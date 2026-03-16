Zekelman Industries: Zekelman Names Jean-Marc Athanassiadis as Division President, Sharon Tube

Athanassiadis to replace retiring Dan Reilly

SHARON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Zekelman Industries, the leading independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and a pioneer in integrated real estate development, has announced that Jean-Marc "JM" Athanassiadis will take over as Division President for the company's Sharon Tube business unit. Athanassiadis replaces Dan Reilly who is set to retire after nearly seven years leading the company.

Athanassiadis brings more than 17 years of leadership in multisite manufacturing, operations excellence, and team development across North America and Europe to his new role. Most recently, he was COO at Metal Technologies, leading operational stabilization efforts across six locations. Prior to that, Athanassiadis improved manufacturing margins and optimized inventory as the COO at Evantic. JM began his career at Parker Hannifin.

"JM has a strong track record of improving safety, strengthening processes, and building high performing teams at every stop in his journey," said Tom Muth, President, Pipe & Tube, Zekelman Industries. "We are confident he'll bring that same leadership and energy to the Sharon Tube operations."

Originally from France, Athanassiadis earned a Master's degree in Industrial Management and a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Burgundy. He will be relocating to Pennsylvania in the next few months.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 17 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan

Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman

312.339.3838

amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey

Associate Director PR & PA, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/zekelman-names-jean-marc-athanassiadis-as-division-president-sharon-tube-1147448