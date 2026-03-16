Bell Rose Capital Inc. Completes Reverse Merger With 4BIDDENKNOWLEDGE Inc.

Billy Carson Brings 4biddenknowledge Inc with Conscious Media and AI Innovation Into the Public Markets Under OTCID: BELR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID:BELR) ("Bell Rose" or the "Company"), a diversified public holding company focused on high-growth technology and digital infrastructure ventures, today announced the successful completion of its strategic acquisition of 4biddenknowledge Inc. ("4BK") via a reverse merger. The acquisition includes an independent valuation of over $100 million USD, underscoring the scale, maturity, and market potential of the 4BK ecosystem.

With this transaction, 4BK becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Rose, establishing an immediate operational footprint across media, AI-powered applications, education technology, digital publishing, and global consumer platforms.

Bell Rose Capital Inc. operates as a diversified holding company pursuing long-term value creation through the acquisition, development, and scaling of operating businesses in high-growth verticals. The Company evaluates opportunities across technology-enabled services, logistics platforms, digital assets, artificial intelligence solutions, and scalable consumer ecosystems. The addition of 4BK marks Bell Rose's entry into one of the fastest-growing segments of the digital economy.

4BIDDENKNOWLEDGE INC.

4biddenknowledge Inc. ("4BK"), founded by bestselling author and entrepreneur Billy Carson, has officially transitioned into the public markets through its acquisition by Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR). Supported by an independent valuation exceeding $100 million USD, 4BK now stands as one of the first creator-led, consciousness-driven media and AI ecosystems to operate under a publicly traded structure.

Since its founding in 2017, 4BK has grown into a global digital enterprise spanning:

Thousands of paying streaming subscribers

Millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and podcast platforms

Multiple AI-powered consumer applications

A bestselling publishing division

E-commerce and wellness brands

Global live events and international tours

4BK has demonstrated consistent year-over-year revenue growth, supported by diversified operations across media, education, and digital technology.

The Billy Carson Podcast Network generates over 100 million monthly impressions, establishing one of the largest independent conscious media ecosystems worldwide.

Mr. Carson explains, "For years, we built 4BK organically, without institutional backing. Now, with access to public markets, we have the financial leverage, strategic partnerships, and operational discipline to move at an entirely different scale. We intend to aggressively expand recurring revenue, accelerate AI commercialization, secure strategic IP acquisitions, and explore joint ventures that strengthen our global footprint. This next chapter is about building a multi-vertical media and technology powerhouse, responsibly, transparently, and with shareholders aligned in our long-term growth trajectory."

About Billy Carson

Billy Carson is a six-time bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, and Founder & CEO of 4biddenknowledge Inc. His work explores the intersection of ancient civilizations, neuroscience, quantum theory, economic systems, and emerging technologies - translating complex research into accessible tools for personal and collective advancement.

Carson has built a diversified portfolio of businesses across media, publishing, digital platforms, and AI-driven technology. His leadership emphasizes systems thinking, disciplined execution, and strategic scaling.

He is the founder of:

4biddenknowledge Inc .

4biddenknowledge TV , a global conscious streaming network

4BK Academy , serving over 1,700 active students

A suite of AI-powered applications spanning career tools, dream analysis, food assistance, and numerological analytics

Carson is also the inventor of the 4BK BIOKEY, an AI-driven biomarker technology initiative currently in development.

His work has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, USA Today, Bizjournals, and TED-related platforms, and he has appeared on major global podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience and PBD Podcast.

Mr. Carson earned a Certificate of Science with an emphasis in Neuroscience from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and holds a Certificate in Ancient Civilizations from Harvard University.

A Creator-Led Company Enters the Public Arena

Unlike traditional media corporations, 4BK was built through direct audience engagement, community-driven growth, and diversified digital monetization long before entering the public markets.

