Creek Earn-In Agreement, on its wholly owned Todd Creek Copper ("Cu") - Gold ("Au") Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. ArcWest's 100% owned, 21,700-hectare Todd Creek Cu-Au project adjoins Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Gold Mine property, one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world, and is located approximately 40 kilometres ("km") southeast of Seabridge Gold's KSM-Iron Cap Cu-Au deposits, which is one of the largest Au-Cu concentrations in North America (Fig. 1).

A total of 4,614 metres ("m") of drilling in nine widely spaced drill holes was completed on the Todd Creek project in 2025 (Fig. 2). Funding for the program was 100% provided by Freeport as part of the March 2023 Todd Creek Earn-In Agreement, by which Freeport may earn a 51% interest in the Todd Creek project by spending C$20M over a five-year period and making staged cash payments to ArcWest.

A link to the updated Todd Creek technical presentation is here.

During the 2025 season, the 13 km long Todd Creek Alteration Corridor ("TCAC") was tested with 9 diamond drill holes (4,614 m) (Fig. 2) marking the first drill program completed on the project since commencement of the March 2023 Todd Creek Earn-In Agreement with Freeport. It comprised a reconnaissance-scale drill program across a district-scale alteration system. Five widely separated Cu-Au target areas were tested-Francisco Zone (1 hole, 393 m), South Zone (1 hole, 498 m), Yellow Bowl (1 hole, 599 m), Ice Creek/Fall Creek (4 holes, 1,899 m), and Orange Mountain (2 holes, 1,193 m). Copper-gold mineralization with corresponding strongly anomalous arsenic ("As"), antimony ("Sb"), bismuth ("Bi") and tellurium ("Te") was intersected in multiple target areas, including zones exhibiting veining styles commonly associated with porphyry systems, supporting the possibility of multiple mineralizing centres within the corridor. Eight out of nine drill holes intersected broad intervals of moderate to strong hydrothermal alteration with high proportions of disseminated pyrite. Three holes over a 4 km2 area intersected altered porphyritic intrusions.

Highlights:

Drill hole TDC25-02 demonstrates vertical zonation at Orange Mountain, with shallow epithermal-style veins transitioning into deeper porphyry-style Cu-bearing vein sets within a broad QSP-altered volcanic package. The upper portion of the hole contains abundant colloform-banded quartz-barite-carbonate-sulfide veins with elevated silver ("Ag"), lead ("Pb"), zinc ("Zn"), antimony geochemistry typical of epithermal mineralization. At depth, porphyry-style quartz-hematite-pyrite-chalcopyrite±molybdenite veins occur within the altered volcanic host, and discrete sheeted chalcopyrite veins are hosted by suspected leucite-porphyritic volcanic rocks (Fig. 3). A historical drill hole collared upslope intersected banded quartz-magnetite-sulfide centre-line veins within similarly quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") altered rocks (Fig. 4). Together, the distribution of epithermal and porphyry-style vein sets, the associated QSP alteration, and the presence of leucite-bearing volcanic rocks are consistent with a high-level expression of a porphyry Cu-Au system at depth that may have alkalic affinities. Induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys have not yet been completed over the Orange Mountain target area, and the overall geometry and extent of the sulfide system remain poorly constrained.

Drill hole TDC25-09 intersected Cu-Au-As-bearing sulfide mineralization beneath the Orange Mountain gossan in a previously undrilled area. The hole, located approximately 660 m south of TDC25-02 and 330 m lower in elevation (Fig. 4), targeted a magnetotelluric ("MT") anomaly and intersected semi-massive to massive pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization and quartz-sulfide veining hosted by intensely QSP-altered volcanic rocks (Fig. 5). The presence of significant sulfide mineralization confirms that Cu-Au mineralization extends beneath the gossan into an area untested by historical drilling. The vertical and lateral extent of this newly discovered sulfide system remains open.

