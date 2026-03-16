Profit.co Featured in the Gartner Market Guide for Employee Performance Management Systems

AI-Powered Continuous Performance Management Platform Recognized Among the Leading Performance Management Solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Profit.co, a leading AI-powered strategy execution platform, announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Employee Performance Management Systems.

This recognition highlights Profit.co's capabilities in delivering a modern, AI-enabled continuous performance management solution designed to support the evolving needs of organizations and their workforce.

According to the Gartner report, while many organizations use technology for performance management activities, only a few talent management leaders agree that their technology actually enables or improves business outcomes. This gap signals a critical demand for solutions that move beyond documentation toward development-focused, AI-enhanced performance experiences, which is precisely where Profit.co delivers.

The report further identifies that organizations are increasingly seeking tools that can integrate data from third-party systems, connect performance with learning, and surface skills proficiency data, all core capabilities embedded within the Profit.co platform.

Profit.co's Performance Management module is purpose-built to address the evolving demands outlined in the Gartner report. The platform supports continuous feedback, goal cascading, competency management, 360-degree reviews, and employee development planning within a single, intuitive interface. With 100+ integrations, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Jira, Profit.co enables performance conversations in the natural flow of work, a capability the report identifies as a top priority for high-maturity organizations.

Profit.co combines enterprise scalability with the simplicity and personalization that modern employees and managers expect. Profit.co's AI assistant further accelerates outcomes by surfacing proactive insights, personalizing development plans, and reducing administrative burden for managers, directly addressing the GenAI use cases highlighted in the report.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is an AI-powered strategy execution platform founded in Silicon Valley and headquartered in Texas, serving customers across 70 countries, from agile startups to over 50 Fortune 500 companies. Built on the Plan-Process-People framework, it integrates OKR Software , Balanced Scorecards , Project Portfolio Management , Employee Recognition , and continuous Performance Management into a single unified platform. Consistently recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle reports, Capterra, and as a G2 Leader, Profit.co is backed by expert coaching, strategic consulting, and 24/7 live support.

Learn more at www.profit.co

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Nisha Joseph

Content Manager

Email: nisha@profit.co

Phone: +1 510-386-8244

SOURCE: Profit.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/profit.co-featured-in-the-gartnerr-market-guide-for-employee-perf-1146658