All Home Care Matters: The Senior Care Influencer Lance A. Slatton partnering with My CareClock

Lance A. Slatton, "The Senior Care Influencer," named Official Brand Ambassador of the popular digital solution focused on unique needs of those with memory loss

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Lance A. Slatton, widely known as "The Senior Care Influencer," and founder and host of the popular All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading caregiver-focused media platform, resource and voice in long-term care, was recently named as Official Brand Ambassador for My CareClock, the only digital solution focused on the unique needs of those with memory loss and those who care for them.

Slatton, respected throughout the health care and senior living community as an innovator, compassionate and forward-thinking leader, and passionate advocate for supporting health care providers, said he is proud to represent a company redefining how families and caregivers navigate senior care and memory support.

"Joining My CareClock as its Brand Ambassador is an honor that aligns perfectly with my mission to empower Alzheimer's caregivers and families worldwide," he said. "My CareClock is more than technology - it's a lifeline for caregivers. I'm grateful to lend my voice and leadership for My CareClock. It allows me to continue my lifelong commitment to advancing compassionate, accessible senior care solutions."

In January, Slatton took over the leadership role of AlzAuthors, the leading community of authors writing about Alzheimer's and dementia. "As President of AlzAuthors and host of All Home Care Matters, I'm thrilled to be partnering with My CareClock," he said. "As one of the top recognized healthcare and senior care influencers, I'm dedicated to raising awareness about tools like My CareClock that simplify and strengthen caregiving."

My CareClock was founded by Maureen Mueller, whose passage into senior care living began like many, in her own home.

"When I began my caregiving journey in 2009, I felt very much alone, and at times, overwhelmed," she said. "My mother-in-law was forgetting anything I told her on the phone, so I would have to go to her house and leave notes about doctor's appointments. I was getting frantic calls early in the morning, while at work, and late at night because the notes had gotten misplaced."

She knew there had to be a better way.

"I met with a software engineer friend, Stu Penrose, and asked him if he could help design something like a digital whiteboard that could be controlled by an app and could be updated in real time," she said. "Within months we had a prototype in several homes, and we were getting great feedback. People were loving what came to be known as "My CareClock."

The CareClock and App can be set up in minutes, and it's very intuitive. Any family member and caregivers that are added to the "Care Team" can use the app to update the CareClock. Reminders and appointments can be scheduled for months ahead, but those reminders will only appear on the CareClock when it is time for them to be on the "Today" or "Tomorrow" screen.

Mueller is glad to welcome Slatton to the My CareClock family.

"The My CareClock team is very excited to be endorsed by Lance A. Slatton and All Home Care Matters," she said. "This organization has worked tirelessly to help care-recipients and their care partners find the best resources to make their journey easier. With the help of Lance and AHCM, we are certain that more families will hear about and benefit from having "My CareClock" in their homes."

For more information on My CareClock, visit mycareclock.com

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care, currently has more than 116,000 YouTube subscribers and features almost 500 videos dedicated to helping provide resources to families as they face long-term care questions and issues for themselves and loved ones. AHCM and host Lance A. Slatton has received many prestigious awards since launching, including 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; and 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media. Official Website: www.allhomecarematters.com



About Lance A. Slatton

Widely known as "The Senior Care Influencer," Lance A. Slatton, CSCM, is a seasoned professional with over 20 years experience in the healthcare industry and an award-winning visionary. His wealth of knowledge and experience, along with his innovative approach to providing care, have made him an indispensable asset in the healthcare field. He is the founder and host of the award-winning podcast & YouTube show All Home Care Matters and is a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI. He has been honored with many awards and distinctions over the years, including Top Influencer for Healthcare and Advocacy for 2024; recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving; named 2026 Juror for the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts; named a 2025 Top Influencer for Healthcare & Advocacy; and in January 2026 became president of AlzAuthors, the leading community of authors writing about Alzheimer's and dementia. He also is the author of "The Official Family Caregiver's Guide" - available on Amazon.

Media Contact

Organization: All Home Care Matters

Contact Person Name: Lance A. Slatton

Website: Https://www.allhomecarematters.com

Email: contact@allhomecarematters.com

Contact Number: +17347446477

City: Livonia

State: Michigan

Country: United States

SOURCE: All Home Care Matters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-senior-care-influencer-lance-a.-slatton-partnering-with-my-c-1146708