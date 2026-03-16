Lightwave Logic High-Speed Modulator Platform Now Available in GDS Factory PDK for GlobalFoundries Silicon Photonics Platform

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) ("The Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that its high-speed modulator platform is now available as part of the GDSFactory process design kit (PDK) supporting GlobalFoundries' (GF) silicon photonics manufacturing platform.

Lightwave Logic and GDSFactory have collaborated to integrate Lightwave Logic's polymer-based modulator technology into the GDSFactory PDK, enabling customers to incorporate high-speed electro-optic polymer modulators directly into their photonic integrated circuit (PIC) designs for tape-out on GF's silicon photonics platform. The expanded PDK and integrated design flow supports simulation, verification, and fabrication handoff within the GDS Factory environment, providing a manufacturable pathway from design to foundry execution.

GDSFactory and Lightwave Logic have recently launched a new tape-out to validate the performance of the PDK-integrated modulator platform, and further tape-outs are tentatively scheduled later in 2026 to support potential customer designs. These validation runs are designed to demonstrate high-speed modulator architectures targeting 200G and 400G per lane applications, with a focus on low power consumption and scalability for data center, AI acceleration, and other high-performance photonic systems.

In parallel, GlobalFoundries is optimizing its silicon photonics process flow to support advanced slot waveguide manufacturing aligned with Lightwave Logic's next generation device architecture requirements, further strengthening integration and manufacturability within a commercial 300mm foundry environment.

"Making our high-speed modulator platform available within the GDSFactory PDK represents a significant step toward commercial deployment," said Yves LeMaitre, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lightwave Logic. "With the support from GDSFactory, we are enabling customers to move confidently from architecture to tape-out while leveraging GlobalFoundries' leading silicon photonics platform."

"Our collaboration with Lightwave Logic ensures that designers can access validated, high-performance modulator building blocks directly within the PDK," said Joaquin Matres, CTO, GDSFactory. "This integration simplifies implementation and supports efficient deployment of differentiated photonic solutions on a manufacturable silicon photonics platform."

"We continue to enhance our silicon photonics platform to support advanced device architectures, including slot waveguide structures," said Dr. Patrick Lo, Senior Fellow Technology Development, GlobalFoundries. "Working closely with ecosystem partners helps enable scalable, next-generation photonic solutions for data center infrastructure and other high-bandwidth applications."

Customers interested in incorporating Lightwave Logic's modulator platform into their designs and participating in ongoing and upcoming tapeout programs are encouraged to engage with GDS Factory or Lightwave Logic.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

About GDSFactory

GDSFactory provides a unified platform for the design, simulation, verification, and validation of photonic integrated circuits (PICs). It enables engineers to efficiently create, simulate, and prepare complex photonic systems for fabrication through seamless integration with leading foundries.

With access to more than 40 process design kits (PDKs), GDSFactory offers one of the most comprehensive ecosystems for photonic design. The platform supports the full development workflow - from parametric layout and circuit simulation to DRC/LVS verification and validation - using validated design libraries and streamlined automation tools.

By combining open, programmable workflows with production-ready PDK support, GDSFactory accelerates the development of advanced photonic technologies and reduces the time from concept to tape-out across multiple foundry platforms. For more information, visit www.gdsfactory.com.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding development activities, anticipated performance targets, customer participation, and potential applications. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including technical challenges, manufacturing considerations, market adoption, and customer demand.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-high-speed-modulator-platform-now-available-in-gds-fac-1147929