Drilling at Ice/Fall Creek intersected sulfide-rich alteration adjacent to a modeled resistivity anomaly, supporting the prospectivity of an untested geophysical target. Drill holes TC25-03 and TC25-05 intersected quartz-sericite-pyrite-altered volcanic rocks with locally intense alteration and high sulfide contents (Fig. 6). TC25-05 intersected Cu-Au mineralization associated with quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins and breccias but did not intersect the projected downdip extension of high-grade Au-Cu mineralization sampled at surface in 2023 (262 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au and 2.46% Cu, sample L615119**). The 2025 drill holes did not test the most intense portions of adjacent modeled chargeability and resistivity anomalies that underlie the Ice/Fall Creek area (Fig. 7). However, TC25-03 was drilled just outside the margin of a <250 ohm-m resistivity low, where the hole intersected intervals with very high sulfide contents and strongly anomalous Au, Bi, Te, and selenium ("Se") concentrations. These results suggest that the hole tested the outer halo of a potentially more strongly mineralized system associated with the untested core of the resistivity anomaly (Fig. 7). An underlying MT anomaly further indicates potential for continuation of the hydrothermal system at depth.

Multiple, additional Cu-Au targets at Todd Creek remain untested by drilling:

Quartz-hematite-chalcopyrite vein and breccia systems at South Zone and Fall Creek are host to the highest grade (Cu-Au) historical drill intercepts on the Todd Creek property to date, but remain largely untested for a porphyry source. Significant historical drill intercepts*** at both target areas include 3.6 g/t Au and 0.27% Cu over 29.75 m at South Zone (NTC88-19) and 3.47 g/t Au and 0.73% Cu over 31.85 m at Ice/Fall Creek (88-22). ArcWest interprets these mineralized vein systems as potentially representing epithermal expressions of nearby porphyry Cu-Au centres; however, exploration to date has focused primarily on the vein systems themselves rather than testing for associated porphyry Cu-Au centres. At South Zone, an area of intense advanced argillic alteration and brecciation associated with a strong underlying chargeability anomaly ("Acid Pit") occurs approximately 500 m west of the main vein system (Fig. 8). This target has never been drill-tested and represents a compelling porphyry exploration target.

The Pyrophyllite Zone represents a large, mostly untested advanced-argillic alteration and associated quartz-pyrite stockwork system with characteristics consistent with a potential porphyry Cu-Au environment. At the south end of the property, advanced argillic alteration associated with the Pyrophyllite Zone and the recently identified Pyrophyllite South target defines a broad alteration system (Fig. 9). Within this system, the most pronounced quartz-pyrite stockwork development has been mapped along a roughly 800 m N-S by 300 m E-W corridor with sparse outcrop between Pyrophyllite South and the main zone. The combined zones are covered by post-mineral volcanic rocks to the west and by the Todd Creek glacier to the east, indicating that the system remains open for expansion in multiple directions. ArcWest interprets quartz-pyrite stockwork within the corridor as potential porphyry-style D veins overprinted by pyrophyllite, suggesting potential for an underlying or adjacent porphyry Cu-Au centre. Despite hosting the highest density of stockwork veining on the property and being situated only 2.5 km south of high-grade Cu-Au mineralization at South Zone, this large prospective target area has yet to undergo induced polarization or magnetotelluric geophysical surveys and has only been tested by a single historical drill hole.

Tyler Ruks, President and CEO of ArcWest commented "ArcWest thanks Freeport for its continued guidance and support at Todd Creek. We have been extremely fortunate to work with Freeport's exploration team, which recently discovered the high grade Aurora Cu-Au porphyry system in BC's Toodoggone region. This first phase drill program at Todd Creek was successful in refining multiple Cu-Au targets on the property for follow-up exploration. The program was also successful in discovering a QSP associated Cu-Au-As bearing sulfide system beneath the Orange Mountain gossan; additional ground geophysics and drilling in 2026 is recommended in order to evaluate this exciting new discovery. The Todd Creek Alteration Corridor contains one of the largest and most underexplored Cu-Au systems in BC's Golden Triangle; the project contains multiple untested Cu-Au targets that are highly deserving of additional exploration. ArcWest looks forward to advancing the Todd Creek project in 2026."