Billy Carson further explains:

"This is more than a company entering the public markets - it's the evolution of independent media into transparent, scalable infrastructure. We built this ecosystem organically. Now, under Bell Rose, we're entering the next phase with accountability, long-term strategic expansion, and public-market discipline. It is with shareholder value always at the forefront of 4BK's activities, I contend this infrastructure will bring enormous advantages."

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement and Plan of Acquisition dated February 11, 2026, each outstanding share of 4BK common stock will be exchanged for shares of Bell Rose common stock in accordance with an exchange ratio set forth in the acquisition agreement.

As provided in the agreement, the exchange ratio was structured to represent a 100% increase relative to the most recent Regulation D offering price of 4BK as defined therein. The exchange ratio and underlying valuation methodology were approved by the board of directors of Bell Rose and agreed upon by the parties through arm's-length negotiation.

The referenced premium reflects a contractual valuation metric and does not constitute a representation or guarantee of the current or future trading price of Bell Rose Capital Inc. common stock. The market price of publicly traded securities is subject to fluctuation, and actual trading prices may differ materially from the valuation metrics used in the transaction.

Strategic Direction Under Bell Rose

Through this acquisition, Bell Rose expands into:

Conscious media and global streaming platforms

AI-powered consumer technology applications

Educational technology and digital academies

Publishing and intellectual property platforms

Global experiential events and community ecosystems

By integrating 4BK's media and AI infrastructure with Bell Rose's corporate platform, the Company aims to:

Strengthen operational transparency

Expand strategic partnerships

Increase institutional credibility

Accelerate AI and content infrastructure development

Scale global distribution

Leadership & Governance

As part of the acquisition, Carlos Salgado has resigned.

Billy Carson has been appointed President, and Dr. Xavier Mitchell has been appointed Vice President.

The board of directors will consist of:

Billy Carson

Dr. Xavier Mitchell

Seatrice Foster

Cynthia DeMonte

Dr. Xavier Mitchell - Dr. Xavier Mitchell is a visionary dealmaker, public company architect, and capital markets strategist known for executing bold, high-impact transactions across media, technology, entertainment, finance, and infrastructure. As a seasoned public company executive, Mitchell has built, acquired, structured, and repositioned multiple entities, guiding them through complex mergers, strategic capital raises, asset acquisitions, and growth restructurings.

Mitchell is the founder and driving force behind several vertically integrated platforms spanning film, digital media, gaming, fintech, and strategic investments. He has negotiated high-level partnerships with major production entities, institutional investors, international operators, and emerging growth platforms - consistently positioning his companies for scalability, monetization, and market visibility.

With a reputation for identifying undervalued assets and transforming them into structured growth vehicles, Mitchell specializes in:

Reverse mergers and public company optimization

Regulation A and D capital formation strategies

Strategic IP acquisition and monetization

Cross-border transactions and joint ventures

High-visibility brand and media rollouts

His leadership philosophy blends aggressive expansion with disciplined structuring - aligning capital, governance, and vision to create sustainable enterprise value.

Seatrice Foster - a seasoned capital strategist and board-level transaction advisor with more than 20 years of experience structuring and facilitating complex real estate and corporate finance transactions. She is recognized for her ability to align operating companies with strategic capital partners, institutional investors, and growth platforms. Foster specializes in architecting sophisticated capital structures and guiding leadership teams through transformative, high-impact transactions.

Cynthia DeMonte - an expert strategic planner who brings over twenty years of in-the-trenches management counsel, communications, investor relations, media relations, business development and preservation of her clients' goals. For companies such as The Norman Rockwell Agency, the Guggenheim Museum, Environ/Ramboll, Teva Pharmaceuticals, End Sepsis, ON Technology, Reebok, and Bausch & Lomb, DeMonte provides the essential means: highly effective corporate communications, media, laser point crisis control, business development and unmatched public and investor relations to meet her clients' most critical objectives.

Prior to the foundation of her own entity, she held the positions of Group Leader and Vice President of IR Communications at Ruder Finn and Senior Vice President of Investor Access Corporation. For her clients at these firms, DeMonte created international communications programs, advised management regarding institutional investors, implemented targeted marketing plans and authored grant applications.

