Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's first drill results from seven holes testing a newly discovered mineralized trend ("Ranch Trend") in the Talapoosa Project ("Talapoosa") in Nevada.

Randy Reifel, Chairman and CEO of Gunpoint commented: "The Ranch Trend is an exciting new, large, mineralized structural trend verified by a first pass scouting drill program. All the drill holes returned gold mineralization across multiple zones, and particularly RT-6, a discovery hole, with 47 meters of 1.1 g/t oxide gold. With close proximity to Talapoosa's known mineral resource, we believe that further exploration on the Ranch Trend could expand the scale and growth opportunity for a larger, open pit mining plan at Talapoosa."

Gunpoint completed a reverse circulation drill program on the Ranch Trend in January totaling 1,256 meters. The Ranch Trend is situated one kilometer northeast of the Talapoosa mineral resource area within a N70° W structural zone. The Ranch Trend straddles between the Talapoosa and Appaloosa Trends (see map). A mineralized zone 2,500 meters along strike and up to 750 meters wide was identified through geological mapping, sampling and re-interpretation of historical data. Three target areas, Ranch Vein, CON-32 and CON-45, spaced approximately 800 meters apart, were initially drill tested.





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Drilling highlights:





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RANCH VEIN

Hole RT-5 intersected 0.19 g/t oxide gold over 31 meters from 15 meters.

Hole RT-6 intersected 0.51 g/t oxide gold over 100 meters from 50 meters, including 47 meters of 1.1 g/t oxide gold from 50 meters, including 3.5 g/t oxide gold over 9.1 meters from 67 meters.

Hole RT-7 intersected 0.43 oxide g/t gold over 15 meters from 75 meters, and 0.47 g/t oxide gold over 20 meters from 114 meters.

CON-32

Hole RT-2 intersected 9.1 meters of 0.16 g/t oxide gold from 81 meters

Hole RT-3 intersected 4.6 meters of 0.37 g/t oxide gold from 63 meters.

Hole RT-4 intersected 1.3 oxide g/t gold over 9.1 meters from 137 meters, including 5.9 g/t oxide gold over 1.5 meters from 142 meters.

CON-45

Hole RT-1 intersected 6.1 meters of 0.12 g/t oxide gold from 95 meters.

The three holes drilled in the Ranch Vein target discovered significant intervals of gold mineralization in an area never previously drilled. Early interpretation suggests a robust N60-70W striking silicified, steeply dipping, brecciated and quartz veined structure, consistent with the Talapoosa mineral resource. The Ranch Vein can be traced on surface for several hundred meters and could extend under shallow alluvial cover.

The drill holes in the CON-32 and CON-45 areas intersected low grade gold mineralization with elevated trace element values in possibly steeply dipping structures and shallow dipping tabular body.

The initial drilling program was highly successful in encountering oxide gold mineralization over a 1.6 kilometer length along strike. The results from the three target areas suggest a strong, un-explored hydrothermal system with higher grade gold mineralization along high angle structures and potential lower grade mineralization in shallow dipping tabular zones. The discovery of a new emerging mineral trend further highlights the district-scale exploration upside at Talapoosa.

A Phase two drilling program will focus on exploring the Ranch Vein along strike and testing several sub-parallel veins and silicified structures to the south. The Company also plans to drill the northwest and southeast extensions of the known Talapoosa mineral resource area.

Table 1: Talapoosa Project RT-Series Drill Intercepts, >100 ppb Au, >10 ft

Hole Id Target

Area From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Width

(ft) Grade

(g/T Au) RT-1 CON45 94.5 100.6 6.1 310 330 20 0.115



115.8 120.4 4.6 380 395 15 0.14 RT-2 CON32 80.8 89.9 9.1 265 295 30 0.162 RT-3 CON32 62.5 67.1 4.6 205 220 15 0.366 including

64.0 65.5 1.5 210 215 5 0.792



106.7 109.7 3.0 350 360 10 0.152 RT-4 CON32 39.6 44.2 4.6 130 145 15 0.148



137.2 146.3 9.1 450 480 30 1.237 including

141.7 143.3 1.5 465 470 5 5.88 RT-5 RANCH

VEIN 3.0 4.6 1.5 10 15 5 0.23



15.2 45.7 30.5 50 150 100 0.189 including

22.9 24.4 1.5 75 80 5 0.519



68.6 86.9 18.3 225 285 60 0.233 RT-6 RANCH

VEIN 13.7 22.9 9.1 45 75 30 0.154



27.4 30.5 3.0 90 100 10 0.139



36.6 47.2 10.7 120 155 35 0.142



50.3 96.0 47.2 165 315 155 1.101 including

67.1 76.2 9.1 220 250 30 3.45 RT-7 RANCH

VEIN 6.1 10.7 4.6 20 35 15 0.229



15.2 22.9 7.6 50 75 25 0.134



42.7 50.3 7.6 140 165 25 0.179



74.7 89.9 15.2 245 295 50 0.432



93.0 99.1 6.1 305 325 20 0.161



114.3 134.1 19.8 375 440 65 0.466 including

123.4 126.5 3.0 405 415 10 1.34

Table 2: Talapoosa Project RT-Series Drill Hole Location and Collar Data

Hole ID UTM_E_m UTM_N_m Elev m Azimuth Inclination Total Depth m TD (ft) RT-1 304,908 4,370,214 1,697 0 -90° 201.2 660 RT-2 305,465 4,369,662 1,669 0 -90° 231.6 760 RT-3 305,489 4,369,695 1,668 N10°E -60° 243.8 800 RT-4 305,446 4,369,577 1,647 N40°E -70° 182.9 600 RT-5 306,146 4,369,800 1,556 N40°E -45° 91.4 300 RT-6 306,144 4,369,798 1,556 N40°E -70° 121.9 400 RT-7 306,143 4,369,797 1,556 N40°E -90° 182.9 600