Table 1 Highlighted Geochemical Results - Todd Creek 2025 Drilling

Drill Hole From To Length Au Ag Cu Pb Zn Mo Sb As m m m g/t g/t ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm South Zone TDC25-01 83.00 98.00 15.00 0.73 0.3 345 8 22 11.1 9.4 163 including 89.00 98.00 9.00 1.13 0.4 285 10 26 15.3 14.8 148 and 149.00 152.00 3.00 0.38 1.0 2190 13 57 12.4 24.1 185 Orange Mountain TDC25-02 0.60 92.00 91.40 0.01 4.7 122 321 868 5.1 19.3 153 including 7.20 15.73 8.53 0.02 9.4 176 1151 1029 3.3 62.1 104 and 107.00 110.00 3.00 0.37 0.3 1045 16 65 5.5 5.9 48 and 150.00 154.37 4.37 0.25 1.6 1660 22 72 4.2 13.2 131 and 191.64 195.00 3.36 0.04 1.0 2369 16 80 1.6 10.5 105 and 248.00 251.00 3.00 0.15 0.8 1705 19 136 3.3 8.3 129 and 311.00 314.00 3.00 0.97 1.0 1315 31 174 19.7 30.8 300 and 341.20 344.20 3.00 0.04 0.5 1105 30 40 17.1 16.2 1540 TDC25-09 531.00 539.00 8.00 0.48 2.1 907 60 285 5.7 7.8 2760 Ice Creek/Fall Creek TDC25-03 63.00 66.00 3.00 0.97 0.2 6 8 70 0.8 1.1 60 TDC25-04 177.00 197.00 20.00 0.57 0.2 553 6 78 0.8 1.4 16 including 194.35 197.00 2.65 1.85 0.2 1055 3 81 0.4 1.1 16 TDC25-05 155.62 156.37 0.75 2.18 4.6 7230 127 47 8.1 7.5 834 TDC25-06 4.00 6.68 2.68 0.78 0.2 1389 10 42 2.5 3.9 30 Yellow Bowl TDC25-07 157.47 167.77 10.30 0.01 10.3 6072 148 444 3.0 16.8 220 including 157.47 160.74 3.27 0.02 27.1 16495 335 1094 3.9 25.5 281 and 188.00 190.00 2.00 0.04 0.9 4720 22 41 27.4 4.0 279 and 250.28 262.00 11.72 0.03 3.6 6534 35 668 14.7 9.9 188 including 251.28 254.28 3.00 0.07 11.0 20167 92 2420 12.2 7.6 377

Table Notes:

Length reported is drill length - true thicknesses are unknown. Guide to units: grams per tonne ("g/t"), parts per million ("ppm")

Geochemical highlights of the 2025 Todd Creek drill program include:

At Yellow Bowl, drill hole TDC25-07 returned two multi-meter intersections grading >1% Cu , including 1.65% Cu and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.27 m (157.47-160.74 m*) and 2.02% Cu, 11 g/t Ag and 0.07 g/t Au over 3 m (251.28-254.28 m*) . These intervals occur within multi-phase brecciated quartz-sulfide veins containing semi- to massive-sulfide zones with generally high chalcopyrite-to-pyrite ratios and local epithermal textures, including bladed calcite replaced by pyrite (Fig. 10). These veins cut strongly chlorite-altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks that locally include massive-sulfide laminations with traces of chalcopyrite. Between 502.37 and 542.60 m, strongly chlorite-pyrite-altered mudstone is interbedded with bright red hematite, jasper, magnetite, and silica-pyrite layers (Fig. 11). These layers are interpreted to be exhalites formed by hydrothermal seafloor venting. These beds host anomalous Cu and Mo concentrations and very high sulfur (" S ") (e.g. 12 m of 530 ppm Cu, 21.9 ppm Mo and >6.28% S between 502 and 514 m). Cross-cutting relationships suggest that Cu-Ag mineralized epithermal veins and VMS-like mineralization intersected in TDC25-07 are the result of separate mineralizing events.

At Orange Mountain, multiple mineralization styles were intersected in drill holes TDC25-02 and TDC25-09, which were collared 660 m apart horizontally and 330 m apart in elevation: In TC25-02, colloform-banded epithermal quartz-barite-siderite-sulfide veins with elevated Ag-Pb-Zn values (e.g., 8.53 m of 9.4 g/t Ag, 0.12% Pb and 0.10% Zn between 7.2- 5.73 m*) were intersected from surface to a depth of 313 m (Fig. 3). TDC25-02 also contains six 3.00 - 4.37 m thick intersections grading >0.1% Cu with elevated Au values, including 3.0 m of 0.13% Cu and 0.965 g/t Au between 311 and 314 m*. These intervals occur within a broad zone of pyrite-rich, phyllic-altered volcanic rock (with local, suspected leucite phenocrysts) and are associated with coarse chalcopyrite veins and include local banded quartz-chalcopyrite-hematite-chlorite veins characteristic of porphyry systems (Fig. 3). Drill hole TDC25-09, which is a large (660 m) stepout from TDC25-02, cut approximately 97 m (525 - 622 m) of strongly to intensely phyllic altered volcanic rock with significant zones of Au, Ag, Cu, Zn and As including semi-massive to massive sulfides (e.g. 8 m of 907 ppm Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Ag and 0.28% As from 531-539 m*) (Fig. 5).

