Maxus Mining Inc.: Maxus Mining Confirms Strong Polymetallic Results at the Quarry Antimony Property in British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. ("Maxus" or the "Company") (CSE: MAXM | OTCQB: MXMGF | FRA: R7V), is pleased to provide a summary of analytical results from the 2025 field program at its Quarry Antimony Property (the "Quarry", "Project" or the "Property"), located in the Omineca Mining District in British Columbia (Please see Figure 1). Maxus engaged Palliser Exploration Ltd. ("Palliser") to complete a reconnaissance field program across the Project in autumn 2025. The first round of results of the 2025 exploration and sampling program at the Project (the "Program") are summarized below (Please see Figure 1).

Quarry Project 2025 Field Program Highlights

Strong Polymetallic Signatures: The Program verified the polymetallic signature on the Project characterized by previous exploration programs, with several outcrop and grab samples returning significant anomalous values for silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), and lead (Pb) with associated antimony (Sb).

The Program verified the polymetallic signature on the Project characterized by previous exploration programs, with several outcrop and grab samples returning significant anomalous values for silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), and lead (Pb) with associated antimony (Sb). Rock Sample Assay Highlights: 234 g/t Ag , 110 ppm Sb, 0.46% Zn, 4.67% Pb in Sample G019834 121 g/t Ag , 67 ppm Sb, 0.74% Zn, 2.35% Pb in Sample G019827 52.1 g/t Ag, 68 ppm Sb, 9.62% Zn , 0.75% Pb in Sample G019831 11.1 g/t Ag, 2.83% Zn , 0.36% Pb in Sample G019828 10.5 g/t Ag, 4.39% Zn 2.38% Pb in Sample G019854 9.4 g/t Ag, 4.86% Zn , 0.597% Pb in Sample G019833 7.1 g/t Ag, 2.39% Zn , 0.26% Pb in Sample G019853

Cost-Effective Advancement: Following compilation of historical drilling data, the Company is integrating the 2025 Program results into a centralized 3D geological model to support interpretation of subsurface geology and mineralization.

Following compilation of historical drilling data, the Company is integrating the 2025 Program results into a centralized 3D geological model to support interpretation of subsurface geology and mineralization. Strategic Location: The Project is located approximately twenty-eight (28) km northwest of Germansen Landing, British Columbia, with favourable carbonate and dolomite breccia host rocks that are prospective for polymetallic mineralization.





Quarry Project Historical Highlights

Historical samples from the 1990s assayed 0.89 g/t Au 3.8% Cu 0.34% Zn 42.5% Pb 0.65 g/t Ag and 20% Sb 1

and Historical grab samples from 1954 yielded assays which averaged 83.5% Pb and 1,576 g/t Ag 1

Historic Silver, Lead, and Zinc Estimates of the Bullseye Zone (NI 43-101 non-compliant): 99,781 tonnes @ 1.42% Pb, 2.24% Zn, 36.3 g/t Ag (drill-indicated) 2 2.72 Mt @ 3.66% Pb + Zn, 36.3 g/t Ag (original category not classified, three zones) 2 Historical block estimate, parameters unknown Please see paragraph below (Comments on Reliability of Historical Estimate)







"These results reinforce the strong polymetallic potential at Quarry and highlight the presence of a structurally controlled Ag-Pb-Zn ± Sb system across the Property," said Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Maxus Mining Inc. "The grades returned from several samples, combined with the scale of the mineralized corridor identified in historical and recent work, suggest the system has significant exploration upside."

"We believe Quarry represents another important component of Maxus' growing portfolio of critical and strategic metals projects in British Columbia," Walters added "Our technical team will continue advancing the Project through detailed modeling and data integration, leading into developing drill plans and spacing studies designed to expand on these known mineralized trends, in particular the Bullseye Zone."





Figure 1: Quarry Antimony Property Outlining Historic Showings, Historic Assays and 2025 Program Highlights

Comments on Reliability of Historical Estimate

The historical estimate for the Property is sourced from Property File PF40196, Suzie Mining Explorations Ltd. Newsletter No. 17, prepared by Keith C. Fahrni, P.Eng., and dated July 14, 1978. The estimate is historical in nature and does not include the parameters or categories required under current CIM Definition Standards. There are no directly comparable CIM categories that can be attributed to this estimate, and to the knowledge of the Qualified Person ("QP"), no modern mineral resource or reserve estimates exist for the Property. A QP has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Work required to upgrade and verify the historical estimate includes a desktop compilation of historical drill data, confirmatory/twin drilling at appropriate spacing, specific-gravity testing by domain, modern analytical QA/QC with check assays, validation of collar locations and downhole surveys, development of a 3D geological/grade model, and QP verification to CIM standards.