Totals 1,256 m 4,120ft

Company Field Sample Collection and QA/QC

Representative drill samples were collected and bagged on five-foot (5ft) intervals (1.522 m), stored in locked containers on site and periodically picked up by American Assay Laboratories ("AAL"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for mineral analysis. AAL operates under rigorous quality management systems. Drill site supervision was provided by on-site geologists.

The Company implemented a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with NI 43-101 standards, including the insertion of about 14% blanks and certified reference materials into the sample submittal stream.

Blanks: The Company regularly inserted a blank comprised of generically sourced sand every 10 samples (or 10.0%) to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis.

Certified reference materials ("CRM"): CRMs used in mineral exploration are used to assess analytical accuracy and are usually rock powders comprised of known concentrations of the metal(s) of interest. CRMs are usually obtained from commercial suppliers who provide the average of many analyses of the CRMs by multiple labs, which is referred to as the certified value, and a standard deviation of the analyses from which the certified value is determined. A typical criterion for accepting the analyses of CRMs in the mineral industry is that they should fall within a range determined by the certified (or "target") value ± three standard deviations ("3 STD"). Analytical accuracy was verified against three (3) different certified reference materials for gold. The Company inserted a CRM standard for every 25 samples (or 4.0%).

The Company and QP are satisfied that the QA/QC results demonstrate the reliability of the assay data and support the integrity of the gold grades reported herein.

Lab Assaying Methods and QA/QC

All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out by AAL, an independent commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for mineral analysis. AAL operates under rigorous quality management systems.

Gold content is determined by AAL's Fire Assay method (IO-FAAu30), utilizing a 30g charge followed by an ICP-OES analysis reported as ppm (parts per million). ICP-OES stands for Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy, a well-established technique for determining elements in a wide variety of samples.

The sample is fused in a ceramic crucible with litharge, sodium carbonate, borax, and flour. The resultant 25-50 gram lead button is cupelled in a magnesite cupel at 900°C for 60 minutes. The silver bead is parted with nitric acid then hydrochloric acid. Gold, Palladium, and Platinum may be analyzed and determined by this technique. ICP-OES reading after the digestion. Parted prills can be weighed and reported as gold. Limitation: ICP readings typically have a +/- 3-5% variation.

Trace metal assaying was by AAL's IM-4AB28 trace element analysis: Samples were digested using a near-total four-acid procedure (HNO3, HF, HClO4, HCl and H3BO3) and analyzed by ICP-MS and ICP-OES. The 4AB technique is near total digestion.

AAL maintains strict internal QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates with each batch of samples. These measures ensure that analytical results meet internationally recognized standards of accuracy and reliability, consistent with the requirements of NI 43-101 reporting.

The true width of mineralized intervals have not been established.

The Independent Qualified Person for this drill program is Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this release.

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.

Gunpoint has a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project located in the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Talapoosa hosts 1.0 million ounces of gold and 13.6 million ounces of silver (in the Measured and Indicated categories) and 233,532 ounces of gold and 2,172,766 ounces of silver in the Inferred category. See the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the Talapoosa Project, Nevada" with an effective date of April 12, 2013 and prepared by Tetra Tech WEI Inc. ("Tetra Tech") filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website. In addition to the known mineral resource, two large subparallel trends, Ranch and Appaloosa, within the land package could provide further district scale upside.

Messrs. Todd Kanhai, M.A Sc P.Eng., and Todd McCracken, P. Geo., from Tetra Tech are the Qualified Persons for the Talapoosa Project Mineral Resource.

GUNPOINT EXPLORATION LTD.

"P. Randy Reifel"

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking Information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the belief that further exploration on the Ranch Trend could expand the scale and growth opportunity for a larger, open pit mining plan at Talapoosa, early interpretation suggesting a robust N60-70W striking silicified, steeply dipping, brecciated and quartz veined structure, consistent with the Talapoosa mineral resource, the Ranch Vein could extend under shallow alluvial cover, the results from the three target areas suggesting a strong, unexplored hydrothermal system with higher grade gold mineralization along high angle structures and potential lower grade mineralization in shallow dipping tabular zones, the discovery of a new emerging mineral trend further highlighting the district-scale exploration upside at Talapoosa, the Company's future drilling plans, the estimated mineral resources at the Company's Talapoosa project and two large subparallel trends within the land package could provide further district scale upside. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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Source: Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.