At Fall Creek, drill hole TDC25-04 ( Fig. 7 ) intersected 1.85 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu over 2.65 m* (194.35-197.00 m) within 20 m* of 0.57 g/t Au and 0.055% Cu, hosted in mafic volcanic flows and tuffs cut by 1-3 per m quartz-calcite-chlorite-hematite-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins, similar to veins found in the historical Fall Creek "A" Zone located approximately 300 m to the northwest, which yielded 31.85 m of 3.47 g/t Au, and 0.73% Cu in drill hole 88-22***.

At South Zone, drill hole TDC25-01 (Fig. 8), collared 350 m to the southwest of the main South Zone vein/breccia system, intersected 1.13 g/t Au over 9 m* (89-98 m) within 15 m* of 0.73 g/t Au plus anomalous Cu, As and Sb, hosted in a moderately quartz-sericite-pyrite-altered feldspar-hornblende porphyritic intrusion. The mineralization correlates with increased intensity and density of pyrite stringers with trace chalcopyrite and quartz-sericite-pyrite selvages (Fig. 12). These veins occur at lower density throughout the entire intersection of the porphyry intrusion from the collar to 401.50 m. The intrusion contains a broad antimony anomaly (17 ppm Sb between 71 and 275 m including 43 ppm Sb between 194-254 m) indicating that it was intersected at a high level within a broader hydrothermal system.

Technical highlights of the 2025 Todd Creek drill program include:

2025 drilling expanded the known domains of alteration, anomalous indicator elements and pyrite mineralization to greater depths, improving three-dimensional definition of the TCAC. The intensity of alteration is supported by drill core observations, observed and modeled pyrite content (from sulfur geochemical data), and white mica crystallinity derived from hyperspectral analysis (Table 2). Length-weighted modeled pyrite content for entire holes ranges from 0.94% to 8.59% in all holes except TDC25-06. Sub-intervals approximately 10-50 m thick in most drill holes (TDC25-02, -03, -05, -07 and -09) contain modeled pyrite contents greater than 10%. The high pyrite content correlates well with modeled chargeability domains and demonstrates widespread and pervasive hydrothermal alteration associated with sulfur- and iron-rich magmatic-hydrothermal fluids, with the frequent presence of hypogene hematite indicating an oxidized system. Property-wide high crystallinity of secondary white mica further indicates a strong and high-temperature hydrothermal system. In addition, widespread elevated As, Sb, Bi and Te concentrations suggest that many drill intersections represent high-level or shallow expressions of mineralization that may be linked to deeper intrusions and potential ore bodies.

Definitive identification of altered and weakly mineralized feldspar-hornblende porphyritic monzonite intrusions at South Zone, Yellow Bowl, and Francisco Zone covering a large 4 km2 area. ArcWest's exploration over the past three years has focused on identifying and targeting porphyry-style mineralization along the TCAC, and recognition of high-level altered and mineralized porphyritic intrusions represents a key criterion for exploration of this deposit type.

Table 2 Whole-hole geochemical and hyperspectral data; 2025 Todd Creek Drilling

Drill Hole S (%) PyEq (%) WMCX As (ppm) TDC25-01 0.50 0.93 1.39 21.0 TDC25-02 2.78 5.21 1.39 81.5 TDC25-03 4.58 8.58 1.60 36.8 TDC25-04 1.35 2.54 1.49 20.4 TDC25-05 3.89 7.30 1.41 74.1 TDC25-06 0.22 0.41 1.38 6.4 TDC25-07 2.49 4.68 1.24 64.2 TDC25-08 0.67 1.25 1.23 480.9 TDC25-09 1.82 3.41 1.52 141.2

Table Notes:

Sulfur and arsenic values are whole-hole length-weighted averages; hole lengths in Table 3. The sulfur analyses had upper detection limits of 10% S. Forty-seven samples had results that exceeded 10% S and for the purpose of these calculations they were recorded as just 10%; therefore, the listed %'s are minimums. Pyrite equivalency ("PyEq") calculated as S (%) x 1.875. White mica crystallinity index ("WMCX") defined as the ratio of the spectral absorption features centred at approximately 2200 nanometres ("nm") and 1900 nm, as detected by a hyperspectral analyzer. Values above 1 are typically considered to have high crystallinity.