2025 Quarry Exploration Program

Prior to mobilization, Maxus' technical team reviewed historic assessment reports covering the Property and compiled the results into a central GIS database. This work highlighted favourable geology and targets for potential mineralization at Quarry and outlined several exploration targets across the Property (Please see Figure 1).1,2 Following the desktop compilation, the Company initiated a field reconnaissance program to evaluate the generated target areas.

Assay results from the 2025 Program define two localized and well-developed polymetallic mineralization trends, dominated by silver, lead, and zinc as previously identified at the Property.1,2,3 Of the thirty-six (36) samples, seven (7) exhibit pronounced multi-element enrichment that clearly stands out from the broader dataset. Table 1 below contains a list of results from all samples collected during the Program.

The combined historic and current dataset supports interpretation of a structurally controlled polymetallic vein system characterized by Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization with an Sb-rich sulphosalt or Sb-sulphide component due to the association with Ag and S (Please see Table 1).4

An east-northeast to west-southwest-trending mineralized corridor is defined south of the Beveley Showing (Please see Figure 1), consistent with field observations of a southwest-extending mineralized shear zone exposed over approximately 250 m before being obscured by talus. The mineralization trend continues for over three (3) km to the southwest towards historic samples with elevated Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, Zn and Sb (Please see Figure 1).

Two samples, G019853 and G019854, collected in the northeast corner of the Project returned elevated lead and zinc, up to 2.38 % Pb and 4.39 % Zn (Please see Table 1; Figure 1). These samples were sandstone float with common quartz-galena veining collected along an exposed ridge.

Overall, the geochemical results support interpretation of structurally controlled Ag-Pb-Zn ± Sb vein systems, with sharp geochemical contrasts indicating strong structural concentration of metals. These characteristics suggest that future exploration should prioritize detailed structural mapping and targeted sampling along known structural trends specifically the E-W 450 m shear zone located in the southeast portion of the Property and the SW-NW structural trend in the northeast (Please see Figure 1).

Table 1: 2025 Quarry Program Assay Results**

Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu g/t Mo g/t Pb g/t S % Sb g/t Zn g/t G019807 368339 6224141 894 0.002 0.5 3.2 0.6 7 0.01 5 36.5 G019808 370660 6224014 1009 0.002 0.5 11.4 0.5 21 <0.01 2 23.2 G019809 370557 6223922 1010 0.003 0.5 1.4 1.8 19 0.05 2 253 G019814 371462 6223803 941 0.003 0.5 0.5 0.5 11 0.01 3 40.3 G019815 371418 6223810 953 0.003 0.5 35.4 0.5 4 0.03 2 36.8 G019816 371388 6223794 947 0.003 0.5 20 1 63 0.14 2 117 G019817 371262 6223776 945 0.005 0.5 1.1 0.6 5 <0.01 2 35.8 G019819 371058 6223775 975 0.004 0.5 0.8 0.8 6 0.30 3 28.7 G019822 371034 6223837 998 0.006 0.5 14 18.5 56 0.04 10 29.7 G019824 372166 6224046 928 0.003 0.5 4.2 0.8 2 <0.01 1 4.2 G019825 372167 6224109 959 0.003 0.5 7.3 2.1 26 0.05 3 580 G019826 372202 6224194 1018 0.003 0.5 6.7 0.7 39 0.04 2 37 G019827 372199 6224195 999 0.004 121 6.5 0.7 23,500 0.40 67 7390 G019828 372145 6224193 999 0.005 11.1 22.6 0.8 3570 0.63 10 28,300 G019829 372104 6224169 1017 0.004 0.5 1 0.5 45 0.05 <1 428 G019831 372062 6224164 1024 0.01 52.1 370 0.7 7510 1.47 68 96,200 G019832 371916 6224149 1034 0.019 0.5 16.5 5.3 30 0.64 1 335 G019833 371866 6224154 1046 0.008 9.4 10.2 0.7 5970 0.64 2 48,600 G019834 371794 6224136 1047 0.014 234 25.1 0.5 46,700 3.65 110 4640 G019835 371666 6224156 1075 0.003 1.7 3 0.9 850 0.04 2 169 G019836 371354 6224114 1136 0.004 0.5 0.7 1.2 295 0.02 1 50.2 G019837 371300 6224107 1132 0.005 0.5 3.2 1.5 39 0.01 2 57.9 G019838 371292 6224068 1116 0.004 0.5 1 0.7 35 0.01 <1 44 G019839 371396 6224070 1102 0.004 0.5 15.9 0.5 51 1.06 2 379 G019853 372179 6225633 1527 0.004 7.1 13.7 0.5 2600 0.31 4 23,900 G019854 372215 6225639 1527 0.004 10.5 51.1 0.5 23,800 0.61 15 43,900 G019867 369651 6226126 1663 0.002 0.7 9 0.5 8 <0.01 5 23 G019868 369672 6226100 1651 0.004 0.5 3.2 0.5 10 0.02 3 20.9 G019869 369669 6226018 1654 0.008 0.5 1.3 0.5 4 0.02 3 7 G019871 369744 6225877 1651 0.002 0.5 0.5 0.5 3 <0.01 2 2.8 G019872 369755 6225749 1644 0.004 0.5 0.5 1.8 140 0.02 3 16.9 G019873 369755 6225749 1644 0.002 0.5 1.1 0.7 4 0.01 1 4.8 G019874 369783 6225574 1658 0.002 0.5 6.7 0.7 26 <0.01 7 11.9 G019875 369776 6225547 1659 0.002 0.5 <0.5 1.1 6 0.01 3 6.1 G019876 369765 6225435 1650 0.003 0.5 0.8 <0.5 4 <0.01 1 6.3 G019877 369769 6225357 1648 0.004 0.5 0.6 <0.5 397 0.03 3 13.8

