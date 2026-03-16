In 2025, back-contact solar modules from Aiko Solar and Longi accounted for more than 50% of the Swiss market, driven by strong demand for high-efficiency rooftop PV systems, according to a new report by Eturnity and the Bern University of Applied Sciences.The market shares of back-contact (BC) solar module producers have increased significantly from 2023 to 2025 in Switzerland, according to the a new report from the Bern University of Applied Sciences and Swiss software company Eturnity. The Photovoltaik Barometer 2026 report reveals that last year, Chinese BC solar panel makers Aiko Solar and ...

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