Advances in Target Evaluation and Exploration Vectoring

Integrated analysis of the 2025 drill dataset and historical data highlights three high-priority, largely untested target areas.

Fall Creek IP Resistivity Anomaly: The largest and most intense resistivity anomaly identified on the Todd Creek property lies immediately west of drill hole TDC25-03 and is an important untested exploration target (Fig. 7). The anomaly overlaps a strong IP chargeability high that was successfully tested and validated by TDC25-03 through observations and geochemical modeling that indicate an average of 8.6% disseminated pyrite throughout the hole. Near the base of the hole, as it approaches the most intense portion of the resistivity feature, modeled and observed pyrite content increases significantly. This interval also hosts elevated gold (up to 0.154 g/t over 3 m) and tellurium (up to 26.3 ppm), both recognized pathfinders commonly associated with proximity to mineralized centres. The close alignment between pyrite abundance and the modeled IP-chargeability and resistivity responses provides strong validation of the geophysical interpretation, while increasing sulfides and Au-Te values toward the resistivity anomaly suggest proximity to a potential mineralized zone. The untested portion of the modeled resistivity high measures approximately 600 × 260 m and stands out as a high-priority target for follow-up drilling. At Orange Mountain, multiple geological features observed in drill hole TDC25-02 and historical hole AM07-01A, suggest that the Orange Mountain hydrothermal system and geochemical anomaly may represent a high-level expression of a porphyry Cu-Au system. Drill hole TDC25-02 contains late colloform-banded quartz-barite-carbonate-sulfide veins with shallow epithermal-style Ag-Pb-Zn-As-Sb geochemistry, which are thick and abundant near the top of the hole and become thinner and less common down hole. At depth, the hole intersects intrusive breccia dykes, hydrothermal breccias, mineralized suspected leucite-bearing porphyritic volcanic rocks, and rich but low-density chalcopyrite veins, including banded quartz-hematite-chlorite-chalcopyrite±molybdenite veins that may reflect alteration after magnetite and biotite. Observations and hyperspectral data indicate pervasive phyllic alteration throughout the hole. Together, these features are consistent with a high-level porphyry Cu-Au setting and highlight the potential for a larger mineralized system at depth. At South Zone, definitive recognition of a porphyritic intrusion in TDC25-01 provides strong validation of relogging work on historical hole SZD07-01A located 285 m to the northeast. SZD07-01A intersected similar porphyry-style intrusive rocks that included quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite veins with potassic altered selvages near the intrusion contact. Recognition of the intrusion in at least two drill holes over 285 m apart significantly elevates the prospectivity of the area, which is positioned between two highly compelling domains: the gold- and copper-rich South Zone Vein system to the east, and the intensely advanced-argillic-altered "Acid Pit" area to the west (Fig. 8), a large geophysical target marked by high chargeability and low resistivity that has never been drilled. Based on the 2025 drill dataset, the porphyry intrusion can be discriminated geochemically (e.g., Ti/Th ratio of less than 200). This ratio can be applied to surface and historical drill samples to refine the geometry of the intrusion and to better understand its links to surrounding alteration and mineralization. TDC25-01 was drilled as a broad step-out to the southwest of the established South Zone Vein system and, relative to hole SZD07-01A, displays weaker alteration, veining, and mineralization, thereby providing a clear vector within the intrusion that prioritizes follow-up drilling to the north where the intrusion, and related mineralization are poorly constrained.

ArcWest remains highly encouraged by the potential for the Todd Creek Project to host a copper-gold mineral deposit. The 2025 Phase 1 drill program tested widely across the 13 km long Todd Creek Alteration Corridor and, in addition to intersecting local domains with significant base- and precious-metal endowment, encountered strong alteration, high proportions of pyrite, high-crystallinity secondary mica, veining, and anomalous tracer elements in eight of nine drill holes, many of which displayed these features continuously from collar to end of hole (to depths of approximately 500 m). The character of the intersected rocks is prospective for porphyry, VMS, and epithermal-style mineral systems, and ArcWest is encouraged to continue evaluating the potential for ore bodies that may be associated with these broad zones of alteration and mineralization. The 2025 drill program did not test any one area at sufficient density to constitute a thorough assessment for an ore body, and several of the most compelling targets on the property remain untested.

