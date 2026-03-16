Energy Minister confirms plan to accelerate renewables deployment including support for residential solar in response to conflict in Iran. Summer contracts for difference (CfD) auction quickly follows record allocation round for solar in February 2026.The UK government has committed to legalizing plug-in "balcony" solar, while also bringing forward its annual utility-scale renewables auction in response to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband announced that the plug-in solar kits similar to those seen in the German market would soon be available in the United Kingdom, ...

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