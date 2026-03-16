New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Careflow, a referral management and operations platform for skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies, announced the launch of Digital Admission Packets and two forthcoming product releases designed to address revenue leakage and operational inefficiencies in post-acute care admissions.

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Digital Admission Packets are currently deployed across more than 500 skilled nursing facilities. The upcoming Medication Module will provide high-cost medication analysis, while a comprehensive revenue optimization platform will feature prior authorization management, case management with continued stay authorization, and payer mix optimization tools.

Digital Admission Packets: Eliminating Administrative Burden in Documentation Workflows

Post-acute care facilities have historically managed admission and consent documentation through manual, paper-based processes requiring extensive coordination between administrators, residents, and families. These workflows consume staff time managing physical documents, coordinating signatures, filing paperwork, and transferring information to electronic health record systems.

Since launching in late 2024, Careflow's Digital Admission Packets have been deployed across more than 500 skilled nursing facilities. The platform streamlines documentation workflows, reduces administrative time, and maintains comprehensive digital patient records.

Medication Module: Comprehensive Financial Analysis for High-Cost Medications

High-cost medications represent a significant financial risk for skilled nursing facilities. Inadequate visibility into medication costs and insurance coverage creates unexpected financial exposure during admissions.

Careflow's existing AI-powered medication intelligence has helped admissions teams identify high-cost medications. The forthcoming Medication Module extends these capabilities with comprehensive financial analysis, including detailed medication cost intelligence, insurance coverage parameters, and alternative therapeutic options. Admissions teams will receive actionable information within minutes of referral intake.

Revenue Optimization Suite: Prior Authorization, Case Management, and Payer Mix Tools

Post-acute care facilities face challenges managing prior authorization requirements, continued stay management, and payer mix optimization. These gaps create revenue leakage through delayed authorizations, missed continued stay approvals, and suboptimal payer mix management.

Careflow will release an integrated revenue optimization suite addressing these challenges through automated prior authorization management, case management with continued stay authorization tracking, and payer mix optimization analytics. The capabilities integrate with Careflow's existing platform to support improved admission conversion rates, enhanced census management, and comprehensive reporting.

Product Development Approach

"Our product development methodology prioritizes deep operational understanding before solution design," said Reuven Mashitz, founder of Careflow. "We engage directly with admissions teams, operations leaders, and financial stakeholders to understand the specific challenges they face. These releases represent direct responses to operational pain points: administrative burden in documentation workflows, financial risk from high-cost medications, and revenue leakage from authorization and payer management gaps."

Digital Admission Packets demonstrate validated market adoption with deployment across more than 500 facilities. The Medication Module and revenue optimization suite extend this framework to address financial and census management challenges that directly impact facility performance.

About Careflow

Careflow provides digital care coordination solutions for post-acute care providers. The platform consolidates referral management, clinical documentation, and admissions workflows into a centralized operational environment. Careflow integrates with Epic and PointClickCare, serving skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies.

Founded by Reuven Mashitz, Careflow operates as a privately held software company building solutions for post-acute care transitions.

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