The completion of this transaction marks a defining milestone for Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR). By integrating 4biddenknowledge's established media ecosystem, AI-powered technologies, and global community infrastructure into a publicly traded platform, Bell Rose positions itself at the intersection of creator-led commerce, artificial intelligence, education technology, and scalable digital monetization.

Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Vice President, stated:

"We would like to thank Carlos Salgado for his years of service and hard work. In addition, we'd like to thank Paul Khan, M&A consultant, for his dedication in ensuring this massive and complex transaction was completed."

This acquisition represents more than corporate expansion - it signals the institutionalization of an already thriving ecosystem. With disciplined governance, strengthened capital markets access, and an experienced executive leadership team in place, the Company is structured to pursue strategic partnerships, accelerate product development, and expand global distribution channels.

Dr. Mitchell's relationships span institutional investors, strategic partners, and Fortune 500 executives, providing access to networks that can further expand the Company's reach and credibility.

Dr. Mitchell continued:

"Billy and I both understand the significance of teamwork, discipline, and long-term vision. What excites me most is Billy's willingness to push boundaries and pursue opportunities others would never attempt. I thrive in that environment. Together, we are committed to building a company that competes at the highest levels of the global marketplace."

Bell Rose Capital enters this next phase with a clear mandate: build sustainable enterprise value, enhance transparency, and execute a long-term growth strategy designed to compete at the highest levels of the global digital economy.

As public market infrastructure converges with independent media innovation, Bell Rose Capital intends to serve as the scalable platform through which vision, technology, and disciplined execution translate into measurable shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth, strategic initiatives, expansion plans, monetization strategies, product development, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID:BELR) and 4biddenknowledge Inc. undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

About Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID:BELR)

Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID:BELR) is a diversified public holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling high-growth businesses across technology, digital infrastructure, media, artificial intelligence, and consumer ecosystems. The Company pursues long-term enterprise value creation through strategic acquisitions, disciplined capital formation, and operational optimization within scalable verticals.

Operating under a public market framework, Bell Rose provides governance infrastructure, capital markets access, and strategic leadership to its subsidiaries. The Company evaluates opportunities in technology-enabled services, logistics platforms, AI-driven applications, digital publishing, streaming media, and emerging consumer ecosystems with recurring revenue potential.

Bell Rose's model emphasizes:

Strategic acquisitions of operating businesses with proven traction

Capital structure optimization and institutional positioning

Revenue diversification across scalable digital platforms

Long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined execution

By combining public-market transparency with entrepreneurial growth strategy, Bell Rose Capital is positioning itself as a scalable platform for innovative enterprises seeking expansion, monetization, and institutional credibility.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc. (4BK)

4biddenknowledge Inc. ("4BK") is a diversified digital media, education, and artificial intelligence company founded by bestselling author and entrepreneur Billy Carson. Established in 2017, 4BK has evolved into a global, creator-led ecosystem spanning streaming media, publishing, online education, live events, AI-powered consumer applications, and e-commerce platforms.

The Company operates 4biddenknowledge TV, a subscription-based conscious streaming network; 4BK Academy, serving a growing international student base; a publishing division featuring multiple bestselling titles; and a portfolio of proprietary AI-driven tools designed to support career development, personal insight, and applied analytics. 4BK's content and digital infrastructure reach millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, podcast platforms, and global event audiences.

Built through direct-to-consumer engagement and diversified digital monetization, 4BK has demonstrated consistent revenue growth across media, technology, and education verticals. The Company's integration into Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID:BELR) marks the expansion of its operations into a publicly traded structure, positioning 4BK for institutional scaling, strategic partnerships, and continued global growth.

Media & Investor Contact:

Bell Rose Capital Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@bellrosecapitalinc.com

SOURCE: BELL ROSE CAPITAL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/bell-rose-capital-inc.-otcid-belr-completes-reverse-merger-with-4biddenknowled-1147946