**All sample values are from grab samples which by their nature, are not representative of overall metal grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in the table above. The thirty-six (36) samples above are part of a suite of samples collected and assayed during the 2025 Program.

Sample Preparation and Analytical Procedures

Rock samples were collected by Palliser field crews with sample locations (in NAD83 UTM Zone 10 coordinates), descriptions, visual characteristics, and photographs recorded in the field. Each sample was assigned a unique sample ID and placed into a labelled sample bag along with a corresponding sample tag. Samples were stored securely during the Program and transported directly by Palliser personnel to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta for sample preparation and geochemical analysis. AGAT Laboratories is accredited to ISO 9001:2015 ISO/IEC 17025 for specific analytical methods.

The following sample preparation, analysis, and quality assurance and quality control methods were performed:

Dry <5kg, Crush to 75% passing 2mm, split to 250g (method code 200-075)

Pulverize to 85% passing 75 microns (method code 200-087)

Metals by 4 Acid Digest, Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) (201-070)

Gold (Au) by fire assay (202-551)

If Au >10g/t, run gravimetric 202-564

If Metals were above upper detection limit, ran overlimit 4 Acid Digest, ICP-OES or ICP-Mass Spectrometry (MS)

A Certified Reference Material or Blank was inserted at a frequency of 1 in 10 samples.





A minimum of two (2) Maxus personnel received all AGAT Laboratories assay certificates.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Project, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

The "Historic Estimate" described above fall under the NI 43-101 definition of a "historic estimate" meaning that the calculations were prepared prior to the February 1st, 2001, implementation of NI 43-101 and therefore do not conform to NI 43-101 standards. No NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates exist to date on the Property.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and, if warranted, advancing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing its diversified portfolio totaling approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrain across British Columbia, Canada.

The Portfolio includes 8,920 hectares across three antimony projects, anchored by the Flagship Alturas Antimony Project, where a recent discovery returned high-grade naturally occurring antimony up to 69.98% Sb. The Hurley Antimony Project, located adjacent to Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project, where 2024 drilling reported 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m, and the Quarry Antimony Project, which hosts historical polymetallic samples grading 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, 0.65 g/t Ag, and 20% Sb-

Maxus' portfolio further includes the 3,054-hectare Lotto Tungsten Project, where a selected 1980 grab sample from a scheelite-bearing quartz vein assayed 10.97% WO3, and the 3,123-hectare Penny Copper Project, which has over 100 years of recorded exploration. Recent work programs at Penny included rock sampling and geological mapping, with 2017 sampling returning copper values of 1046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1808 ppm Cu (TK17-28), and 2388 ppm Cu (TK17-12). The Project is strategically located near the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that continues to attract significant exploration activity.

Maxus Mining is committed to advancing its British Columbia projects through targeted exploration programs designed to unlock value across multiple critical mineral systems.

References

1 Geological Survey of Canada Memoir - MINFILE No094C 104 EMPR OF *1992-11; 1993-2 Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10 BCGS

2 Property File PF40196, Suzie Mining Explorations Ltd. Newsletter No. 17, prepared by Keith C. Fahrni, P.Eng., and dated July 14, 1978

3 Maxus Mining Corp. (2025). Maxus Mining highlights historical polymetallic results at the Quarry Project in British Columbia, Canada [news release]. https://maxusmining.com/maxus-mining-highlights-historical-polymetallic-results-at-the-quarry-project-in-british-columbia-canada/

4 Britannica Editors. - sulfosalt.- Encyclopedia Britannica, August 21, 2018. https://www.britannica.com/science/sulfosalt

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Walters

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

info@maxusmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus', future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; the results of the Program. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d451290-09bd-4e6f-a119-5b0b6ef14f9b