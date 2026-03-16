Mereo Fiber Expands National Platform with Two Acquisitions

Acquisitions of Data Stream Incorporated and Xcelerate Networks Add Over 100 Bulk Connectivity Properties, Adding Geographic Density and Platform Scale

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Mereo Fiber, a leading national provider of bulk connectivity solutions for multifamily communities, today announced the completion of two strategic acquisitions that further expand its national platform and strengthen its position as one of the industry's premier at-scale bulk connectivity and infrastructure providers.

The company acquired Data Stream Incorporated, a Minnesota-based provider of managed Wi-Fi and streaming content services, in early February 2026, and Xcelerate Networks, a managed connectivity provider serving multifamily and senior living communities across the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, Texas, and the Southeast, in March 2026.

This milestone solidifies Mereo Fiber's role as a pure-play bulk connectivity platform delivering reliable, high-performance internet infrastructure to multifamily, single-family-for-rent, HOA, and senior living communities nationwide.

The combination of Data Stream Incorporated's and Xcelerate Networks' strong regional market presence and longstanding owner relationships with Mereo Fiber's centralized operational platform will enable enhanced service delivery, deeper regional density, and expanded growth opportunities across both existing and new markets. As part of this expansion, Minneapolis, Minnesota will serve as Mereo Fiber's newest regional office, joining the company's growing network of operational hubs in Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Dallas, and Chicago, while further strengthening on-the-ground capabilities across the Southeast and Pacific Northwest.

"These acquisitions represent far more than unit growth - they expand the capabilities, relationships, and regional expertise that strengthen our national platform," said Matt Ostrega, CEO of Mereo Fiber. "Additionally, both organizations share a common set of values with Mereo; something we firmly believe is foundational to long-term, sustainable growth and to maintaining the relentless service culture that defines how we win."

Together, the acquisitions add more than 100 properties to Mereo Fiber's portfolio, bringing the company's national footprint to nearly 110,000 units served across more than 530 communities

As part of the transactions, both Data Stream Incorporated and Xcelerate Networks will transition to operate under the Mereo Fiber brand.

James Cotter served as an independent sell-side advisor to Data Stream Incorporated. Taft served as seller's legal counsel while Morrison Foerster advised Mereo on the transactions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Mereo Fiber

Mereo Fiber is a leading national provider of bulk connectivity solutions, delivering gigabit-capable internet, managed Wi-Fi, and streaming content services to multifamily, single-family-for-rent, HOA, and senior living communities across the United States. With a portfolio of more than 530 properties served, Mereo Fiber's single-source platform combines flexible connectivity architecture with market-leading service performance - providing property owners, operators, and residents with a seamless, scalable solution built for the demands of modern connected living. Regional offices are located in Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT; Dallas, TX; Chicago, IL; and Minneapolis, MN.

For more information, please visit mereofiber.com.

About Data Stream Incorporated

Founded in Minnesota, Data Stream is a bulk managed Wi-Fi internet and streaming content provider delivering high-speed fiber connectivity to properties across the state. Known for its hands-on, locally-driven approach, Data Stream has more than a decade of experience as a leading DirecTV bulk dealer - and a proud history as an inaugural provider in bulk streaming content. Led by a service-first approach, Data Stream has been at the forefront of how multifamily rental and HOA residential communities access and enjoy connectivity.

About Xcelerate Networks

Xcelerate Networks, based in Alabama and Colorado, is a managed connectivity and streaming content provider bringing dependable technology solutions to multifamily and senior living communities across the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, Texas, and Gulf Coast regions. With more than twenty years of experience as a trusted DirecTV bulk dealer, Xcelerate has built a strong track record of delivering reliable streaming content alongside its bulk connectivity services.

Media Contact:

Trey Redmond

Marketing Manager, Mereo Fiber

tredmond@mereofiber.com

865.659.6702

SOURCE: Mereo Fiber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/mereo-fiber-expands-national-platform-with-two-acquisitions-1147972