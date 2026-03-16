$1 Billion in Giving: America's Charities Reaches a Historic Milestone

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / A testament to the impact of mobilizing the power of giving.

We have some extraordinary news to share.

In 2025, America's Charities crossed a threshold that few organizations ever reach: we have now raised more than $1 billion in charitable contributions since our founding in 1980. That's over one billion dollars directed to nonprofits and individuals in need: one workplace campaign, one employee gift, one act of generosity at a time.

This milestone isn't ours alone. It belongs to every employer who built a giving program, every employee who signed up to donate, every nonprofit that trusted us to deliver funds, and every individual whose life was changed as a result. It belongs to you.

More Than a Number: Transforming Lives and Communities

A billion dollars is a figure that's hard to fully grasp, but behind it are real stories. It represents decades of quietly, persistently channeling the goodwill of American workers into causes that matter.

Empowering Nonprofits: These funds have provided vital support to thousands of nonprofit organizations working on the front lines of every imaginable issue, from education and healthcare to environmental conservation and veterans causes.

Providing Direct Assistance: Through our disaster relief funds and employee assistance programs, we have provided a lifeline to countless individuals and families facing unexpected crises and hardships.

Strengthening Communities: By fostering a culture of giving in workplaces across the country and around the world, we have helped to build stronger, more resilient, and more compassionate communities.

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Partners and Donors

Since 1980, America's Charities has been at the forefront of workplace giving, connecting employers, employees, and nonprofits in a shared mission to mobilize the power of giving to improve the world. We've grown from a small nonprofit federation into a trusted partner for more than 300 businesses across the country, including Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, and state and local government agencies. And through it all, we've remained committed to the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and ethics.

This milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our incredible partners and donors.

To our employer partners: Thank you for your leadership and for championing workplace giving and emergency assistance funds within your organizations. Your commitment to corporate social responsibility is truly inspiring.

To our nonprofit partners: Thank you for the tireless work you do every day to make the world a better place. It is an honor to support your missions.

To our individual donors: Thank you for your generosity and for choosing America's Charities as your partner in giving. Every dollar you contribute makes a difference.

The Power of Workplace Giving

This billion-dollar milestone is a powerful reminder of what workplace giving can accomplish. When employers make it easy for employees to give through payroll deduction, matching gifts, volunteer programs, and employee assistance funds. The results compound over time in ways that no single donor or organization could achieve alone. Consistent, recurring giving through the workplace is one of the most sustainable and impactful models of philanthropy.

What Comes Next

We are deeply grateful for every partner, donor, and nonprofit member who has been part of this journey. And while we're proud to pause and celebrate this moment, we know the need has never been greater. There are still communities struggling, nonprofits stretched thin, and employees facing unexpected hardship.

The next billion starts now.

If your organization isn't yet harnessing the full potential of employee giving, we'd love to show you what's possible. Schedule a conversation with our team and let's build something meaningful together.

Thank you for helping us reach this incredible milestone and for everything still to come.

America's Charities (charities.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been mobilizing the power of giving to improve the world since 1980. We provide workplace giving, employee assistance funds, disaster relief, volunteerism, matching gifts, and other philanthropic solutions to employers and nonprofits across the United States.

Find more stories and multimedia from America's Charities at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: America's Charities

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/americas-charities

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: America's Charities

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/1-billion-in-giving-americas-charities-reaches-a-historic-milest-1147998