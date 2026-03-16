GILi Guise LLC: GILi Guise Gains Nationwide TV Coverage for Its Innovative 'Grow-With-Me' Kids Denim

Featured Across NBC, FOX, ABC and CBS Affiliates Nationwide, Adjustable Denim Concept Sparks National Attention and Inspires New Best-Selling Denim Flex Joggers

HOULTON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / GILi Guise (the "Company"), a family-founded children's apparel brand known for durable, thoughtfully designed clothing and denim, expanded its national recognition with nationwide TV coverage for its innovative "Grow With Me" Jeans - designed to grow alongside kids through adjustable waistbands, cuffable hems and flexible stretch fabric built for everyday adventures.

The media tour was aired across NBC, FOX, ABC and CBS affiliates nationwide, reaching nearly 300 million total audience impressions across television, radio, and digital media. The national media tour builds on growing awareness of the brand and its founder, following appearances on regional television programs-such as Kare 11 and CBS News Minneapolis - as well as industry publications focused on denim like Sourcing Journal - discussing entrepreneurship and innovation in children's apparel.

The success of the Company's "Grow With Me" Jeans concept also helped inspire the launch of one of its fastest-growing products-the Denim Flex Joggers, a unisex, hybrid kids jogger-jean that blends the look of classic denim with the comfort and flexibility of joggers. The Company currently has Denim Flex Joggers available in Light Wash, Black-and for a limited time - Camo Denim Flex Joggers.

"Parents are looking for clothing that lasts longer, moves with their kids and actually looks good," said Lauren Falesnik, Founder and CEO of GILi Guise. "We're combining style, durability and flexibility, and our Denim Flex Joggers have quickly become a favorite among families. That said, our Grow With Me Jeans continue to address one of the biggest challenges parents face-children quickly outgrowing their clothes. We're delighted with the exposure from the recent national media appearances to an audience of almost 300 million people, which allows us to share our modern approach to looking sharp, saving money and solving the some of these challenges as kids grow."

Key features of the GILi Guise Denim Flex Joggers include:

Hybrid denim-jogger design combining classic kids jeans style with jogger comfort

Flexible stretch fabric that moves with kids during active play

Durable construction designed for frequent wear and everyday adventures

Light-wash kids denim style that pairs easily with T-shirts, hoodies and jackets

Machine-washable care designed for busy families

(Pictured Above: GILi Guise Denim Flex Joggers in Camo, Light Wash and Black)

GILi Guise is a Midwest-born, mom-founded kids' clothing brand built for real life and the unforgettable moments that come with it, reminding parents to Live Vicariously through their children's best moments in life. The Company takes a practical approach to kids' clothing, creating durable, stylish and comfortable clothing that maintains a timeless look for school, playdates and daily wear.

Check out the GILi Guise Corporate Video Here

The brand's name "GILi" represents the family and values behind it - Greg, Indy, Lauren and Irelyn. "Guise" represents an opportunity to 'Live Vicariously' through children and help guide them through their journey. The family is the heart behind GILi Guise.

GILi Guise offers a variety of clothing and accessories, including, but not limited to outerwear, jeans, polos, sweatshirts, sweat sets, T-shirts, long sleeve shirts, dresses and matching family apparel (adult and children). Please explore the collections at www.giliguise.com.

About GILi Guise

GILi Guise is a family-founded kids denim brand and children's apparel company focused on creating durable, flexible and thoughtfully designed kids clothing and denim. The brand is known for its innovative approach to kids denim, grow-with-me apparel and versatile everyday styles designed for active children. To learn more, please visit www.giliguise.com.

Follow Us on Social Media

Facebook: GILi Guise

Instagram: @giliguise

TikTok: @gili.guise

Company Contact:

Lauren Falesnik

Founder & CEO

customerservice@giliguise.com

SOURCE: GILi Guise LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/gili-guiser-gains-nationwide-tv-coverage-for-its-innovative-grow-with-1147941