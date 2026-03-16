The collaboration applies disciplined generative AI to deliver clarity and trust during a complex moment for crypto investors

Huge, an independent design and technology company, has partnered with CoinTracker, the leading crypto tax software and portfolio tracking platform, to develop and produce a fully AI-generated brand storytelling system using an end-to-end production model. The collaboration demonstrates how generative AI can be applied responsibly and at scale across strategy, creative development, and execution to build clarity and trust in high-stakes moments.

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Tommi Coyne, an AI-generated character built to guide crypto investors from fear to clarity.

The partnership resulted in a series of narrative-driven vignettes, featuring Tommi Coyne, a guide to help crypto investors, distributed across social, digital, and out-of-home channels. The campaign is rooted in a human truth, acknowledging crypto investors' anxiety and fear around filing their taxes amidst changes to crypto earnings reporting. The campaign takes the complex matter of crypto taxes and translates it into a digestible and relatable storytelling campaign, emphasizing how companies can evolve creativity through the power of AI. Watch the official hero campaign film here.

"This isn't just AI advertising. It's evidence that AI storytelling can effectively reflect genuine emotion and cultural insights when guided by human judgment, editorial discipline, and creative restraint," said Global Chief Creative Officer, Ez Blaine. "Our partnership with CoinTracker proves that when creative, design, and technology are fully integrated, leveraging AI-enabled production can empower brands to tell their story faster and smarter without sacrificing quality or credibility."

A smarter, more connected production model

Developed entirely in-house using insights from LIVE, Huge's proprietary data platform, the project brought together teams from across strategy, creative, technology, and production to orchestrate AI-enabled workflows managing performance, dialogue, lighting, environments, and visual design. The result is a cohesive storytelling system that avoids the exaggerated or uncanny aesthetics often associated with generative AI, favoring realism, tonal consistency, and emotional credibility.

Thomas Sweeney, Head of Growth at CoinTracker, added: "This tax season marks a turning point for crypto investors. With the arrival of 1099-DAs, millions of people are waking up to the reality that crypto taxes are no longer abstract; they're immediate and complex. We created Tommi Coyne to meet that moment. He represents clarity in chaos, a guide who helps investors move from fear to confidence. By combining cultural storytelling and deep tax expertise with Huge's innovative AI-native production workflows, we built a campaign that doesn't just explain crypto taxes, it helps people emotionally navigate them."

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in how brands and agencies are beginning to adopt generative AI, moving beyond experimentation toward more intentional, responsible applications in high-stakes contexts.

For Huge, the work reinforces its position as a partner that helps brands adopt AI in ways that create meaningful human experiences and enhance storytelling without compromising quality, credibility and authenticity. Huge continues to integrate AI across ideation, iteration, and execution, introducing clients to content experiences and intelligent experiences (IX) that drive relevance and growth.

About Huge

Huge is an independent design and technology company that creates intelligent experiences for the world's most ambitious brands. With offices across North America, Latin America and Europe, Huge blends creativity, strategy, technology and data to build impactful human-first digital experiences that perform for many of the world's most iconic businesses. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com

About CoinTracker

CoinTracker is the market leader in crypto tax and accounting software for retail traders and enterprises, leveraging uniquely intelligent, crypto-native technology to deliver accurate, efficient crypto portfolio tracking and reporting. Trusted by more than 3 million users and tracking over $50 billion in crypto assets, CoinTracker captures all crypto data across wallets, chains and exchanges, and produces automated, real-time insights and calculations for every use case across personal tax filings, institutional tax filings, and crypto accounting for businesses. Founded in 2017, CoinTracker is backed through a $100M Series A by Accel, General Catalyst, Initialized Capital, Y Combinator, 776 Ventures, and other leading investors. CoinTracker is the exclusive cryptocurrency tax partner for many of the top exchanges and tax products, including Coinbase and Intuit's TurboTax. For more information, please visit https://www.cointracker.io.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Valeene Wilson

Huge

Communications Manager

valeene.wilson@hugeinc.com