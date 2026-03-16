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WKN: A3C3Y4 | ISIN: US8887871080 | Ticker-Symbol: 71Y
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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Marianna Group, LLC: Heather Marianna's "A Toast To Hollywood" Luxury Gifting Suite Scores Big at Spring Awards Season

Heather Marianna's signature event once again set the standard for celebrity gifting in Hollywood, delivering an unforgettable blend of glamour, luxury, and style.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Kicking off Tinseltown's biggest television night during Oscar's week, A Toast To Hollywood, the signature luxury gifting suite produced by The Marianna Group, returned to Beverly Hills. Over 130 celebrities were joined by 30 top-tier luxury brands and over 50 media outlets on March 12, 2026.

From the minute celebrities and other VIP's stepped on the red carpet, it was an "captivating experience." Upon arrival at the festooned greeting area, celebrities, media, and VIPs were treated to an opulent day enjoying the season's most celebrated brands in beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and philanthropy.

Guilles Marini Sex in the City

Kathy Kolla Arrested Development

StaJe - Grammy Artist Nominee

The red carpet was filled with press from many major news outlets, and after their photos and interviews, celebrities and VIPs were greeted with tray-passed Caviar Chicken Nuggets by Caspian Queen Caviar and non-alcoholic sparkling drinks by Hive 2.0.

The VIPs were then treated to an immersive luxury suite experience of opulent services. Soul & Beauty MEDx hosted a pop-up med spa offering select celebrity guests complimentary Botox and vitamin injections. Radiant Heart by Christine Morgenstern Shin provided Nervous System Reset Consultations using Super Patch technology to promote balance and calm to attendees. Together it brought a mindful and special experience for celebrities and VIPs.

Becca Brazil - Global Techno Pop Artist

Heather Marianna & Vanderpump Rules

Pooja Batra Former Miss India

Once upstairs, Imagic Touch Events and Flower Song LA transformed the Beverly Hills venue into a striking floral and balloon display, that celebrity guests walked through to enter the celebrity lounge experience.

"Every year my goal is to create an atmosphere where our guests are treated in a fun and festive setting full of luxury, pampering and opulence," says Heather Marianna, founder, The Marianna Group. "This spring A Toast To Hollywood was elevated as we enhanced it as luxurious experiential experience with more spa service, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle partners than ever that made for a memorable afternoon."

Featured Brands

Guests explored a curated showcase of innovative products and experiences, including:

  • Avery Crumrine, young author of Intention Into Action;

  • Ageis Formulas and PetAmpLife, wellness supplements supporting vitality for people and pets;

  • Beaut. Beauty Co., mindful beauty and self-care essentials;

  • Bold & Zeal, fashion that supports the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation;

  • La Colina Retreats, exclusive wellness escapes in southern Chile;

  • Caviar Gold, premium medical-grade cannabis;

  • Conversion Brand founder Alisha Schenck, offering brand-growth consultations;

  • Dr. Betty Murray featuring Menrva for Women, non-invasive hormonal and health testing;

  • Essence Ring, wearable aromatherapy diffuser jewelry as seen on Shark Tank;

  • Gold Naturals Hemp, PhD-developed CBD and THC wellness remedies;

  • Griz Fit, high-performance supplements;

  • HCI Hair Solutions, expert consultations on hair restoration;

  • HumaTek, humanitarian-driven technology innovations;

  • Libra Lash & Lip Co., luxe lashes and nutrient-rich lip care;

  • Limitless Living Feng Shui, personalized energy alignment consults;

  • N8iV Beauty, Indigenous-owned skincare grounded in ancestral wisdom;

  • Phylo Beauty, plant-powered, sustainable skincare;

  • Precisely Me by Alexa Junae, clean, high-performance beauty;

  • SaaS, showcasing AI marketing strategies;

  • Sugarhill Sunset Premium Candle Co., debuting a custom Hollywood-inspired scent;

  • The Aurora Method creator Tracey Doyle, presenting Life Storms: Finding Your Clear Sky;

  • Tru Energy Skincare, the 10 Minute Natural Face Lift;

  • VIVÉA44 Beauty by Janelle Gonzalez, results-driven skincare.

Rose McFadden & Ruth-Ann Thorn, N8iV Beauty

Guests enjoyed tastings by Dulce Vida Tequila and Empress 1908 Gin, alongside chef-driven bites from Brunch House OC. Arrival treats included

Brooklyn's Bakery Bites mini cheesecakes, DoH Creamery's homemade ice cream, and elegant caviar tastings from Caspian Queen Caviar. Hive2Ø's honey-infused beverages add a refined touch from the first sip.

Lisa Huscher's Sunshine Secret of OC conducted live interviews showcasing celebrity and founder stories, while The Women's Channel and The 262 Women's Project spotlighted women-led brands and purpose-driven storytelling.

Every attendee departed with A Toast To Hollywood's signature curated gift bag featuring:

  • Avid Love lingerie and loungewear;

  • Books by Dawn Tolkenson, B.B. Gabriel, and Kim Sorrelle;

  • Cotrini luxury skincare enriched with salmon DNA;

  • Empower Wellness gift cards for spa and red-light treatments;

  • Fairytale Fragrance Co., offering personalized scent gifting;

  • Glitter~N~Bliss, bold beauty and hair products;

  • Omera Press, bedtime storybooks promoting literacy;

  • Snuggle Puppy, the comforting pet plush;

  • The Style Den of Marina del Rey, luxury fashion gift cards;

  • Velvet Eyewear, women-centered sunglasses;

  • Wise Girl Cosmetics, inclusive beauty designed for individuality.

The event's charitable partner, Kiss My Paws Rescue, reflects Marianna's dedication to supporting animal welfare.

Some of this year's attendees included Mike Singletary, Jonah Lees, Gilles Marini, John Sally, Charlie Georghiu, Jeremy Miller , Sofia Milos, Becca Brazil, Russell Simmons, and many more.

Heather Marianna & Charlie Georgiou- Love Island

The Marianna Group is a woman-owned entertainment marketing, consulting, and production firm specializing in brand strategy, red carpet events, and experiential activations. The company helps brands shine through high-profile collaborations at the intersection of luxury, lifestyle, and purpose.

BeautyKitchen.net | BeautyBrandCoaching.com | @beautybrandcoaching

Media Contact:
Joice Truban Curry
c3 Communications, Inc.
619-540-6611 (cell)
joice@c3publicrelations.com

SOURCE: Marianna Group, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/heather-mariannas-%22a-toast-to-hollywood%22-luxury-gifting-suite-sc-1147917

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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