Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Sherpa II Holdings Corp. (TSXV: SHRP) (the "Company" or "Sherpa II") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drill program at the EC Target on its Bakar Property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (Figures 1 to 3).

The program will consist of approximately 800 meters of diamond drilling in two holes designed to test coincident geophysical and geological anomalies identified through previous exploration work. Drilling will focus on the EC Target, an area that has demonstrated encouraging geological characteristics, and geophysical and geochemical signatures consistent with potential copper porphyry mineralization.

EC Target Highlights:

Large VTEM conductive anomaly covers an area of 1.5 km by 0.5 km that commences at a shallow depth of 50 m with depth extents below 500 m.

Coincident ZTEM conductive/contrast anomaly covers an area of 4.5 km by 0.8 km that commences at a depth of 100 m with depth extents below 800 m.

Target located within a corridor of low magnetic response correlates with the convergence of the crustal scale William Lake and Holberg Faults , which is an ideal setting for a porphyry copper mineralized system.

Bedrock basalt exposure at the margin of the VTEM/ZTEM anomalies is characterized by strong chlorite alteration, disseminated pyrite, and stockwork-style limonite/pyrite veining. Basalt is a very favourable reactive host rock, and the vein/sulphide setting is interpreted to be proximal to a copper porphyry-style center.

Two rock chip samples recovered in 2021 from outcrop at the edge of the covered coincident VTEM and ZTEM anomalies returned 0.49% Cu and 4.13% Cu . This is a previously unknown mineral occurrence and represents a new discovery at Bakar . Samples are characterized by intense chlorite-epidote alteration and sheeted quartz-epidote veins with pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite.

The geophysical anomalies, structural setting, geochemical anomalies, alteration features, and topographic low are all consistent with a porphyry copper host rock environment.

Figure 1: Bakar Property Location

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Figure 2: EC Target Location

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Figure 3: EC Target Compilation

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Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The chip samples from outcrop reported in this news release were recovered by Vector Geological Solutions Inc. in 2022 from the Bakar Property and shipped to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) in Vancouver, BC for preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed for 45 elements with four acid digestion Inductivity Coupled Plasma - Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Bakar Property and mineralization at those other properties or projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Bakar Property.

About the Company

Sherpa II Holdings Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Bakar Property located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intended drill program at the Bakar Property and certain anomalies and features being consistent with a porphyry copper host rock environment. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Sherpa II Holdings Corp.