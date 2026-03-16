Patient Safety Movement Foundation Honors Global Leaders Advancing Patient Safety at the 2025 World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

Humanitarian Awards recognize Dr. Jill Biden, Dr. Najm Meshkati and Dr. Michelle Schreiber; Patient Safety Fellowship Valedictorians honored for advancing safer care worldwide

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / During the 2026 World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) recognized global leaders whose work continues to advance safer healthcare systems and reduce preventable harm. The Foundation presented its Humanitarian Award to Dr. Jill Biden, Dr. Najm Meshkati and Dr. Michelle Schreiber and honored the valedictorians of the Kiani Interprofessional Patient Safety Fellowship, recognizing emerging leaders driving measurable improvements in patient safety worldwide.

The Humanitarian Award was presented to Dr. Jill Biden, Dr. Najm Meshkati and Dr. Michelle Schreiber in recognition of their unwavering commitment to advancing patient safety and their measurable impact in saving lives. Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership in strengthening healthcare systems, promoting accountability, and elevating the national and global conversation around preventable harm.

Their work reflects the core values of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation: courage, collaboration, and action. Dr. Biden's efforts to improve lives through the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research and the Biden Cancer Moonshot have had a profound impact on patients worldwide. Both Dr. Meshkati and Dr. Schreiber have helped shape policies, practices, and systems that place patient safety at the center of healthcare delivery. Their contributions continue to influence how institutions, policymakers, and clinicians approach the shared responsibility of preventing harm.

"Patient safety advances because leaders are willing to challenge the status quo and turn knowledge into action," said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "Dr. Biden, Dr. Meshkati and Dr. Schreiber have demonstrated the kind of leadership our healthcare systems need, dignified and safe care for all. Their work shows what is possible when accountability, collaboration, and a commitment to saving lives guide decision making."

Dr. Biden, Dr. Meshkati and Dr. Schreiber join Patient Safety Movement's prior honorees: Alicia Cole, Annamarie Saarinen, Dr. Anne de-Wahl Granelli, Barbara Pelletreau, Senator Barbara Boxer, President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, Dr. David Mayer, Eileen Whalen, Dr. Jannicke Mellin-Olsen, Dr. Javier Davila, President Joe Biden, Julie Morath, Dr. Kai Zacharowski, Kimberly Cripe, Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Dr. Marty Hatlie, Dr. Michael Ramsay, Dr. Mike Durkin, Dr. Patrick Conway, Dr. Peter Lachman, Ruth Ann Dorill, Steve Burrows, Tom Kallstrom, Tore Laerdal, Vonda Vaden Bates and Dr. William Wilson.

In addition to the Humanitarian Awards, the Summit celebrated the valedictorians of the Kiani Global Interprofessional Patient Safety Fellowship, a program designed to develop the next generation of patient safety leaders around the world.

The Fellowship's valedictorians were recognized for translating knowledge into measurable system level impact within their regions:

2022 Valedictorian: Luis Torres (Mexico)

2023 Valedictorian: Manal Younus (Iraq)

2024 Valedictorian: Afifa Munawar (Pakistan)

2025 Valedictorian: Eric Ngebe (Rwanda)

Led by Dr. Peter Lachman, The Kiani Global Interprofessional Patient Safety Fellowship brings together healthcare professionals from across the globe to redesign care processes, implement evidence-based practices, and reduce preventable harm at the local level. Through mentorship, rigorous training, and practical system-level projects, fellows are equipped to lead meaningful change within their institutions and communities.

The work of these valedictorians demonstrates how global collaboration and disciplined execution can drive sustainable improvements in safety and quality of care while strengthening an international network of leaders committed to achieving ZERO preventable harm.

The World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit brings together healthcare leaders, clinicians, policymakers, and innovators to accelerate solutions that improve safety and outcomes for patients everywhere.

The next Summit will be on February 26, 2027.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global nonprofit organization with a bold mission: to eliminate preventable patient harm and death across the world. By convening leaders, advancing evidence-based solutions, securing actionable commitments and amplifying patient voices, the Foundation drives systemic change to make healthcare safer for all. For more information, visit http://psmf.org

Media Contact

mcuellar@interdependence.com

(949) 777-2468

SOURCE: Patient Safety Movement Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/patient-safety-movement-foundation-honors-global-leaders-advancing-pa-1147903