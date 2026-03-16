Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a price of $0.38 per share. A 6% commission was paid in shares (157,895 shares) as well as 6% commission in broker warrants (157,895 broker warrants) which expire in one year from the date of this transaction to eligible agents.

The proceeds from the financing will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE), as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to subscribers, and will be directed toward continued exploration and development activities at the Company's Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO states, "We are pleased to have successfully closed this financing and to be advancing borehole geophysics at Kenbridge while we take a pause from drilling during the spring melt."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 155,005,114 shares outstanding (159,234,724 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288670

Source: Tartisan Nickel Corp.