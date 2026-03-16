US-based Pii Energy has launched a plug-in solar-plus-storage kit designed for renters and apartment residents, priced at about USD 2,400.From ESS News New Mexico-based Pii Energy has announced the launch of its Edge 2000 plug-in home energy system during a live demonstration on March 14, colloquially known as "Pi Day" for the US date style of 3/14. The Edge 2000 system is a kit that combines 1.2 kW of solar panels with an inverter, 2,000 watt-hour battery backup, 10 smart outlets, a Raspberry Pi-driven smart system controller and all necessary wiring for connecting the components to a home's ...

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