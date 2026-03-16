RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join OBOOK Holdings' Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on March 18

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on March 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET with OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) ("OwlTing").

The exclusive event will feature Darren Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of OwlTing. Attendees will gain insights into how OwlTing is building enterprise-grade global payments and settlement infrastructure designed for the growing stablecoin economy. Wang highlights OwlTing's compliance-first OwlPay platform, which enables regulated fiat and stablecoin transactions across multiple blockchains and payment networks, including Visa and Circle, and explains how the company's expanding global licenses and institutional partnerships are creating a durable regulatory moat. He also outlines OwlTing's accelerating transaction growth, rising Gross Payment Volume, and transition toward scalable monetization as enterprises move from pilot programs to full production deployment, positioning OwlTing as a foundational payment infrastructure provider in the evolving market for global commerce.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/OWLS/87350495475

Questions can be pre-submitted to OWLS@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc.

OBOOK Holdings Inc. is a global fintech company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights' statistics, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the "Enterprise & B2B" category in the digital currency sector. The Company's mission is to use distributed ledger technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent the global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding digital currency economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

OWLS@redchip.com

OBOOK Holdings Inc. Media Relations

pr_office@owlting.com

OBOOK Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

ir@owlting.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/join-obook-holdings-owls-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-qanda-se-1147999