Table 3 Todd Creek 2025 Drill Hole Location and Orientation Data

Drill Hole ID Zone Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) TDC25-01 South Zone 451630 6230920 1022.4 080 -70 498.18 TDC25-02 Orange Mountain 452195 6238156 1287.8 274 -72 530.20 TDC25-03 Fall Creek 451615 6236306 1014.3 180 -71 500.20 TDC25-04 Fall Creek 452249 6236386 969.8 230 -71 496.90 TDC25-05 Ice Creek 451223 6235734 1293.6 146 -61 499.70 TDC25-06 Ice Creek 451423 6235315 1489.6 139 -62 402.50 TDC25-07 Yellow Bowl 450769 6232916 1544.6 320 -52 598.60 TDC25-08 Lorenzo 449673 6230961 1742.1 351 -62 393.14 TDC25-09 Orange Mountain 452496 6237577 957.0 285 -65 694.90

Table Notes:

All location data in this news release and associated figures are reported in UTM coordinates referenced to NAD83, Zone 9.

ArcWest's corporate and project specific technical presentations are available for download from www.arcwestexploration.com.

Cautionary Notes

* Drill Intersections: Intervals reported in this news release represent drill lengths. True widths of the mineralized intervals are not known.

** Grab Samples: Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Todd Creek property.

*** Historical Results: Historical drill intercepts and assay results reported in this news release have not been verified by ArcWest Exploration Inc. and should not be relied upon. Such information is considered historical in nature and is provided for context only. True widths of historical intercepts are unknown.

Quality Control

ArcWest drilled HQ (63.5 mm) and NQ (47.6 mm) sized core on the Todd Creek 2025 program. All drill core was logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw at ArcWest's core facility near Meziadin Junction along Highway 37 in northwestern BC. Samples were typically 3 metres long but in areas of interest sample sizes were reduced. Half core samples were transported directly from the core facility to ALS Canada Ltd. preparation laboratory in Terrace BC in security sealed mega bags. Sample pulps were shipped by ALS from the preparation facility to the ALS geochemical laboratory in North Vancouver. Both labs are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited.

At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized using standard rock preparation procedures. Each sample was crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, a riffle split 250 g was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns (ALS Code PREP31). The pulps were then analyzed for Au using a 30 g fire assay with ICP-AES finish (ALS Code Au-ICP-21). An additional 60 elements were tested with a four-acid digestion, multi-element ICP-MS package (ALS code ME-MS61). Quality control at the laboratory is maintained by submitting blanks, standards and re-assaying duplicate samples from each analytical batch. ArcWest implemented an internal Quality Assurance/Quality Control program with the insertion of certified standards, duplicates and blanks at a ratio of greater than 1 per 10 samples.

Qualified Person

ArcWest's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Technical Advisor for ArcWest, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration is a project generator focused on porphyry copper-gold exploration opportunities throughout western North America. The company is in possession of seven copper-gold projects throughout BC's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. These include ArcWest's Todd Creek and Oweegee Dome projects, which are two of the largest and most prospective land positions for copper-gold exploration in BC's prolific Golden Triangle. Oweegee Dome (jointly owned with Gold Strike Resources) neighbours Seabridge Gold's supergiant KSM-Iron Cap-Snowfield porphyry copper-gold deposit and Todd Creek (100% owned by ArcWest) adjoins Newmont's Brucejack mine property. Several ArcWest projects are currently being advanced through earn-in and joint venture agreements; this includes an agreement with mining giant Freeport-McMoRan to advance ArcWest's 100% owned Todd Creek copper-gold project. By conducting partner funded exploration on multiple exploration projects simultaneously, ArcWest's chances of discovery are enhanced while exposing shareholders to minimal dilution. The company is managed by an experienced technical team with a track record of discovery and a reputation for attracting well-funded senior partners, including Freeport-McMoRan, Robert Friedland group companies, ITOCHU, Antofagasta and Teck.

Investors are cautioned that ArcWest Exploration Inc. has not verified the data from the KSM-Iron Cap, Brucejack, Treaty Creek, deposits. Further, the presence and style of mineralization on these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the ArcWest Exploration Inc. property. Historical assays from drill programs on its properties have not been verified by ArcWest but have been cited from sources believed to be reliable. Assay results reported by ArcWest in this news release range from trace amounts to the values stated. Drill intercepts reported here are not true widths.

This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288593

Source: ArcWest Exploration Inc.